‘This kind of division between good and bad Russians is very artificial and very simplistic,’ Czech security analyst David Stulik argues.

More than a year into the war in Ukraine, David Stulik, a Ukraine expert and a senior analyst at the European Values Center for Security Policy in Prague, talks about what may come next, and what the West is getting wrong.

Stulik, who recently stepped down after 12 years as the press officer for the European Union delegation in Kyiv, said he was fascinated and amazed by the “strong moral resistance” of the Ukrainian people and their determination to resist Russia. The country is much more united and its sense of identity is stronger than in 2014, when Russia seized control of Crimea and began supporting pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine, he said.

Even so, it is hard to forecast how the situation in Ukraine might look after another year of war. The country has lost much of its economic potential, especially in the eastern areas where the fighting is concentrated, he noted: “The state has a huge challenge to finance all of its expenditures, but what is striking is a kind of unity and understanding of all Ukrainians that they have to withstand the pressure all together as one nation.”

Russia, too, is undergoing significant internal change, Stulik commented. “There are certain developments within society, also within the political elites, but it’s quite difficult to judge in which way that could evolve, but definitely something is going to happen and change in Russia as well,” he said.

Transitions: How does this war realistically end?

David Stulik: I mean realistically, it has to end in such a way that international law is again restored and observed, meaning that Russia pulls out from the sovereign territory of Ukraine. Indeed that might take some time, but the historical experience – such as with the Soviet troops withdrawing from Central Europe or the Baltics – shows that it is possible, but it is just a matter of time. And I do really hope that this war will make Ukraine, Ukrainians, Ukrainian society, the Ukrainian economy, the Ukrainian state, the Ukrainian army much stronger than they used to be before 2014. Then Ukraine, realistically, can resume control over its territory, and it could then withstand any future pressure from Russia.

What is your take on reconciliation between Ukrainians and Russians – or at least, the “good Russians”?

David Stulik

Reconciliation is a very difficult question, because you can start reconciliation after the war is over and from the Ukraine point of view, and from the international point of view, the war must end with the defeat of Russia. So, only then the reconciliation between these two countries, these societies can start. You cannot speak of reconciliation when the war is ongoing. This kind of division between good and bad Russians is very artificial and very simplistic because many of these “good” Russians actually do support the Russian imperialist thought and the ideology of russkiy mir, so it’s quite difficult to force Ukrainians to some sort of reconciliation with these people [Ed. note: Russkiy mir is based on the premise that the “Russian world” consists not only of Russians or compatriots in countries abroad but also of foreign citizens who speak or learn Russian and who take an active interest in the future of the Russian Federation].

However, there are some Russians, very few of them, both in Russia but mainly now abroad, who do not speak about the need for reconciliation but do feel a lot of responsibility for what their nation has done to Ukrainians and they are trying to compensate for that responsibility with their real actions, with real steps. They are helping Ukrainians, they are helping refugees, they are organizing protests against the war and Putin’s regime, not only in Russia but also abroad. But these are very few people, and they actually do not speak about their activities and what they are doing for Ukrainians. It is not PR or a whitewashing of their reputation.

China’s president recently met with Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time. What might this mean for Russia?

There was a telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and President Zelenskiy [on 26 April], which came too late. China is kind of a third actor, a third power, which is simply waiting for the outcome of the war. China is benefiting from the ongoing war. It has made Russia a cheap, discount supermarket, where China is buying a lot of strategic resources, like gas or timber or other raw materials. At the same time, China is happy to see that the West, through its support [of Ukraine], is economically hit and weakened because the West has taken on its shoulders quite a lot of the financial burden. … So, China is simply taking care of its own business and interests. China doesn’t want to see Russia be defeated because then the West would have time and resources to confront globally China and to put all its efforts into a global strategic competition. So that’s why China will be more on the side of Russia, helping to promote the interests of Russia both globally and in Ukraine as well, so that Russia doesn’t lose the war.

What is the West getting wrong about the war?

The West is getting wrong about the war one thing. Many people in the West want to believe it’s Putin’s war. No, it’s not – it’s a war that is staged by Russia, by the Russian state, by Russian society against the free world because Putin is just a personification of these expectations and beliefs of even simple Russians. They want to see somebody like him lead the country. They want their government, their president to lead such an aggressive, assertive policy toward other countries. So, it’s not just a matter [of replacing] Putin and hoping that things will change. No, it’s not like that. The problem is the whole Russian society, because there is something like a collective Putin in their minds, so Russians want their state to behave like that, and this is something that the West is getting wrong and doesn’t want to accept. This is why we have this issue with “good Russians.” As I said earlier, they have very few normal Russian people who believe in the same, let’s say, values and principles like us, who believe in democracy, human rights. That collective state of mind in Russia is the major source of all these problems and as long it’s not tackled, we will see a repeated crisis caused by Russia not only in Ukraine, but also maybe in the future in countries like Kazakhstan or anywhere else, including the Russian presence in Africa or South America.

…

Lauren Schiller is a student at Hope College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in Chinese studies. She is an editorial intern at Transitions.