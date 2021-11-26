President Zelenskiy abandons the idea of forging an alternative to nationalist or post-Soviet paths.

How to solve the problems of the economy? “You just have to stop stealing!” How to end the war in Donbas? “You just have to stop shooting!” In his former life as a comedian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won a place in people’s hearts by being a good showman and giving simple answers to complex questions.

In April 2019, a record 73% of the voters secured Zelenskiy’s victory in the presidential elections. Three months later, his Servant of the People party scored a landslide victory in the parliamentary campaign. The triumph of political amateurs seemed to open a new era for Ukraine and the entire post-Soviet space: One can come to power without relying on the old elites or flirting with the far right.

In November 2021, with Zelenskiy’s five-year term more than half over, not even a trace of enthusiasm remains. Zelenskiy acts more and more like his predecessors Leonid Kuchma and Petro Poroshenko. He keeps money offshore, gets rid of comrades-in-arms who demonstrate a quantum of independence, and covers economic stagnation with appeals to people’s emotions by exploiting national symbols.

Far From Russia

Zelenskiy’s election campaign was designed to serve as the antithesis of Poroshenko’s way. If Poroshenko’s idea of Ukraine was embodied in the triad “Army, Language, Faith,” Zelenskiy’s team emphasized that Ukraine is more than the Ukrainian language and history. It is people tired of identity dilemmas but full of hopes for a better future.

Opponents saw this understatement of the ethno-national component as a security threat: Post-Soviet countries haven’t developed practices of multiculturalism, so when the national spirit leaves, the Kremlin comes. As literary critic and political commentator Mykola Ryabchuk wrote in “Two Ukraines,” among the most influential essays in contemporary Ukrainian studies, Kyiv is forced to choose between a nationalist, pro-European project and a post-Soviet, pro-Russian one. In practical terms this means that if you don’t want to have nationalists on your team, you will have Russia. Zelenskiy’s election reflected Ukrainians’ longing for a third way: building a competitive and socially responsible state without a traumatic search for identity.

In 2021, it is evident that the main fear of Zelenskiy’s opponents hasn’t materialized: Ukraine didn’t turn toward Russia. Kyiv became NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partner; it didn’t give up in Donbas for phantom Kremlin guarantees; Ukrainian diplomacy promotes Zelenskiy’s Crimea Platform – an international, multilateral initiative to heighten focus on the occupied peninsula. The implementation of the agreement on closer ties with the EU continues. Kyiv has received millions of COVID vaccines from the EU.

It is not geopolitics but economics that has prevented Zelenskiy from leading Ukraine into a new era.

Far From Europe

Zelenskiy’s financial and economic bloc disintegrated quickly: Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk promised “blood, sweat, and tears” but after six months left for a U.S. fellowship. Economic Development Minister Tymofiy Mylovanov preferred academia and business over civil service. Anti-corruption activist Maxim Nefedov, head of the customs service from July 2019 to April 2020, was fired after he tried to reform the office. His successor was more supportive of the existing, inefficient management practices.

Zelenskiy had a trump card – the land reform law. For the first time in independent Ukraine, as of July 2021 agricultural lands can be bought and sold on the market. The president’s team also came up with the “de-oligarchization law,” designed to limit big business influence on political life. The law symbolizes a break from old, vicious practices when a dozen men exerted overweening power and influence. But the fresh start was spoiled by Zelenskiy himself.

Like his predecessors, Zelenskiy didn’t surround himself with meritocrats, only with allies. Andriy Yermak, a former business associate, occupies a key post as the president’s chief of staff. Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov tried to secure some political autonomy and was kicked out in October. And the Pandora Papers investigation revealed that Zelenskiy and his inner circle keep money offshore. This does not fit with the image of fighters against old elites.

Zelenskiy is trying to cover up the failures with pop-patriotic projects. He announced a plan to invest $250 million into a presidential “university of the future.” It is not clear why any of the existing universities couldn’t become a Ukrainian Oxford.

Another idea is a new national coat of arms. The president wants to add flowers and Cossack figures to the existing blue shield with gold trident, making the national symbol look like a sign for a roadside ethnic restaurant.

Zelenskiy’s approval rating has fallen to 25%. He has failed to become either a Ukrainian Macron or a Ukrainian Walesa. His popularity capital has transformed into frustration, not renaissance. Of course, the pandemic has thwarted some plans. But COVID-19 didn’t force Zelenskiy to operate within a mix of old nationalistic and post-Soviet schemes or fail to create new civic ideals for a state that recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence.

The worst thing is that the president is wasting time. After the Orange Revolution, experts believed that 10 years of effective reforms would allow Ukraine to catch up with Poland. Now it is evident that the horizon of Ukrainians’ aspirations is not Poland but North Macedonia.

Like Alice in Wonderland, Ukraine must run to stay in the same place and run twice as fast to get somewhere. Zelenskiy apparently is tired of running. He is short on his primary fuel – the love of the audience.

Olena Babakova is a journalist specializing in migration, international mobility, and Polish-Ukrainian relations. She is a columnist at Krytyka Polityczna (Warsaw) and European Pravda (Kyiv) and is a Rethink.CEE German Marshall Fund fellow.