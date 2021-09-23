Plus, an assassination attempt in Kyiv, a spying scandal in Georgia, and more.

The Big Story: Fire Season in Russia Releases Record Amounts of CO2 Into Atmosphere

What happened: This year’s fire season was the worst in Russia’s modern history, according to a Greenpeace analysis of recent data from the Russian Forestry Agency, The Guardian reports. Fires have destroyed more than 18.16 million hectares of Russian forest so far in 2021, breaking a previous record set in 2012 when fires destroyed 18.11 million hectares. The destruction is likely to be even greater since the statistics do not record other types of fires taking place outside Russia’s forests, according to Grigory Kuksin, the head of Greenpeace Russia’s firefighting project.

More context: Fires in the taiga forests of Siberia between June and August released 970 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, more than all the forests in the rest of the world combined. A major contributor has been the ongoing fires in Yakutia fueled by unusually high temperatures and lower than normal soil moisture which led to a lengthening of the fire season and its expansion further north.

Worth noting: A new draft report by the Russian Environment Ministry published earlier this month showed that Russia’s 2020 temperatures were 3.22 degrees Celsius above the historical average, The Moscow Times reports. This was the first time since measurements began in 1936 that temperatures were over ​​3 degrees higher than the norm.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The broadcasting regulator in Poland yesterday extended an operating license for the U.S.-owned news channel TVN24, Reuters reports. The decision does not spell an end to the standoff between Warsaw and the independent news channel, whose license expired this month; the regulator questioned whether TVN24 had the right to continue operating and asked the Polish government for legal clarity in the matter. While noting that the resolution is non-binding, spokesperson Jan Grabiec from Poland’s leading opposition group Civic Platform called it “a signal to [ruling party] Law and Justice’s core electorate that they won’t give up in trying to take over the independent press.”

Romania, Latvia and Hungary have the fewest number of registered cars per 1,000 inhabitants in the EU, according to data published by the EU statistics agency Eurostat and cited by Latvian public broadcasting. While the number of cars for 1,000 inhabitants stands at 357 in Romania, at the other end of the spectrum is Luxembourg with 681 followed by Poland with 642. Latvia also has some of the oldest cars in the EU; out of a total of around 727,000 cars registered in the Baltic country, the majority are between 10 and 20 years old and more than 20% of Latvian cars are more than 20 years old. Poland led the list of EU countries with the highest percentage of cars that are 20 years or older, with 37.9%, followed by Estonia at 31.5% and Lithuania at 22.6%.

Southeastern Europe

Slovenia’s health-policy goal of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease is largely unattained, in large part due to financial constraints, a Slovenian news agency reports as part of an Euractiv investigation. Statistics are lacking about people affected by Alzheimer’s, a disease responsible for 60% of all dementia cases, because a dementia registry does not yet exist even though it is part of the national dementia management strategy. Stefanija Lukic Zlobec, the head of the Alzheimer’s awareness association Spomincica, puts the number of dementia patients in Slovenia at around 34,000, while also noting that three-quarters of those with early signs of the disease are undiagnosed and that the people affected by it do not receive proper support or treatment.

Kosovo extended an olive branch to Serbia amid a standoff over temporary car license plates that has led to blocked traffic between the Balkan neighbors since Monday, RFE/RL reports. Earlier this week, authorities in Serb-majority northern Kosovo deployed police units after hundreds of people blocked roads to protest a decision requiring them to use Kosovo plates instead of Serbian ones. Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said yesterday that his country and Serbia should start recognizing each other’s license plates to allow free movement of people and goods. “Our offer is very practical, let’s lift the temporary plates, in Serbia and in Kosovo,” Kurti said at a government meeting. He also called on Serbs to move their vehicles away “because they are blocking themselves.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised a strong response after an assassination attempt on one of his top aides, the BBC reports. The car of Serhiy Shefir was struck by bullets as he was leaving his home outside Kyiv yesterday morning, wounding his driver. Shefir said the attack might have been an attempt to intimidate the “highest echelon of power” but that attempt was likely doomed to fail. “One has to understand that our president is very strong-willed, he has a spine and cannot be intimidated,” he added. Zelenskiy said: “Saying ‘hello’ to me by shooting out of the forest at my friend’s car is weak. The response will be strong.” The Ukrainian parliament is scheduled to discuss a bill from Zelenskiy within the next few days designed to limit the power of oligarchs.

The Russian navy held military exercises this week near the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea at the same time that Ukraine and the U.S. are also holding military drills nearby, Reuters reports. On the Russian side, the Black Sea Fleet practiced detecting and destroying sea targets using Bastion, an advanced mobile anti-ship and surface-to-surface defense system, a statement from the Defense Ministry noted. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Bastion system can hit sea targets at a distance of 350 km (219 miles) and land targets at a distance of 450 km (281 miles). The joint military drills in Ukraine involving U.S. and other NATO troops are scheduled to end on 1 October.

The Caucasus

The EU has summoned Georgia’s envoy to Brussels, Vakhtang Makharoblishvili, after a leak of thousands of files sparked a spying scandal involving Georgia’s security agency, RFE/RL reports. The scandal broke out last week when Georgian media reported that thousands of leaked files released by a whistleblower showed the State Security Service eavesdropped on EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell, as well as on U.S. diplomats, Israel’s ambassador, and other diplomatic missions in Tbilisi. Hartzell called Georgia “a close friend and partner” but said the leaked information raised serious questions about compliance with diplomatic norms and about the relationship between Tbilisi and Brussels.



Central Asia