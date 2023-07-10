Recent moves in Brussels have created elevated expectations in the Balkans and Eastern Europe. But the risk of disillusionment is high unless both sides get serious about reform.

Last year was a historic one for the European Union’s enlargement policy. With Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as the apparent catalyst, the EU overcame an implicit taboo of growing further to the east by adding Ukraine and Moldova to the list of candidate countries and recognizing Georgia as a potential candidate. Yet, 2023 has the potential to become another momentous year, especially if the EU takes the decision to start official accession negotiations with Kyiv and Chisinau by the end of the year.

As demonstrated by the European Commission’s update on the reform progress of the two Eastern European candidates on 22 June, both Ukraine and Moldova are on a good track to fulfill the necessary steps for starting enlargement negotiations within the next few months. The EU’s evaluation of Georgia’s progress since June 2022 is much less optimistic, but that seems not to have put much of a damper on the decidedly positive tone regarding the current enlargement process overall. And hopes are high that the commission’s formal stocktaking this October of the progress of all 10 countries that now fall under the enlargement policy will give a clear direction for the next steps in the EU’s relations with aspirant countries.

At Last, Some Movement

The recent developments have indeed raised expectations not only on the part of the new candidates for EU membership, but also among the Western Balkan countries, long waiting for signs of progress. In 2022, the EU finally opened accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia after years of delay and designated Bosnia and Herzegovina as a candidate country; Kosovo applied for membership. However, the challenges surrounding the enlargement policy also have not disappeared, and the risk of disillusionment with the accession process on the part of both the EU and aspiring countries remains high, unless the shortcomings of the current process are addressed.

If there is any good time to make enlargement policy more credible and effective, the time is now. A year before the European Parliament elections and the formation of the new European Commission, 2023 presents ample opportunities for European leaders to build on the momentum to move the accession process forward.

The European Political Community, a French-led initiative to deepen ties between the EU and its eastern neighbors, held a summit in Moldova in early June. France’s Emmanuel Macron is seen here with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, across the table from Kosovo head of state Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: Kay Nietfeld/dpa via Reuters Connect.

First and foremost, the commission’s reflection on the state of play of the enlargement policy coming up in October can open the way for concrete, institutionalized policy improvements. Existing proposals for a gradual EU accession should be the cornerstone of reforms to the enlargement process. This model envisages that candidate countries will be able to get greater access to EU programs and funds based on their progress in accession negotiations – even before full membership. This can help create positive dynamics in the accession process given that it will likely take years for the EU to become institutionally and economically prepared to absorb new countries, even if they deliver on the necessary reforms in good time.

Moreover, 2023 is the year of the mid-term review of the EU’s long-term budget for 2021–2027, known as Multiannual Financial Framework. This presents the bloc with a chance to back up its commitment to further fine-tuning the enlargement policy with beefed-up, pre-accession assistance funds.

Besides this, there is currently a rare sign of appetite on the part of EU heavyweights to work on the bloc’s capacity to eventually integrate new members, as demonstrated by the Franco-German working group on EU institutional reforms. It is crucial to outline a vision for how the “enlarged EU” will work, above all in terms of the union budget and governance. Such a vision could form a foundation for revising the accession treaty, which specifies the terms under which an applicant state becomes a full EU member. These measures should also include better mechanisms of post-accession conditionality to guarantee the compliance of new member states with EU norms and rules to avoid repeating the experience of countries backsliding on democracy and the rule of law after their accession.

A Two-Way Process

The proposed institutional changes alone will not suffice to overcome the existing enlargement challenges. It is also necessary to invest in democratic consolidation in the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe, including through building grassroots support for EU norms and values, supporting independent media and civil society, and reaching out to populations beyond the capitals. While the accession process should bring tangible benefits along the way, EU integration should not turn into a purely transactional process.

But the ball is not only in the EU’s court. If the governments in the candidate countries are serious about enlargement, they should deliver on crucial domestic reforms and settle their domestic political issues – for the sake of their own people in the first place. They also must avoid creating unrealistic expectations around the enlargement process among their citizenry and find ways to cooperate among themselves on accession-related matters.

The current geopolitical reality has demonstrated that the EU’s enlargement policy remains relevant and needed by both sides. Although the enlargement process seems to be quite difficult and costly in the short run, it is important to consider its strategic benefits in 20 to 30 years’ time, when the competition with major non-democratic players will only increase. It will be to the EU’s advantage to be bigger and stronger, and to move towards this goal, both the EU and the candidate countries should seize the opportunity to make the enlargement policy work, starting now.

…

Khrystyna Parandii is a ReThink.CEE fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States with expertise in political and conflict analysis and the reform process in Ukraine. She has served as a political officer at several European embassies in Kyiv and as international relations manager at Ukraine’s largest reform-oriented civil society coalition.