Plus: Slovak former PM Fico still immune, Putin apologizes to Israel, Granny Anya misunderstood, and more.

The Big Story: UN Chief Says Russia Making ‘Hellscapes’ in Ukraine

What happened: The Russian occupation and relentless attacks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol have created “hellscapes,” as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described it today, though several hundred civilians were successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks where civilians are sheltering and the city’s last Ukrainian forces are holding out, The Guardian reports. Almost 500 civilians have been evacuated during two operations in the past week, DW reports. Ukraine regained control of key areas outside of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, located near the Russian border, according to The New York Times.

More context: Massive and widespread agricultural theft is a key feature of the Russian invasion, according to multiple sources cited by CNN. Some 400,000 tons of grain have been taken out of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said, along with large amounts of farm machinery. In one case, harvesters and tractors worth millions of dollars were stolen from a John Deere dealership in the city of Melitopol, but the owner was able to use GPS to learn the machines’ location – Chechnya – and deactivate the equipment so it could not be used.

Worth noting: Before the war, Ukraine was the world’s fourth largest exporter of corn and sixth largest for wheat, but now almost 25 million tons of grains are stuck inside the country due to wrecked infrastructure and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, Reuters reports. The shipping blockages are seen as contributing to the record level of food prices in March.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Slovak parliament’s move this week to lift the legal immunity of former Prime Minister Robert Fico failed by two votes, Euronews notes, and two parliamentarians were expelled from their political party after not voting for it, The Slovak Spectator reports. The ruling Ordinary People and Independent Personalities party kicked out Katarina Hatrakova and Romana Tabak after the Wednesday vote, which would have allowed for Fico’s arrest on charges related to organized crime. Fico resigned as prime minister amid the 2018 scandal around the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

Southeastern Europe

Croatia will veto the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO, if President Zoran Milanovic has his way, Euractiv reports, citing local media. Milanovic would make the move at the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid if he is chosen to represent Croatia, he said Tuesday. The two Nordic countries are considering whether to formally apply to join the alliance before the summit. The Croatian parliament is expected to endorse the two countries’ application, and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic recently announced that he cut off all contact with Milanovic, calling him “a person with pro-Russian views.”

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Greece will help Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Serbia become less reliant on Russian gas, bne Intellinews reports. Construction on the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis, the second of its kind in Greece, began 3 May. The official launch of the 364-million-euro project was attended by the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, and North Macedonia as well as the president of Serbia and the head of the European Council. Greece became the sole supplier of gas to Bulgaria after Moscow shut down gas supplies to Bulgaria, as well as Poland, last week, the article notes.

Three police officers in Albania have been arrested after the death of a man in custody, Exit News reports, and the national police chief has sent inspectors to investigate. The 31-year-old man died on Wednesday while detained in Kavaja. The officers claim the man committed suicide. In a European Council report on prisons, Albania was found to have one of the highest rates of reported prison suicides, the article notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A court in Belarus delivered a six-year prison sentence today to Russian national Sofia Sapega, the girlfriend of Belarusian dissident Roman Protasevich, who were both detained after their flight was forcibly diverted to Minsk a year ago, Reuters reports. Sapega was convicted of inciting social hatred; Protasevich has yet to be brought to trial. “Six years for being in love,” former Russian lawmaker Gennady Gudkov, now living in Bulgaria, wrote on Twitter. The couple’s Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was intercepted by a Belarusian MiG fighter jet and forced to land in Minsk in May 2021.

An elderly Ukrainian woman whose waving of a Soviet flag as she greeted soldiers in April was used for propaganda by the Kremlin – which dubbed her “Granny Anya” and even erected a statue of her in Russian-occupied Mariupol – says her actions were misunderstood, The Moscow Times reports. “I was just thinking that I could congratulate the Russians for coming and tell them to stop the destruction and solve their problems peacefully,” Anna Ivanova said in a video interview released by the Ukrainian government. Because of how she was portrayed in Russian media, “Now I ended up a traitor,” she said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has apologized for anti-Semitic comments made over the weekend by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to VOA. When asked on Sunday how Moscow’s war on Ukraine could be “de-Nazifying” the country, despite that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish, Lavrov said Nazi elements could still be present in the country and claimed that Adolf Hitler was part Jewish.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan is planning to remove former President Nursultan Nazarbayev from its constitution and strip him of his lifetime immunity from prosecution, Eurasianet reports, in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s latest move to diminish the power of the former president and his family in the aftermath of the violent unrest in January.

The Caucasus

At least five politically-active Azerbaijanis recently deported from Germany have been arrested in their home country, Eurasianet reports. All five had participated in protests at the Azerbaijani embassy in Berlin, and after being denied asylum, were deported and subsequently arrested on various charges. As of mid-2021, 635 Azerbaijanis had applied for asylum in Germany, according to a recent report by the Heinrich Boll Stiftung, a Green think tank, cited by Eurasianet.

…