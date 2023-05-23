Teachers at a Czech high school open the door to the world for their students. From Respekt.

The town of Ostrov in the Karlovy Vary region is located in a part of the Czech Republic that’s usually mentioned as a place in need of help from the state. The town was deeply affected by the expulsion of most of its German-speaking population after World War II. The Germans were later replaced by miners who moved into a newly-built housing estate to work in nearby uranium mines. But the town is also hiding a modern gem. It has a high school that has for years hosted famous guests from all over the country, who come there to give lectures and attend debates. And vice versa, its students frequently leave the region as well as the country, initially to impress people at quiz competitions with their knowledge and their enthusiasm for education. Later on, they often take on leading roles in society and science.

“Students here have good conditions for developing what’s inside them. It is an example of a well-functioning school,” Czech President Petr Pavel, one of the many participants at the school’s debates, recently said.

In February, newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel spoke to students and answered their questions during a visit to the school. Photo via Gymnazium Ostrov website.

When we talked to students at the school in late March, they agreed with the president’s assessment. They explain their liking of their school using simple words: Everything here is based on a friendly atmosphere and truly great teachers. When talking to the students, the names of two noteworthy teachers in particular kept popping up: that of social studies and history teacher Ivan Machek, and chemistry and biology teacher Vladimir Vit. What makes a good teacher, one that can captivate the students and build the school’s good reputation? What do they know how to do?

Influencing the World

Right now, eighth graders are in the social studies classroom, attending a sociology class. They are discussing body language. The mustachioed teacher Ivan Machek is explaining to his students that he will sit down, as he is feeling a bit lazy today. He projects images on a screen pulled over the blackboard. People in the photos are in different positions, and the class is talking about what you can tell from their bodies and faces, what is probably going on in the pictures.

“He’s teaching us in a different way, he’s debating with us,” says student Jenda once the teacher has left the classroom. Other students agree. They describe how the teacher draws them into thinking about the subject and the world, how it’s not just about instruction and then examination. Four students from the class are already planning to join Machek’s advanced social science seminar.

Students from other classes tell us that the teacher often takes them to watch live theater in Prague. Encouraged by Machek, some are applying to attend the first Prague Student Summit after the COVID pandemic, where students debate under UN rules and study international relations and ecology. This is what Machek’s classes prepare them for – improving critical thinking and sharpening rhetorical skills.

The big noticeboard in the corridor is covered in hundreds of photos of school guests, ranging from teachers through former politicians to scientists and writers. The students say how much they appreciate that Machek gives them all of that – he’s the one who invites the important visitors to the school.

“Thanks to him, I could ask President Pavel what he thinks about North Korea, whether it’s a danger for the world,” student Dan Mokrusch says. His classmate Jan tells us how much he enjoyed the sociological survey that the teacher sent them out into the streets to carry out. The students were studying to what extent different stereotypes are present in society.

Machek has taught at the high school since 1996. He got an offer to teach at the university in Hradec Kralove, but a recommendation from a friend who was already working in Ostrov brought him here. The fact that the school offered him teacher’s accommodation also helped. As Machek tells us in his office, the most important thing for him is to help his students not be afraid to express themselves, to think independently, and to look for connections between things.

“I often start a class without even knowing what I’m going to talk about. We start with current issues, we talk about what’s going in the country or in the world, and from there we move onto the bigger picture, the system that students need to learn about,” he says of his teaching method.

And that method is a successful one, as former students can attest. “I remember we were talking about the consequences of the coup in Burma and Ivan Machek asked us what we were going to do about it. Us? In Ostrov? What could we possibly do, we thought. And we gradually came to the realization that even from Ostrov you can influence the world, you can help someone in Burma, for example by starting a signature drive in their support,” remembers Sue Nguyen, current director of the office of the Czech Senate president. Getting to know Machek at the Ostrov high school kickstarted her career. She graduated in political science from Charles University in Prague, then got her master’s degree in London. She has thought of her teacher many times since her school days. When she worked at the UN, she found herself doing the same thing she had practiced at student summits. When she walked into the Senate building to start her new job, she realized she had been there before, on a school trip with her high school social studies teacher.

“Much stronger effort than is required of the work of a teacher,” is the assessment of Ivan Machek by historian Boris Moskovic of the Masaryk Institute and Archive of the Czech Academy of Sciences. He says it was his high school teacher who first nudged him toward his professional career. At the Ostrov high school, Machek asked him to write an essay about the breakup of Yugoslavia for a student writing competition. This topic later became the focus of Moskovic’s professional work.

