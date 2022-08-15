Female journalists in Montenegro scramble to balance professional demands against society’s expectations.

Instead of a New Year’s greeting, newspaper reporter Elhana Hamzic-Kasmic was fired at the end of December last year.

“I was on maternity leave and none of my superiors called me to tell me that I would lose my job. I found out from my husband, who also worked there,” says Hamzic-Kasmic, who welcomed the year 2022 as an unemployed mother of a six-month-old baby.

When the owners of the daily Dnevne novine in Podgorica took the decision to file for bankruptcy, not only she and her husband, but the entire 50-person newspaper staff found themselves out of work.

Hamzic-Kasmic had spent six years at the paper, first as an intern, and then as a reporter on the “black chronicle” crime beat. She had an indefinite contract, meaning that the company was obliged to contribute to her social security and health insurance payments. But when she went to sign up for unemployment benefits after losing her job, she says, “I saw that not all my contributions had been paid.”

She currently supplements the family budget with her monthly unemployment check and part-time jobs.

Hamzic-Kasmic’s case is far from unique among working mothers in Montenegro’s media sphere.

Elhana Hamzic-Kasmic. Courtesy photo.

Underappreciated and Overworked

“Ten years ago, when I worked at a private television station, I went on maternity leave and my salary started to arrive late and this lasted for months, Vesna Rajkovic Nenadic, an experienced journalist, recalls. “I had a baby that I was nursing. I was not able to go and look for a new job, because there was no one to look after her. I started working part-time from home to contribute to the household budget. That station then went bankrupt, and we [employees] were left without earnings, with unpaid taxes and contributions, and the whole case is still in court years later,” she says.

She believes that the position of female journalists in Montenegro is much more difficult than that of their male colleagues. Women in the profession

carry significantly more private responsibilities, she says, because in Montenegrin society taking care of children and the home is exclusively “woman’s work.”

Many female journalists who took part in a survey conducted by the Association of Professional Journalists and the UNDP office in Montenegro in 2019 confirmed this view. The majority of the 70 participants agreed with the statements that Montenegro is a patriarchal society in which men dominate the public sphere, while women are held back by prejudices and traditional norms that assign them the primary role of mother and family caregiver.

Balancing professional and personal life in journalism is also made difficult because of weak support and assistance services provided by the state to working women with children, according to Milena Bubanja Obradovic, an editor at Radio Berane, in the north of the country.

“Personally, she suffers under professional pressure and that means we rely more on our social ties than on institutional support. I am sure that my colleagues would agree that the ‘grandmother service’ is far more useful when we are trying to balance our obligations. Unfortunately, not everyone has the possibility to rely on their extended family, especially not in larger cities, and that is a very aggravating circumstance,” the mother of two says.

The research showed that more than 90 percent of female journalists polled believed that undefined working hours in addition to household responsibilities and child care place added burdens on women in the profession and demand of them more energy and sacrifice than their male colleagues.

“It often happens that when a woman returns to work after taking maternity leave, she is no longer in the same position she was in before. Many of my colleagues say that after returning from maternity leave, they felt like beginners and were treated that way,” Rajkovic Nenadic says.

Milena Bubanja Obradovic. Photo via Montenegro Media Institute Facebook page.

A Disadvantaged Majority

More than 200 active print, broadcast, and online media outlets serve Montenegro’s population of 620,000. Those outlets employ about 1,500 people, and Media Union data show that more than half of them are women.

Women may dominate the journalism field numerically but Obradovic believes those figures mask the reality.

“Social inequality is ubiquitous and reflects on our professional community as well. Just look at facts like the percentage of women in this profession and compare it to the percentage of those in management positions. Even though we are the first to point out discrimination, we don’t talk enough about the problems we ourselves face,” she says.

According to the 2019 survey of women journalists, while women fill 60 percent of editorial jobs, they are less well-represented in media upper management (50 percent) and as chief editors and program directors (51 percent).

Such accomplishments, however, have not brought corresponding financial recompense. Data from the Agency for Electronic Media shows a noticeable rise in recent years in the number of original shows hosted and edited by female journalists. However, almost every other female journalist who participated in the Association of Professional Journalists and UNDP study believed they were not paid the same as male co-workers. This was a major reason 65 percent said they were reconsidering the value of their work and their attitude toward it.

“I have built my entire career so far by working simultaneously for radio and other media, as well as taking jobs not directly related to journalism,” Radio Berane editor Obradovic says, sketching her 12-year career in journalism.

This year, all employed people in Montenegro should see higher net salaries thanks to a recent tax cut. However, rising prices are obliterating those gains, the media union says.

“Additionally, some employers did not comply with the [tax reduction] program. There were cases where employees’ contracts were changed and their working hours were reduced to four hours, so their earnings remained the same,” says Bojana Lakovic Konatar, author of a report for the Media Union of Montenegro on the social and economic standing of the country’s journalists.

Vesna Rajkovic Nenadic. Photo via Montenegro Media Institute Facebook page.

Physical Threats

In addition to these burdens, female (and male) journalists in Montenegro are often the targets of verbal and sometimes physical attacks. In a public opinion survey conducted by the Ipsos polling agency for the Media Institute of Montenegro in 2021, 80 percent of respondents said female journalists are frequent targets of attacks, threats, insults, and harassment. Almost three quarters of respondents agreed that such attacks result from gender prejudices and stereotypes.

Every fourth female journalist who participated in the Association of Professional Journalists and UNDP survey said a colleague had been sexually harassed at work, and 17 percent confirmed that they had personally experienced sexual harassment.

“Social networks are full of misogynistic and sexist speech directed at female journalists,” says Rajkovic Nenadic. “In addition, research shows that female journalists are also the target of misogynistic comments in the newsroom, comments about their appearance, and inappropriate remarks that it is better to cook lunch than to do journalism.”

All things considered, she says, it is hardly surprising that young journalism graduates take jobs as political aides or marketers rather than in the field they trained for.

The Media Union has run projects to address the situation of female journalists, Lakovic Konatar notes, and adds that the organization is actively working to provide free legal and psychological help, especially to women journalists.

This year or next, the union plans to join region-wide events to draw attention to the position of female journalists through SafeJournalists.net, an EU-supported project to improve the safety of journalists and media freedom in the Western Balkans.

Bojana Lakovic Konatar. Photo via Media Union of Montenegro Facebook page.

…

Milica Bogdanovic and Teodora Djurnic are journalists and researchers at the Montenegro Media Institute in Podgorica.