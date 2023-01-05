Rights campaigners in the Czech Republic continue to lobby the government but progress has been slow.

For victims of rape and sexual violence in the Czech Republic, justice is often elusive, as an outdated legal definition of rape makes it difficult to prove allegations in court.

Four human rights and women’s rights groups are collaborating to lobby for reworking the legal definition of rape to stress the importance of consent. The measures, which would bring Czech law in line with most of the European Union, are currently under review in the lower house of parliament.

The governmental department for gender equality, a body responsible for drafting proposals on how to close the gender gap, and the parliamentary subcommittee on domestic and sexual violence intend to submit a legislative proposal for more strict rape punishments in spring 2023, and eventually push for a redefinition of rape, department director Radan Safarik said.

Safarik warned though that redefining rape “will be even more difficult” following the strong showing of conservative candidates in the recent elections to the Senate.

One senator who backed the proposal, Petr Orel of the Green Party, said last summer that the upper house would consider the amendment as soon as it arrived. But Orel failed to win reelection in September.

Still, Safarik said, the high-profile case of ex-politician Dominik Feri and other sexual assault claims against parliamentarians over the years had sparked more momentum for change. Feri was indicted in December on two charges of rape and one charge of attempted rape.

Lagging Behind

Current Czech law defines the crime of rape as forcing someone into sex by the use of violence or the threat of violence, or by taking advantage of the victim’s defenselessness. Proving rape is thus largely dependent on physical evidence, said Michaela Weingartova, project manager at Konsent, a Czech sexual violence awareness and educational organization and one of the groups currently lobbying lawmakers, along with Amnesty International and two other women’s advocacy organizations.

“Children Want to Know Too,” a book about mutual respect and sexual health published by Konsent. Photo via Konsent e-shop.

To win in court, a victim must also prove that they resisted. “They don’t even account for the fact that some people just freeze,” Weingartova said.

Advocates are calling for consent-based laws that would protect rape victims with and without evidence of physical resistance, a reform that more than half of European Union member states have already adopted.

This is not the first time campaigners have sought to modernize Czech law on rape. In 2017, proFem, an organization for victims of domestic and sexual violence, submitted a proposal to align the legal definition with the Council of Europe’s2011 Istanbul Convention on combating violence against women.

But like the treaty itself, which the Czech Republic has never ratified, the proposal made no headway. “The relevant authorities did not want to listen to such a change,” said Veronika Jezkova, a legal advisor for proFem.

According to Safarik, parliament is open to redefining the law on rape, though the current law is consistent with the Istanbul Convention’s requirements. But he expressed hesitation to connect such an amendment with ratifying the convention, a step that would face tough political challenges.

Not Alone in the CEE Region

The other five EU countries still to ratify the convention are also in Central and Eastern Europe: Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria. Lawmakers in Poland, which ratified the treaty in 2015, have pushed for the country to withdraw from it over concerns related to its definition of gender that, says Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, directly opposes traditional Polish family and social values.

Polish schools teach preparation for “family life” rather than standard sex education in a bid to further bolster traditional customs, according to Reuters.

Hungary similarly passed a law in June 2022 that only allows registered NGOs to teach sex education in schools, and then with parental consent. “Education in schools must not be in conflict with the will of the parents,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote last year.

Konsent’s Weingartova has spoken extensively on the importance of educating children and adults on “what rape is and how to talk about sex in a comfortable way.”

Absent such open discussion, she and other activists, say, space for a broader social push to change the status quo will be curtailed.

While the Czech Republic has a more progressive reputation than its more socially conservative neighbors in the Visegrad Four (Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia), legislation related to rape remains nearly identical across the group, stressing evidence of physical violence and resistance.

Until now, the country has approached the subject as a burden for victims to carry, rather than a societal responsibility to do right, Weingartova said. “We shouldn’t have to teach victims how to fight back, but we should teach people not to do it. We should set boundaries and change society.

“The problem is not the victims,” she added.

Women think rape “is their fault. They feel guilty, they are thinking about what they should’ve done differently, how come this happened to them and not someone else,” said Hana Vidlak Kanisova, a psychologist for Persefona, another Czech organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“It all comes from the belief that the world is just and that bad things happen to bad people,” she added.

The proposed legal changes, if adopted, would be the first, big step in a marathon of systemic reform, advocates say.

“It is our experience and also experience of our clients that many people working at the police tend to think that the number of false accusations [of sexual violence] is much higher than the surveys say it is,” Kanisova said.

The true incidence of sexual violence, according to some estimates, could be 15 times higher than police figures, the psychologist added.

“I cannot answer statistically,” Jan Rybansky, a spokesman for the Prague police, said in response. “However, it is common that the act cannot be proven for objective reasons.”

For real change to take hold, reeducation of police, prosecutors, and judges would be crucial, say campaigners, with a new understanding of the importance of consent.

“Many parts of the system seem to be broken, not only the definition. But starting somewhere is always necessary,” Vidlak Kanisova said.

Alexa Wandersee is an American journalist based in Prague, currently studying journalism and media studies at Anglo-American University.

Home page image: A woman walking in the evening near the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague. Photo by David W Cerny via CTK/Reuters.