The wry and ribald memoir of a young woman born into a Baku oil dynasty in the twilight of the Russian Empire.

Days in the Caucasus, by Banine. Translated by Anne Thompson-Ahmadova. Pushkin Press , 2020. 288 pages.

Ummulbanu Asadullayeva, who wrote under the pen name Banine, was born into revolution in 1905 in an oil district outside the city of Baku. The year of her birth was a tumultuous one for the Russian Empire, as the revolution of that year unfolded through a series of violent uprisings that concluded with reforms in government and civil freedoms that the Tsarist government swiftly sought to undermine. Banine’s mother died from puerperal fever shortly after her birth, a result of the family’s decision to seek shelter in the oil fields from the violent clashes between Azerbaijanis and Armenians wracking the city. It is with this dramatic origin story that Banine opens her memoir, Days in the Caucasus, which has been translated into English from its original French for the first time by Anne Thompson-Ahmadova. Covering the first 19 years of her life, Banine’s memoir paints a vivid picture of a childhood marked by immense privilege and dramatic upheaval, offering insights into Muslim women’s worlds in the late Russian Empire and the quotidian reality of living through revolution.

Banine in 1931, several years after her move from Baku to Paris. Photo via www.bakililar.az / Wikimedia Commons.

The city of Baku began the 19th century as an Iranian vassal of around 5,000 inhabitants and concluded it as a Russian industrial center with a population over 100,000. The petroleum industry drove this dramatic transformation, as the Absheron Peninsula on which the city sits is a landscape soaked in oil. The oil boom that transformed Baku mostly benefited outsiders, but a handful of Azerbaijanis established themselves as industrialists and joined the ranks of the city’s elite. Banine was born into this small class of Muslim millionaires. Her paternal grandfather, Shamsi Asadullayev, and maternal grandfather, Musa Naghiyev, were both impoverished natives of the Absheron Peninsula who struck it rich. Naghiyev ranked among the richest men in Baku, and from birth Banine was marked by a promised inheritance that ensured her a clear future, one she acknowledges she fully embraced until the Russian Revolution wiped the ledgers clean: she would marry the son of an oil baron and bear many children.

Memoirs can be tricky sources for historical study, and one must always consider intent and audience while reading them. Banine moved in literary circles after arriving in Paris in 1924, and she wrote Days in the Caucasus in 1946 for a French audience. At times, Banine plays the part of the exotic oriental for her readers. She describes herself and her sisters as hook-nosed and hirsute, in negative contrast to their flaxen-haired Baltic German governess. Her devout grandmother is a “fanatic,” while poor and wealthy Azerbaijani families are divided between “primitive” and “evolved.” Yet, despite this self-orientalization, Banine turns many other orientalist tropes on their head in her descriptions of her domestic life. Nowhere in her account does the passive, repressed Muslim woman so common in Western imaginations appear. While Banine’s male relations figure prominently in her account, they are secondary characters to the women in her life.

Dominating the family is her paternal grandmother, a formidable woman possessing an array of colorful insults to keep her children, grandchildren, and poorer relations in line. Banine offers numerous anecdotes about women presiding over their domestic spheres, including a favorite aunt who openly mocks her mostly-deaf husband, an acquaintance who forces her reluctant husband to marry a second wife so that she can have some company, and a sexually precocious cousin who is eager to wed and liberate herself of her virginity so that she can at last collect a bevy of lovers, a goal she explains frankly to her distraught new husband. When Banine is pressured into marriage at the age of 15 to a much older man, she does little to hide her disdain for him and abandons the union at the first opportunity when, four years later, she moves to Paris without him. The women’s world of Banine’s childhood is lively, ribald, and more often annoyed than oppressed by men.

Banine late in life. She died in Paris, her adopted home, in 1992, aged 86. Photo via AZTV/YouTube.

Banine’s comfortable world was upended in her 12th year by the Russian Revolution. With the family patriarch imprisoned and their homes requisitioned, the Asadullayev family had much to adjust to. Banine proved, however, an eager pupil of Marxism and presents herself as navigating life under Bolshevik rule with aplomb. Although it is unlikely Banine had such a sanguine acceptance of her homeland’s transformation as she claims in her memoir written more than 20 years after the fact, her memories demonstrate how obviously untenable the social situation in Baku was to anyone who cared to see. Banine declares in the opening of her book that hers was a family neither respectable nor terribly deserving of its privilege and never bemoans her lost inheritance. Just one generation removed from the peasantry, oil millionaires had staked only precarious claims within elite society. Once the Bolsheviks arrived, Banine writes, “It wasn’t difficult to spread communist propaganda in Baku. Although it was one of the richest cities in the world, it had no public transport, no sewers or rubbish dump. The workers lived in filthy hovels, were paid a pittance, and had no recourse against the rich.” The promises of socialism played well in a city of such stark inequality.

As a young woman cushioned by wealth even amid forced redistributions of resources, Banine was able to experience the revolution as a liberating event. Armed with an ideology that discredited the family and culture that had pressured her into an undesirable marriage, and the means to ultimately escape the Soviet Union, Banine made a life for herself in Paris that was only possible through the total uprooting of her class and context. Yet she maintained a deep fondness for the lost world of her youth that is on vibrant display in Days in the Caucasus, with Thompson-Ahmadova’s translation ably capturing the author’s wry yet warm tone. Readers interested in histories of the Russian Empire and Russian Revolution outside the standard narratives and geographies and in women’s worlds of the early 20th century will find a rich text in Days of the Caucasus.

Kelsey Rice is an assistant professor of history at Berry College in the U.S. state of Georgia. She researches the cultural and intellectual history of the Caucasus and Iran in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.