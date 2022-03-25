The Transitions magazine (TOL) website is used by thousands of people with an interest in the post-communist countries of Europe and the former Soviet Union. Since its launch in 1999, TOL has rapidly become the most authoritative online magazine covering the region. Policy-makers, academics, students, journalists, business people, government officials and international organizations all rely on the TOL website for news and analysis of one of the world’s fastest changing regions.
Why advertise on Transitions?
– Your advertisement will be seen by a large, targeted audience interested in events, publications, courses and other products or services related to the post-communist region. We have some 4,000 registered readers and many more unregistered users.
– Transitions guarantees a minimum number of impressions for banner advertisements, and we’re happy to run different banners over the course of your campaign.
– Advertising on TOL is cost-effective; job listings start at just $25 and a banner advertisement can cost as little as $123 per month.
– You can get an instant response, straight to your website or email. We’ll also measure the effectiveness of your banner ads and give you data on impressions and click-through rates.
Banner advertising
Transitions guarantees 50,000 hits per month for banner advertisements. In the unlikely event that we don’t deliver the promised number, you can either ask for a pro rata refund or chose to extend your campaign. Banners may be in rich media, and the size should not exceed 20 KB.
Leaderboard banners (728 x 90)
– 1 month……….. $250
– 3 months………. $675
– 6 months……. $1,200
– 12 months……$2,100
Medium rectangle (300 x 250)
– 1 month……….. $175
– 3 months………. $473
– 6 months………..$840
– 12 months……$1,470
Transitions Newsletter advertising
The Transitions e-mail newsletter is sent each Tuesday and Friday to some 4,000 registered subscribers. Please note that we can accept only text advertisements / announcements in the newsletter.
Up to 50 words
– $100 for 1 mailing
– $180 for 2 mailings
– $240 for 3 mailings
Up to 100 words
– $175 for 1 mailing
– $315 for 2 mailings
– $420 for 3 mailings
Contact details
Please contact us for more information or to place an advertisement.
E-mail: advertising@tol.org
Transitions
Baranova 33
130 00 Prague 3
Czech Republic
Please note that Transitions reserves the right to reject any graphic or text ad that it considers inappropriate. All amounts are in US dollars.