The ‘threat’ unleashed by the fall of Kabul is real – in the calculations of Central European politicians.

The specter of 2015 is back. Watching the dramatic events in Afghanistan, fear of a repetition of the huge wave of migrants of the last decade is growing. And this fear is being exploited by those Central European politicians who usually play on the worst human instincts: populists and nationalists. Keep an eye on the Czech Republic, for example, where parliamentary elections will take place less than two months from now, or Hungary, due to hold elections early next year.

The Czech government, under pressure from the public and media, did mount a last-minute evacuation of dozens of former Afghan contractors, mostly interpreters. This came on the heels of a weeks-long smear campaign against the opposition Pirate Party – currently polling in second or third place behind the governing ANO party – accusing them of secretly planning to impose migrants on Czech households.

While the source of such disinformation remains unclear, clearly such rumors play into the hands of ANO and its leader, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and the extreme right opposition SPD party of Tomio Okamura. The fear of migrants (not seen in big numbers in Czechia even in 2015) is considered one of the main political weapons of the two parties.

The sudden arrival of dozens of Afghans could be problematic for the anti-immigrant image cherished since 2015 by all four Visegrad Group countries. Recall how easily the Visegrad Four created a solid front against quotas for hosting refugees.

Babis could exploit public fear of a new migration wave during the electoral campaign. Polls show rising support for ANO, and the migrant question might boost that growth. Experts elsewhere in Europe are mostly skeptical about the prospect of an imminent refugee influx. In this country, however, amid growing nationalism, racism, and intolerance, even to accept a couple of foreigners from a Muslim country is a problem.

In Hungary, politicians keep talking the anti-migrant, hardball rhetoric they have been spouting for years. The government refuses to make the Hungarian people suffer the consequences of “flawed geopolitical decisions and operations,” state secretary Levente Magyar said, referring to the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, according to the state news agency MTI.

There are “documents circulating in the international community calling on countries that had troops stationed in Afghanistan and Western countries in general” to agree to admit Afghan migrants without restrictions, Magyar claimed. Hungary would, however, try to help interpreters and others who worked for Hungarian troops, he added.

Poland’s government has taken a similar line, even though public pressure pushed it into organizing air transport after the Czechs and Slovaks had already done so. According to an unsourced report in the Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Warsaw refused a U.S. government request to accept about 3,000 evacuated Afghans, citing the need to secure the safety of former Polish contractors first.

Many politicians are unwilling to run the risk of taking unpopular decisions while their citizens and governments watch the collapse of allied operations in a faraway country. It is not easy for any politician to admit defeat and organize a retreat. However, the Western allies must deal with the retreat from Afghanistan and its consequences, among them the need to protect Afghans who fear for their lives under Taliban rule.

Germany and Canada will hold elections in September and it will be interesting to compare how the migrant Afghan question will play out there. So far, Angela Merkel has spoken of 10,000 people in need of evacuation from Afghanistan to Germany. Canada has offered 20,000 immigrant visas.

As the images from Kabul pour in, the specter of 2015 is back in full force. But this time it is really more imaginary than real, more political weapon than policy problem. But it is still very dangerous.

Martin Ehl is chief analyst at Hospodarske noviny, a Czech business daily.