What Nobody Else Is Doing

In the chemistry classroom, Vladimir Vit is testing the class’s knowledge of ligand binding. Students who can spare a moment are quickly reviewing the topic in order not to fail when it’s their turn. After the class, students describe Vit as very demanding, but also “fair” and “with a human attitude.” “He gives us lots of extra time, everybody can come see him, he’s always in school,” says Eliska. Vladimir Vit fits all the stereotypes of absent-minded scientists and professors. He’s wearing a white lab coat riddled with holes from chemical experiments. In life, he focuses rigorously on his subjects and his students. He dedicates all his time to students who have an interest in his class.

“Over the years I noticed that my students often include graduates of the Ostrov high school,” says Pavel Jungwirth, physical chemist at Charles University. “I found it strange – why Ostrov in particular? And that’s when I found out about Vladimir Vit, who’s behind it all.” Vit’s fellow teachers say his knowledge far exceeds that of an average high school teacher. He was also the first high school teacher to receive a teaching award from the Learned Society of the Czech Republic, whose members, looking at the database of both national and international successes of high school students, noticed that students from the Ostrov high school excelled in both. And that led them to Vit.

“The hardest thing is not to discourage students from chemistry,” Vit says in his office. He has been teaching students for 36 years, and he says young people are “a valuable, precious entity with high emotional and intellectual potential.” Just as important to him as academic knowledge is the “educational and human aspect” – “to give them the understanding that a straight-A student is just as valuable as a student who gets Ds.” Students says he’s “a good man” – certainly demanding, but one who sets comprehensible rules. And when he finds out that somebody is not going to pursue a career in science, he can be a bit more lenient towards them at the end of their studies. “I demand one-third less of students who are not applying to majors connected with my subjects,” he says. He’s sacrificed his personal life to his work, too. He’s in school, available to the students, from early morning until late afternoon. “I don’t have a family life. I fell into it so hard that I didn’t have time for anything else because of the school. But I don’t regret it,” the teacher says.

Ostrov high school students at a crime prevention seminar led in April by an officer of the Karlovy Vary region police. Photo by Ivan Machek / Gymnazium Ostrov.

Many of his former students are now stars of science. They include Eva Krupickova Pluharova from the Heyrovsky Institute of Physical Chemistry in Prague. “If it weren’t for Dr. Vit, I would never be doing chemistry,” she says. “It wouldn’t have even occurred to me if it weren’t for him.” She considers his main qualities to be not just deep knowledge but also great enthusiasm and self-sacrifice. She thinks of all the hours he dedicated to her even in his off time, helping her win a gold medal at an international chemistry competition.

A few months ago, 27-year-old Ostrov graduate Adam Prada got a post-doctoral research position at the prestigious Institute of Science and Technology Austria in Klosterneuburg. He had already graduated from Cambridge University. “Mr. Vit helped me discover a passion for chemistry. He supported me tremendously,” says Prada, who in his high school years twice made it to the international rounds of chemistry competitions, winning a gold and a silver medal. “Just out of his own interest, he worked through all the preparatory tasks, so that he could help me when I was doing them later. And I guarantee you there is no one else in this country that does this for their students.”

“The loving persistence of Vladimir Vit and the attitude of Ivan Machek had one thing in common, which was contagious energy,” Sue Nguyen says of her teachers. “But the most important thing was that neither of them kept us strictly within the limits of Ostrov.” Vit is retiring at the end of this school year, even though the school would like to keep him there longer.

“The time has come to not stand in the way of younger people. To leave in time is also an art,” Vit says. He’s glad that the school is already trying to recruit a former student of his to take his place.

That’s Where You Want to Be

Former students returning to the staff room is another unique feature of the high school in Ostrov. “Some 80 percent of our teaching staff are our former graduates,” school principal Jaroslav Safranek says. Alumni-turned-teachers often say they simply have great memories of their high school studies. “When I was a student here, I was happy with the friendly attitude of the teachers. You weren’t afraid of them,” says Anna Chomatova Simicova, who has been teaching English at the school for three years. “It gave me all the education for life a high school can possibly offer,” says former student Eliska Sucha, who has just started teaching Czech here. “Also, I never saw the teachers as just teachers, but also as human beings and personalities. And that’s the kind of environment you want to be in.”

Teachers say the friendly atmosphere is down to the principal. He trusts them in their educational methods, without burdening them with unnecessary paperwork. “I don’t know about that, I just do things the normal way,” Safranek says. “I let everyone do what they’re good at, I let them excel at it.” He himself teaches math, preferring the classical style of education, just as chemistry teacher Vit does. However, he also respects colleagues who teach “the new, fashionable way” – that is, project-based learning, as practiced by Machek, as well as some teachers of the physical sciences. “We simply have a positive climate here,” Safranek sums up. “And I’m just trying to make sure that students and teachers feel good here every day, if possible.”

…

Ivana Svobodova contributed this article to the Czech newsweekly Respekt. Republished by permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.