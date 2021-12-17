Bulgaria’s election winners have designed a new kind of coalition. Will it deliver?

Not even a month after Bulgaria’s 14 November parliamentary election, the country already has a coalition government. Germany needed twice the time; the Netherlands is almost ready, nine months after its own ballot.

Bulgaria’s effort looks even more impressive given that it took three elections to get here. Ballots on 4 April and 11 July yielded two fruitless parliaments, which were dissolved for failing to produce a governing majority. Third time lucky then. Bulgaria’s political crisis seems to be resolved, at least for now.

The outcome was not easily attained. A new political force emerged. The We Continue the Change movement led a positive campaign, promised to deliver, and won more votes than anyone else. They then served as the glue to bring three other, otherwise mutually incompatible political formations into a coalition: the Socialists; the party of showman Slavi Trifonov, There is Such a People; and the urban liberal coalition, Democratic Bulgaria.

Thus an uneasy, quadripartite cabinet will succeed center-right GERB – which had governed for more than 10 of the past 12 years – and its leader, Boyko Borisov, who dominated the political landscape for nearly two decades.

The new prime minister, Kiril Petkov, comes not just from another generation. He has a different style. The successful entrepreneur and Harvard graduate promises an era of power-sharing. Ministers from the four coalition partners will pick deputies and political staff from their own party. The other three will supervise their activities through specially designated advisers.

That is not the only novelty in this complicated and dispersed power-sharing arrangement. Petkov is to share responsibilities with his party co-founder, Deputy Premier Asen Vasilev, a kind of “super-minister” who will supervise important portfolios such as finance and EU funds.

Sociologist Andrey Raychev calls it a “new Bulgarian political invention” – of a type not seen since Simeon Saxecoburggotski, the last tsar of Bulgaria, became prime minister in 2001 – a kind of “double premiership.” In an interview for bTV, Raychev called it “very original” and “very optimistic.”

There is, however, another important player in the power sharing: freshly re-elected President Rumen Radev. Five members of Petkov’s cabinet were ministers in Radev’s last two caretaker governments. They include Petkov and Vasilev, as well as outgoing interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, a former army general and defense minister.

In Bulgaria, the president has modest prerogatives. Yet he is elected on a popular ballot and holds important symbolic power. This tends to lead to inevitable clashes with the prime minister, even if they are from the same party, let alone ardent adversaries like Radev and Borisov. Whether open disagreements will come this time is unclear. Petkov owes much to Radev, but who knows? The future might test their cordial relations.

There is another, more disturbing, pattern. The political crisis evolved slowly, painfully, nervously. Every wrong move was made, and every futile solution was tried.

This is evocative of the evolution of the coronavirus crisis, which has followed the same uneasy path of trials and errors. In April-May 2020, Bulgaria was among the pleasant surprises in Europe: few cases and relatively liberal measures. Then crises intersected: Politicians were wary of taking risks because of the looming election. Their hesitation grew as parliaments failed and voting was repeated. Now, stemming from lack of political leadership and inflation of public mistrust, Bulgaria is among the last in Europe and indeed the world in terms of COVID-19 mortality and vaccination rates. More than 30,000 certified deaths for a population under 7 million is too high a price for political deadlock.

Kiril Petkov has promised to speed up vaccinations. But will he risk his political capital with unpopular measures? This might be the first – and the most important – test of his tenure. It will show whether the political crisis is gone for good or just fallen silent amid the usual fanfare that accompanies every new government.

Boyko Vassilev is moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.