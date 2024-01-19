The story behind Mikhail Zygar’s new book exploring Ukrainian-Russian connections over the centuries.

In his most recent book, Russian author and journalist Mikhail Zygar attempts to counter the claims made by the Kremlin to justify its war against Ukraine. In doing so, he also illustrates how the history between these two countries has produced a complex rapport between their peoples.

The relationship between colonized people and colonizers is fraught. For both the colonized and the colonizers, moral quandaries abound. For the historically subjugated, how can one live and succeed in the face of oppression? What sacrifices should be made to ensure one is able to live? For the colonizing peoples, what constitutes complicity? What actions can be realistically taken to effect change? How much can you, or should you, risk challenging an oppressive government?

War and Punishment: Putin, Zelensky, and the Path to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, by Mikhail Zygar. Simon & Schuster, 2023. 432 pages.

Zygar, author of War and Punishment: Putin, Zelensky, and the Path to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine (the British edition bears the subtitle “The Story of Russian Oppression and Ukrainian Resistance”), experiences this relationship. A veteran journalist who has never feared taking on the Kremlin and Putin himself , Zygar has been at the forefront among those exposing Russian tyranny and the country’s imperialist bent. In the prologue to his book, Zygar ponders his role in Russia’s current war against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. He tells an anecdote about how a close Ukrainian friend of his has ceased to speak with him. Even with his activities, he is still an “imperialist.”

Zygar states that this book is an effort to trace the path Russia and Ukraine have followed to reach this point. He also says the book is an attempt to halt and reverse the imperialist mindset in Russia and in Russians. However, while not explicitly stated, the book also serves as an account of how colonized peoples interact with colonial powers. Throughout the story Zygar weaves, Ukrainians of all stripes are often faced with decisions on how to survive in their interactions with Russia.

Past Compromises

The beginnings of this relationship date to when Ukrainian leaders had to decide how to work with a fledgling Russian Empire to secure sovereignty for their people. The first contact, made by rebel leader Bohdan Khmelnitsky, was with the Russian Czar Alexis during his campaign against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. For Khmelnitsky, Zygar writes, the agreement reached with the czar “is just another diplomatic document … [it] can be broken should Moscow not fulfill its obligations.” To Khmelnitsky a mere formality, this agreement would finally give Ukraine the degree of sovereignty it had been denied by the Poles, Zygar writes. Unfortunately, it would instead lay the seeds for the centuries-old, unbalanced, and exploitative Russo-Ukrainian relationship.

This was only the first fateful decision to be made in the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine link. Ivan Mazepa famously was a loyal lieutenant to Peter I of Russia who defected to the Swedes during the Great Northern War to preserve Ukraine’s semi-autonomous standing in Russia (and his own power). But it was hardly a bullet-proof commitment. Mazepa then went back to Russia, offering to go against his new Swedish allies, only for the czar to rebuff him.

As Ukraine became more absorbed into the Russian Empire, Ukrainians would continue to interact with Russia and even benefit from it. Ukraine’s national poet, Taras Shevchenko, owed his freedom from serfdom to Russian artists who discovered his talent for drawing. Zygar notes how, initially, even when he wrote in the Ukrainian language, he was loved and accepted by many in St. Petersburg society, if not by critics. Sadly, this fame could not spare him from imprisonment and harassment from the authorities, and abandonment by the same Petersburg society.

While enforcing its will on Ukrainian territory, Russia and later the Soviet Union would see a number of Ukrainians rise up their ranks. For instance, in the USSR, Ukrainian apparatchiks would sometimes reach the top of the Soviet bureaucracy. Once the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine decisively voted for independence. A majority in every oblast voted to leave. Despite this authoritative statement, Ukraine and Russia would be unable to divorce themselves from this relationship.

A Hero’s Journey

Mikhail Zygar. Photo by Nadya Alexandrova / Simon & Schuster.

This multiply-nuanced relationship is illustrated by Zygar’s depiction of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s life and ascent to the Ukrainian presidency – a career more complicated, and convoluted, than the streamlined story that has been told over the past two years. Ukraine’s current leader, and hero, not only shot to superstardom in Ukraine, but also in Russia. Arguably, Zelenskiy has Russia to thank for his rise to the top in his previous profession of comedian.

Prior to the presidency, Zelenskiy found fame portraying Ukraine’s president in the TV show Servant of the People before winning the actual election. However, fewer people know about his participation in the comedy group 95th Quarter. For a time, Zelenskiy and the rest of the troupe lived in Moscow, performing and gaining popularity. In one sketch, the troupe compares the former Soviet Union to a high school, with Zelenskiy remarking, “It was a tight-knit class, quite combative.” Someone else chimes in, “It’s true: school is the best time of your life.”

It is hard to believe that the man who would become the face of resistance against Russian aggression would be making nostalgia jokes about the Soviet Union, even if it was an attempt to win a comedy contest.Zelenskiy’s star in Russia, however, would not stop with this comedy troupe. The movies that he would go on to make would also find great success. One, based on the smash series Sex and the City and called Love in the Big City, starring the future Ukrainian president, debuted at number one in Russia on its opening weekend . Zelenskiy, Zygar writes, “suddenly [found] himself in the ranks of Russia’s most popular movie stars.”

As Zelenskiy was building his stardom in both Ukraine and Russia, Zygar shows how other Ukrainian politicians were attempting to navigate their relationship with the colonial power. The twisting allegiances and motivations of Ukrainian politicians are laid bare for the reader. Leonid Kuchma, long viewed as a pro-Russia politician, becomes “a respected, retired heavyweight politician,” writes Zygar, for his “refusal to disperse the Orange Revolution, and [ultimately accept] it.” Other politicians, too, underwent evolutions. However, most became less enthusiastic about Russia. As Kuchma himself said, “after negotiations with Russia, any president of Ukraine becomes a Ukrainian nationalist.”

A Future Near-Certainty

What Zygar brings out through the examples of both Ukrainians of the past and today, is the complexity of colonialism and how difficult it can be to negotiate the relationship between the colonizer and the colonized. Often times, those within a colonized land are able to not only navigate but thrive in the system. In the Soviet Union, the notorious Dnipropetrovsk clan of Ukrainian politicians comprised much of the top echelons of power.

Zygar chose to end his book on a positive note. He believes that future generations of Russians will reject the imperial past, but that Russians today must bear the last of the “archaic hubris” that led to the current war: “The empire is forever consigned to the past … [future generations] will not tread the same path if we, their ancestors, bear the punishment today.”

This sentiment is admirable.Alas, it is unlikely to be achieved any time soon. Appeals to a country’s and people’s greatness are as addictive as any narcotic. Triumphs attained by your countrymen are ingrained during the earliest years of school. Meanwhile, atrocities are forgotten or justified.

It is hard to imagine the use of these appeals being thrown away in the foreseeable future. Even if Russia were to lose the war, Ukraine recover all of its territory, and Putin be deposed or overthrown, grievance politics and appeals to lost greatness would be a powerful tool for many politicians in Russia. Ultimately, Ukraine will still be viewed by many in Russia through a colonial lens. After all, they will say, Ukraine’s president, and hero, partly owes his success to the Russian people.

…

Daniel Jarosak is a Tartu University and Jagiellonian University alumnus. He is currently doing contract work for the U.S. government.

Main image: Volodymyr Zelenskiy, before he became a politician, riffs on how his “Russian relatives” talk to him about Ukraine in this grab from a 95th Quarter comedy show. Video via Yasmin Ali Mentor / YouTube.