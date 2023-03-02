An incredible run of Czech hockey victories at the turn of the millennium also brought a self-delusion that did nothing to help further the sport. From Respekt.

In the tales of the German writer Karel May, Indians of the old West would sit around the campfire and recount the great foundation stories of their tribe. In our time and latitude, screens have replaced campfires, but the telling of hoary old stories persists among the natives here. One story that everyone knows is called Nagano.

Last month marked 25 years since the Czech ice hockey team’s amazing, gold-medal win at the Winter Olympics in this Japanese city, and the Czechs enjoyed the anniversary. Public television screened footage of all the games, the main players came to radio studios to reminisce, and throngs of people on social media shared how they experienced that first-place finish of the tournament of the century.

[In an Olympic first, in 1998 players from the North American NHL were permitted to join their national teams at the Nagano tournament – Transitions note.]

These are individual joys. But from the perspective of Czech hockey, it is more appropriate to ask what imprint this achievement actually left. And it must be admitted that, paradoxically, it was not a good one.

Those who know about these things like to say that great sporting achievements are like the water of life for further interest in the sport. The euphoric experience of winning makes more kids want to be like goalie Dominik Hasek or right-winger Jaromir Jagr and apply to sports clubs that will make the journey to the top possible. In a well-functioning system of sports education, triumphs logically follow increased interest among youngsters. However, the Czech reality was different: after Nagano came self-satisfaction, but not lasting success.

Good Years Ahead

The results of the Czech national teams shortly after Nagano show that at the turn of the millennium the country had an exceptionally strong hockey system. In the immediate years after the gold medal, the men’s team won a record three World Championship titles in a row (1999–2001), and the juniors two titles. The euphoria therefore lasted for a few years. But if something like the “Nagano effect” were to occur, it would be seen after five or 10 years at the earliest – as the young hockey players grew up. But nothing like this emerged even with the passage of time.

Since those early post-Nagano triumphs, the junior national team has won only one silver (2023) and one bronze (2005) at World Championships, tending to fall behind rather than keep up with the best teams in the world. The senior men did not fare significantly better: true, after Nagano and the golden hat trick, they did win two World golds in 2005 and 2010, a silver in 2006, and three bronze medals, most recently last year, added to an Olympic bronze in 2006. The last two decades, however, have been dominated more by the trauma of long years without a medal, from 2013 to 2021. By now, when measuring our strength against the world’s truly best players at the world’s main tournaments, any repeat of Nagano has become wishful thinking.

It’s not just about the score, of course. Czech hockey has also lost its close connection with trends in the modern game in the years since Nagano because of a false sense of its own worth. The domestic top league has not shown enough quality and interest in young players, so that the best talent flees to Canada, the United States, Sweden, or Finland right after primary school to learn playing skills and how to motivate themselves. In the Czech Republic, there is no connection between sport and school, so Czech clubs do not even lead young athletes toward pursuing an education, so that they have other opportunities to explore in case they quit hockey.

The talk around Czech hockey teems with dissatisfaction and skepticism. Part of this is down to the incompetent leadership of the hockey federation, which often changes something and it is not clear why, or to owners of top clubs whose hearts find little space for the interests of Czech hockey as a whole. Poorly paid, untrained coaches of youth teams. Parents of young hockey players who want their children to be stars and know best, and so on.

Czech hockey is many things – a long tradition, but also a lot of selfless work, talent, and willingness to learn in Sweden or Finland, where they currently do it better. So maybe there are good years ahead of us, better than the ones after Nagano, when the country briefly fell into the delusion that it doesn’t need to learn from anyone because it knows hockey better than almost anyone in the world.

Marek Svehla heads the opinion desk at Respekt, a Czech weekly, where this article was originally published . Translated by Jeremy Druker. Republished by permission.

A few stats for the benefit of readers from less hockey-obsessed places: Since the Czech Republic’s founding in 1993, its men’s team has won six World Championship gold medals, trailing only Canada. Czechoslovakia was also a major hockey power, winning an overall total of 34 World Championship and eight Winter Olympic medals. – Transitions note.