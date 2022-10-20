Kazakhstan welcomes thousands of Russians escaping Putin’s partial mobilization.

By Ekaterina Vorobeva

“Here we come, Kazakhstan!” jokes Alexander*, a 27-year-old former resident of Vladivostok, a city in the Russian Far East, describing his hasty and precipitous departure to southern Kazakhstan. In two days, he packed up his essential belongings, resigned from two jobs, said goodbye to his family, and embarked on a three-day journey to Almaty — where he didn’t know a soul. This life-changing decision was made in fear for his own life in the aftermath of the partial mobilization announced by the Russian government.

On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the mobilization decree, calling up reservists to join the Russian armed forces already fighting in Ukraine since the start of the war. The Ministry of Defense announced its intention to mobilize 300,000 men between the ages of 25-35 who had previously undergone military service, had combat experience, or displayed relevant specialties. The last similar mobilization took place over 80 years ago during World War II.

Police stand guard during an unsanctioned protest rally in Moscow against the decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on 21 September ordering the mobilization of reservists for the war in Ukraine. Reuters photo via CTK/Reuters.

The first flow of reservists — and others — started leaving the country almost immediately, mainly to post-Soviet states such as Georgia, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan, which has the longest land border with Russia, also became a top destination, with an estimated 200,000 fleeing there out of a total 700,000 to 1 million escaping since the mobilization. The multiple social and economic connections between Russia and Kazakhstan — many of which date back to Soviet times — made the country one of the best emergency destinations. A member of the Eurasian Customs Union, Kazakhstan has a visa-free regime with Russia, and Russians don’t need a work permit to get a job. The country also represents a Russian-language-friendly environment; along with Kazakh, Russian is an official language.

“Well, due to the Eurasian [Economic] Union, Kazakhstan is well integrated,” says another fleeing reservist, 28-year-old Sergei. “By and large, I am in almost the same legal status as a citizen of Kazakhstan.” Having worked as a research associate in Russia, he is now looking for opportunities to continue his career in his new home.

Not that everyone thought about such things when deciding where they would head. Many reservists had to make their decision in an atmosphere of growing panic and in the shortest possible time, fearing an iron curtain falling at any moment.

“It seems to me that no one thought rationally at that time,” says Alexander. “The option with Kazakhstan appeared — ‘let’s go to Kazakhstan.’ We came to Almaty unintentionally – there were just available tickets.”

Despite the decree clearly stating who could be called up for service, the actual recruitment was conducted with multiple, flagrant violations. Full-time students, elderly citizens, and even people with disabilities received summons. “Well, it was obvious that they [the Ministry of Defense] needed not 300,000 but a million or a million and a half,” says Sergei, who moved from St. Petersburg to Pavlodar, a city in northeastern Kazakhstan. “It was clear that it was a neo-repressive law that was passed so that they can take anyone.” Though he personally had a restricted status, Sergei said he still felt unsafe in face of the egregious abuses committed by military commissars.

A Nerve-Wracking Crossing

However, to reach this safe haven, those fleeing first had to pass through the border — one of their most stressful experiences in the journey. Some men were prevented from leaving Russia, or even handed summons at the border.

“The most nervous thing was crossing the border,” says Alexander, who journeyed by train from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to Petropavlovsk, in northern Kazakhstan. “You wait until the Russian border guards come first. The main problem is, yes, with the Russian ones. In the end, nothing was even asked, nothing special. They asked me when I would return back. I had bought a return train ticket, just in case, so I had a story to tell, basically.”

For Sergei, who traveled from the Siberian city of Barnaul to Pavlodar in a bus full of fleeing reservists, the journey turned into an unsolicited lesson in patriotism. “One of the [bus] drivers was such an ardent supporter of Putin. He lamented that when one is to receive some gifts from the Russian state, [that person] is the first [in line], and when one is to protect the homeland, he escapes. He was echoed by some old ladies, too, who were sitting next to me [saying] ‘Traitors, traitors.’”

However, this nightmare eventually came to an end; former colleagues, relatives, friends, and acquaintances were waiting on the other side of the border to bring them to safety.

“If one was not greeted by relatives, there were still quite a few volunteers from among the locals,” says Alexei, 28, who came by car with a group of male colleagues from Moscow to the western Kazakh city of Oral. “They were there in quite large numbers — young people who, in general, were ready to give a ride, to help with accommodation. We just didn’t need it — we had our own contacts.”

Many new information channels, mostly in Telegram, as well as activist groups have been created to help newcomers find accommodation, jobs, and legal advice in Kazakhstan.

Russian citizens queue outside a public service center in Oral, Kazakhstan, on 27 September. Photo by Raul Uporov via CTK/Reuters.

But with the unexpectedly large inflow of migrants, real estate prices have grown dramatically in major Kazakh cities. For example, in Almaty, prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments have doubled or tripled over the last three weeks. As Visa and MasterCard suspended operations in Russia after the invasion and many Russian banks were cut off from the SWIFT system, new arrivals experienced difficulties in accessing their bank accounts and transferring money. With limited cash on hand, some gathered together to rent a shared flat. Alexander currently shares a modest two-bedroom apartment with several friends for 1,200 euros a month, an unprecedented rate for Almaty.

Nevertheless, after finding a roof over their head, reservists have faced the need to deal with the extreme uncertainty of their current existence. They often take different paths. Some look for jobs in Kazakhstan or elsewhere; others try to arrange remote work with their Russian employers. The third group just waits, hoping for the best — namely, a quick end of the war. Finally, many take a rest before continuing on journeys to other countries where they have family or can find better job opportunities. For thousands of Russian migrants, Kazakhstan is, after all, not a final destination but rather a transit point. “My feeling is that no one stays here for long,” says Alexander, citing statistics that indicate nearly 170,000 of the 200,000 Russians that entered Kazakhstan have already left. “Therefore, few people stay for a long time.”

Emigration is, as a rule, not a personal decision but a household one. Many Russian men had to leave behind their girlfriends, wives, and children, nurturing hope that they will reunite in the near future. Their partners have stayed at home to deal with the sale of property, to obtain the necessary papers, or to simply take care of kids or elderly relatives. With the expectation that many will join their significant others soon, another large wave of emigration, consisting mostly of women and minors, likely looms.

Despite all they have been through, some migrants don’t discount the possibility of returning back to Russia one day. However, they are ready to do so only under certain conditions — the end of mobilization and the war.

Alexander isn’t optimistic and says he has to find a new homeland to start his life anew.

“Honestly, the regime has to change. It seems to me that if the war ends, which, I think, won’t be soon, I would still not return until something radically changes. As long as the same people are in power, in general, it’s not safe to return, because you don’t know what else they might do. Life has shown that, in general, anything is possible, the most unpredictable scenarios. While they are in power, I don’t want to return.”

…

Ekaterina Vorobeva is a doctoral candidate at the Research Center for East European Studies at the University of Bremen in Germany. She is a migration scholar focusing on forced migration, migrant entrepreneurship, and transnationalism in Europe and post-Soviet states.

*All names have been changed to maintain confidentiality.