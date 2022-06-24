Plus: Georgian prez uses her veto, Hungary blocks EU tax, renewables in Poland, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine Retreats in Severodonetsk After Gaining EU Candidacy

What happened: EU member nations voted to approve Ukraine and Moldova as full candidates to join the bloc of nations yesterday, RFE/RL reports. “We can defeat the enemy, rebuild Ukraine, join the EU, and then we can rest,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last night, “Or perhaps we won’t rest at all – our children would take offense. But without any doubt, we will win.”

More context: Ukraine withdrew its soldiers from the eastern city of Severodonetsk in Donbas today in order to avoid being surrounded by Russian forces, AP reports, though Russia claimed to have trapped 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers nearby, according to the Guardian. Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion forces reportedly control about 95% of Luhansk province and about 50% of Donetsk province, the two regions that have been partially held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Worth noting: A Russian-appointed official was killed by a car bomb in occupied Kherson today, The Moscow Times reports. Meanwhile, Putin and the Russian Duma are proposing to bring back a Stalin-era “Hero Mother” award to encourage women to have more babies in return for cash benefits, according to Eurasia Review. Stalin created the Hero Mother order in 1944 to compensate for population losses in World War II.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A record-breaking 67% of Poland’s overall power use was met by renewable energy last Sunday as demand for coal-fired power fell dramatically during the day, Euronews reports. Poland has increased its electricity production from sustainable sources such as solar and wind power from 6.9% in 2010 to 16.9% last year, but the country remains the most coal-dependent nation in the EU. The cutoff of Russian energy supplies is causing European countries to increase reliance on coal as an energy source; both Germany and Austria announced an emergency restart of coal power stations last weekend.

In the latest challenge to the EU, Hungary has blocked a directive for a 15% minimum corporate tax, ending the proposal’s chance of passing during the outgoing French EU Presidency, BIRN reports. Several members of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party are also proposing to drastically weaken the European Parliament in favor of national parliaments.

Southeastern Europe

Romania has signed new deals with Abu Dhabi and Dubai to develop infrastructure projects in the port of Constanta, Romania Insider reports. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has announced a government subsidy program to offset the cost of rising gas prices.

The Western Balkans are less than happy in the wake of the EU candidacy approval for Ukraine and Moldova, Politico reports. Resentment over Bulgaria’s longstanding obstruction of North Macedonia’s accession bid is causing general resentment, while leaders in Serbia and Bosnia are squabbling over the latest details about what it will take to move forward in their EU bids. EU leaders told Bosnia that reforms in 14 policy areas would be necessary before it can receive candidacy status.

Albania is planning to tax income from cryptocurrency and virtual assets at the start of next year, Exit News reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia plans to put a recreation area or an industrial park at the site of the destroyed Azovstal steelworks in the captured Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a Russian minister said this week, as reported in The Moscow Times.

China and India overtook Germany as the leading importers of Russian oil in May as the effect of sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine took hold, bne Intellinews reports. Meanwhile, Ukraine apparently used a drone to strike a Russian oil refinery on Wednesday, causing an explosion and a fire at the plant in Rostov region, the Guardian reports.

Central Asia

Two video bloggers who focus on politics and corruption have recently been arrested on various charges in Tajikistan’s latest attack on local journalism, Eurasianet reports. International media also continue to be targeted; in May, journalists from RFE/RL’s Tajik service were assaulted by unknown assailants, who also stole their voice recorders and cameras, after an interview with veteran journalist Ulfathonim Mamadshoeva, who has since been imprisoned. Police did not actively pursue an investigation into the attack, Eurasianet notes.

The Caucasus

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has used her veto power for the first time to block a surveillance bill backed by the ruling party, citing human rights considerations and the need to help the country’s efforts to join the EU, Agenda.ge reports. Saying the country’s leaders were being “asked to provide more [human rights] guarantees and be more democratic,” Zurabishvili vowed to veto “all bills that reflect wrong directions” as the country enters an important phase for meeting conditions for EU candidacy.

Borderlands

Authorities were unprepared for the wildfire currently raging in southwest Turkey despite last year’s warnings that firefighters lack planes and personnel, Reuters reports. A fire in the region last year destroyed around 140,000 hectares.

