The Big Story: Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro Named in Russian Covert Funding Report

What happened: Russia has secretly sent at least $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates in over two dozen countries since 2014 – and Moscow plans to spend hundreds of millions more, according to released findings from a U.S. intelligence assessment, The Washington Post reports.

More context: Albania, Bosnia, and Montenegro were among the countries receiving the covert political financing, according to a Biden administration source cited by AP. Albania’s opposition Democratic Party is already investigating the allegation that it received $500,000 from Russia, bne Intellinews reports. The party’s current leader, Sali Berisha – a former president and prime minister who is under U.S. sanctions – has accused the party’s former leader Lulzim Basha of being personally responsible for arranging the alleged Russian funding.

Worth noting: A Dutch politician who heads the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) – the continent’s leading human rights watchdog – has been accused of being a Russian spy, according to EUobserver. Tiny Kox has denied being a Kremlin fixer after the Dossier Center, a project of exiled Russian dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky, reported that his name can be found in leaked Russian intelligence reports. In leaked files from 2017, Valery Levitsky, an officer in Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, reports on communication with Kox about lobbying efforts on behalf of Moscow and says Kox is a contact who could “make it happen” for the Kremlin at the Council of Europe. Russia’s voting rights in PACE were suspended in 2014 and reinstated in 2019 before it was expelled after invading Ukraine this year.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A new law in Hungary forces women seeking an abortion to first listen to the heartbeat of the fetus, Euronews reports. The nationalist government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously instituted measures such as tax breaks and subsidies for families in an attempt to boost the country’s declining birth rate, and in 2011 the government used EU funds to pay for an anti-abortion campaign.

As energy costs keep rising, Slovakia could consider nationalizing its electric energy company to keep prices affordable for consumers, Finance Minister Igor Matovic said earlier this week, Euractiv reports. The Slovenske Elektrarne company is one-third owned by the Economy Ministry, with the rest in the hands of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPH and Italian energy giant Enel. In the Czech Republic, a cap on electricity and gas prices will take effect next year.

A ship with 55,000 tons of chemical fertilizer has been stuck at a port in Latvia since March due to sanctions imposed on a Russian oligarch over the war in Ukraine, BNN reports, citing the public broadcaster LTV. Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin is tied to the firm that owns the fertilizer. Though shipments of other sanction-affected fertilizers are permitted by Latvia’s State Environment Service, and the ship is owned by a Singapore-based company, there are no plans to release the Asian Majesty.

Southeastern Europe

Local residents are protesting a government plan to position two oil-burning power plants offshore from popular tourist destinations near Albania’s third-largest city of Vlora, Exit News writes. Critics say the ships, which burn about 600 tons of oil per day, could hurt tourism, the environment, and the health of people in the area.

The Bulgarian embassy in Kyiv reopened this week, The Sofia Globe reports. The embassy was closed down and its staff evacuated soon after the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry could recall the country’s ambassador to the United States over a screenshot of embassy instructions that ended up being posted on Twitter by former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, The Slovenia Times reports. Ambassador Tone Kajzer is suspected of leaking the internal cable to Jansa, a political ally.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia’s Supreme Court revoked the online media license of independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta today for violating the country’s “foreign agents” law, the publication has announced, The Moscow Times reports. A court in Moscow revoked the outlet’s print media license earlier this month. The late former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev helped found the publication in 1993.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not seriously injured in a car accident today as he traveled back to Kyiv after his visit to the recaptured city of Izyum, AP reports. The driver of the passenger vehicle that crashed into the presidential motorcade was taken away by ambulance.

Central Asia

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has changed the name of the capital from Nur-Sultan back to Astana – “capital” in Kazakh – in the latest move to diminish the influence of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Eurasianet reports.

The Caucasus

A ceasefire in the serious fighting that broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday is holding so far today, The Moscow Times reports. The death toll from the clashes on the two countries’ shared border near the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has risen to over 170. An EU special representative held high-level meetings in Baku yesterday and will be in Yerevan today, according to the Times.

Borderlands

The record amounts of mystery money pouring into Turkey’s central bank totaled over $24 billion during the first seven months of this year, Bloomberg reports. The monthly balance-of-payments data in July alone showed an increase of $5.5 billion in funds that cannot be accounted for, the central bank in Ankara announced this week.

