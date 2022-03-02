We’ve gleaned the Transitions archives for stories that shed light on the complex, shifting relations among Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine in recent years. These former Soviet republics, in the eyes of many Russians, remain indivisible parts of the “Russian world.” For 18 months in Belarus, the regime has ruthlessly clamped down on anyone who dares challenge that view; and a week ago, Russia launched a major ground and air assault on Ukraine to, as Vladimir Putin said, “defend” people suffering from “persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime.” Yet other voices, now almost drowned out but nevertheless stubbornly resistant, call for less simplistic discussion of the region’s shared and conflicted past.

Disquiet on the Eastern Front

As the situation becomes tense again on the Russia-Ukraine border, a group of experts from the German Marshall Fund discuss options for the West.

by Alina Inayeh, Michael Kimmage, and Michal Baranowski

3 December 2021

Belarus Transformed

The government has not changed – it’s the people who are totally different.

by Elena Spasiuk

2 December 2021

A Failed Attempt to Reinvent Ukraine

President Zelenskiy abandons the idea of forging an alternative to nationalist or post-Soviet paths.

by Olena Babakova

26 November 2021

Four Days That Shook the (Soviet) World

Thirty years ago this week, hardliners in Moscow failed to overthrow Gorbachev, but their legacy lives on in Putin’s Russia.

by Peter Rutland

25 August 2021

Writing Through Ukraine’s War: ‘Absolute Zero’ and ‘Grey Bees’

In a factual account and a novel of life on the Donbas front lines, men find ‘the usual and logical things’ fade away into the mist.

by Kate Tsurkan

23 July 2021

The Belarusian Inquisition

The brutality unleashed on opponents of the Lukashenka regime could be a foretaste of things to come in Ukraine.

by Nasta Zakharevich

22 December 2020

Once Upon a Time in Kyiv

Ukraine struggles in a web of fairy tales spun by its eastern neighbor.

by Peter Gross

22 May 2019

Spiritual Capital: Why Ukraine Is Breaking From Russia’s Orthodox Church

The Ukrainian government has promised its citizens a new, independent Orthodox Church that will unite Ukrainian believers.

by Andrii Fert

26 September 2018

Under No Illusions

As new textbooks on Russian history, close to the Kremlin playbook, are rolled out in high schools, some teachers make clear that they are not so easily fooled.

by Wasse Jonkhans

23 May 2018

Ukraine’s Past Isn’t Going Away Without a Fight

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and between Ukraine’s past and present, erupted into clashes and arrests in cities across the country on 9 May, the day chosen by Soviet-era leaders to mark the end of World War II.

by Tatiana Kozak

30 May 2017

What Can Ukrainians Expect From Europe?

For me, dividing the world into “East” and “West” makes no sense: it’s not clear where these imagined worlds begin and end.

by Yevgenia Belorusets

13 March 2015

Coming Home to Rus’

A new book sheds light on the historical origins of the deadly farce playing out in the Donbas.

by Violeta Davoliute

11 December 2014