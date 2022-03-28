The Russian military’s past history of sexual violence raises the specter of crimes against girls and women in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people are suffering enormously after Russia’s unprovoked invasion. The past month has brought daily news of anguished families, devastated cities, and refugee flight unseen in Europe since World War II. In armed conflicts, civilians are always at risk. However, as scholars of past wars and genocides, we want to highlight the particular dangers to girls and women.

“Rape is as much a weapon of war as the machete, club, or Kalashnikov,” writes Christina Lamb in her 2020 book Our Bodies, Their Battlefields. Weapons of war have taken down buildings, roads, and infrastructure. But as Russian troops push more aggressively into Ukraine’s cities and towns, the risks to girls and women grow.

The current conditions of violence and vulnerability set the stage for a repeat of crimes committed by the Russian military’s forebear, the Soviet army. Anthony Beevor and other historians have written about the mass rapes of German women by the Soviet army at the end of World War II. The number of victims can only be estimated, but some historians believe 2 million German women were raped. In communist East Germany, a Soviet ally, the authorities forced victimized women to deny the rapes.

Even in democratic West Germany, stories of the mass rapes were rarely heard – or were ignored. In the 1950s, a German woman anonymously published her story of brutal post-war violence, including mass rapes, in A Woman in Berlin. Largely overlooked in Germany after its publication, the book garnered significant interest only around the turn of the millennium. As a National Public Radio correspondent wrote after the release of the film version in 2009, “for many women, political fear and shame – mixed with guilt about Nazi atrocities – created a kind of code of silence.”

The silence has been broken in Western Europe, but continues in today’s Russia, where veneration of Soviet World War II heroism is uncritical and absolute.

A lesser-known crime of the Soviet army at war’s end was the rape of Jewish women survivors of concentration camps such as Stutthof, Ravensbruck, and Auschwitz-Birkenau. Many survivors and witnesses remember brutality that was unleashed on Jewish women and girls by Soviet troops. One woman survivor lamented in an interview for the USC Shoah Foundation’s Visual History Archive, “…we were liberated, but this was a new battle.” This archive, one of many that house Holocaust survivors’ testimonies, contains over 500 references to sexual assaults as the camps were being liberated, most by the Soviet military. The rape of Jewish women survivors after surviving the camps is shocking and, seemingly, unbelievable. After enduring Nazi savagery, why would these survivors be victimized again?

Women’s stories reveal patterns in Soviet army behavior. Some troops felt entitled to women’s bodies: a Czechoslovak Jewish survivor recalls being told, “I freed you and you are mine. I can do anything I want with you.” Soldiers also were suspicious of those who survived Nazi camps. Soviet propaganda proclaimed that falling into the hands of the Nazis meant certain death. Nazis and their collaborators murdered millions of Jews in Europe. But some prisoners lived to see the end of World War II and the Holocaust. Numerous survivor testimonies recount that Soviet soldiers treated the living as suspect because they survived. Soviet liberators assaulted women, wrongly accusing them of being “left alive because [they] were living with Germans.” As a Polish-born Jewish survivor remembered, “They had the attitude: you slept with Germans, you don’t want to sleep with us. They couldn’t understand anything.” The truth of their suffering and survival was irrelevant.

A Long History of Rape as a Weapon

More than 75 years later, the Soviet army and its legatee, the Russian army, have yet to acknowledge that officers and soldiers committed mass sexual atrocities in World War II.

Without an accounting of past crimes, the likelihood rises that they will be repeated. Vladimir Putin’s words before Russia’s attack on Ukraine reveal a crude misogyny that recalls a comment attributed to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin that rape committed by his troops was just “having a bit of fun with a woman.” In the weeks before the Russian invasion began, Putin, an unabashed admirer of Stalin, stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should capitulate to Russian demands, commenting, “Like it or don’t like it, it’s your duty, my beauty,”a poorly veiled reference to marital rape.

Rape as a weapon of war is not new. The grim history of this phenomenon is long, and Europe witnessed its mass incidence in conflict as recently as the 1990s when, according to a 1996 U.S. Department of Justice report, rape was “part of a policy of terror and violence designed to achieve ‘ethnic cleansing’ ” in the former Yugoslavia. The majority of victims were Bosnian Muslim women whom Serbian perpetrators targeted. The report called rape an “invisible weapon of war,” but its presence and consequences in the lives of women were hardly invisible, damaging families and communities, and the physical and mental well-being, as well as survival chances, of girls and women – some of whom the perpetrators killed.

There is already evidence from Russian-occupied Crimea and the separatist territories in the Donbas that sexual and gender-based abuses have been committed against prisoners held in detention. A U.S. State Department report cites the 2017 findings of the UN’s human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine: “Beatings and electric shock in the genital area, rape, threats of rape, forced nudity, and threats of rape against family members were used as a method of torture and mistreatment to punish, humiliate, or extract confessions.”

Conditions of large-scale conflict exacerbate risks and extend them into areas perceived to be safe, like family homes. War also weakens protective social networks. In these circumstances, women are more likely to be alone, or caring for children or elderly relatives in dangerous conditions. Where institutions have broken down, there may be no authority to turn to for help. A Russian army that has committed sexual violence with impunity in the past, and a vulnerable population in their sights, create conditions for the targeted victimization of women.

Decision-makers in the West must speak out clearly and unequivocally about this risk and must ensure, if crimes of sexual violence are documented, that perpetrators in the Russian army are finally called to account.

Daina S. Eglitis is an associate professor of sociology and international affairs at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She is a former fellow at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies. She is writing a book on women’s experiences of World War II and the Holocaust in Eastern Europe.

Michelle Kelso is an assistant professor of sociology and international affairs at the George Washington University. Her research centers on the Holocaust and Eastern Europe, particularly on gender, ethnicity, education, and memory. She is the creator of a documentary film, Hidden Sorrows: The Persecution of Romanian Gypsies During WWII, that has screened in seven countries and numerous film festivals.