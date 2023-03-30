A Prague show of the Moldovan-born painter’s work displayed the full range of his delicate, yet brutal, sensibility.

There is a nostalgic ’70s and ’80s punk allure to the paintings of Alexander Tinei, who was born in 1967 and raised in the Moldovan town of Causeni. He says that he discovered punk in the 1980s, and he and his friends shocked their families and their small town, when they shaved their heads and raised mohawks.

“Funny Games,” Tinei’s largest solo show to date with approximately 40 works dating from 2009 to the present, closed recently at the sprawling DOX Center for Contemporary Art in Prague. The title of the exhibition, curated by Otto M. Urban, was inspired by the two Funny Games films by Austrian director Michael Haneke, sometimes referred to as cinema’s “cruel scientist.”

Speaking on a walking tour of the show at the gallery on 16 March, Tinei made connections between his work and his personal life. At the entrance to the exhibit, Weeping Song (2015-2016) showed a blurred violent attack of two young men on one, who is crouched on the ground. There are vultures overhead.

“This is my feeling of those times in the neighborhood, Ukrainians and Russians beating one another,” he said about this one. “How cruel we are to each other, but the painting is also with biblical roots.”

His familiarity with Bible stories arises both from paintings by past masters and from his own personal reading. After finishing his studies at the Ilya Repin Academy in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, he had become disenchanted with his pursuit of art, as he had also realized that he only knew the history of art up to Matisse and Picasso. So at this point, he set off on a pilgrimage to live for several years in Russia, first in Moscow, then in Siberia. In Moscow he stayed at an Orthodox monastery and he discovered faith for the first time in his life. At the end of the 1990s, Tinei moved to Budapest, where he is still based.

September (on left) – a simple moment or a glimpse of ordinary life.

Lovingly Defaced Portraits and Surreal Teens

As a young artist in Budapest, at first he tried to paint in the “Moldovan style,” by making “agricultural”paintings like Monet, he said. Then he realized that he needed to better understand the contemporary art world, and so he devoted much of his time to reading books about it.

He soon found new influences for his paintings, including Patrick Heron, Gerhard Richter (the blurry black-and-white period of “photo paintings”), and he slowly progressed to Francis Bacon and Anselm Kiefer. Then he started painting from projections on canvas like Luc Tuymans. But for Tinei, the paintings are not complete if they are not damaged, by the artist himself.

One painting in the first room of the show was a group portrait with faces brutally gouged out. Csalad (“Family,” 2011),like his other portraits, makes use of anonymous found images. Though not images of his real family, he said he felt connected to them – as after the death of his father in 2015, when he felt the urge to destroy or deface the portraits.

“They are not complete without blue stripes on their skin or destructive strokes over the faces. When I am violent with the canvas, the emotions started to emerge, started to explode. So this is why I was destroying the family portraits,” he said.

The show filledseveral roomsat DOX, divided by themesin the painter’s oeuvre. In the first room, the paintings represented chaos and trying to find a balance or harmony within it.

The second room, in Tinei’s words, was about parties out of control, fantasy, and surrealism, mainly in the medium of collage-paintings. As with the young couple kissing in the first room, most of the figures in the paintings are teenagers with long blue lines traversing their skin like tattoos or graffiti, or the same tint of blue blurs out their faces.

This room resembled a teenage fan club full of wannabe teen punk idols; they are either standing tall, reclining on couches, or lounging in their underwear. In later rooms, they are hanging from trees. The backgrounds are either black like voids (his earliest work) or smudged colorful abstracts with marks and scratches (for his later ones). There is sensuality, and also a brutality to these, as in much of his work.

“A true artist has to show the back side of his town [the back streets], or signs of the times,” Tinei said.

“When I decided to be a contemporary painter, I asked myself, ‘What does it mean?’ You need to reflect the true life that you live,” he had realized.

The bodies in Pyramid, the artist says, can represent society, the church, and politics.

Cruel Birds

Tinei finds his images on the internet, from blogs, on Facebook, and in video stills, basically wherever he can scavenge them. But they are thoroughly reworked.

A centerpiecein the room of parties out of control is the 2010 painting of a pyramid of boys piled on top of each other.

“They can represent society, church, and politics,” the artist said. “In this one I am interested in human structures, while the blue lines connect all of them, so they touch each other.”

There is a tension in all of the paintings, or it could be said that they contain drama, even if the figures may seem without emotion in their blank stares. There is a seriousness that they share.

“People say that happiness is sweet and kitsch to be avoided in contemporary art, but seriousness is happiness too, and I try to convey this,” Tinei said.

September (2009) shows two guys lying down on a mattress on a balcony. It is a simple moment or a glimpse of normal life, for the artist a sign of the times.

In the section on nature, a large painting shows a man wading in the ocean with pelicans overhead in a white sky, titled Ocean, and was painted during the earlier period of conflict in eastern Ukraine and Russia’s seizure of Crimea. According to Tinei, it was painted while he was living for a period in Mexico. He wanted to call it “Pacific,” but then readjusted the title, he said, because “I am not a pacifist.”

“The birds represent ideas, and figures are silent witnesses without judging the sides; the birds above are a symbol of indifference to the situation. They are cruel birds,” he said.

There is a narrative hidden in all of the paintings, and the artist explores this with genuine inquisitiveness. Who are these figures? Heroes? What are they doing? Most of them are doing nothing at all, but they are looking chic. What are the relations between figures and objects in the paintings?

Standing beside a recent work called Le Café Arabe, he said, “It is a sweet white church. And the boy is the same on two paintings in the room. There he is with a skeleton, and it is to make one think about life.”

The last room is the “room of breakthrough.”

“It is about roots and ancestors,” Tinei said, “and influenced by Munch. I was born in the north of Moldova,” he said, and this section has his most personal works including a self-portrait.

In Barricade (2017), which was made in tribute to Ukraine’s Maidan revolution, a boy sits atop an imposing barricade in the foreground. The boy’s face is resting over a much bigger face-shaped white area.

“It was supposed to be Lenin as the face, but instead of putting Lenin, I made a tamagotchi,” said Tinei humorously. “It is a boy sitting on top of the ruins of the Old World.”

Tinei’s paintings often depict teenage boys, sometimes not doing much, but looking chic.

God is About Fun

In this section, another one of the largest works is an imposing tangle of young bodies, forming a kind of cross or upside-down crucifixion. It is titled Social Experiment.

“It is the collapse of communication,” Tinei said. “It is an exposure of dialogue, and this dialogue is glued to the wall.” He went on, “It is painted in cool colors. Sweet and tender blue, and with a wild spread of paint.”

Even in his paintings exposing our troubling times, Tinei finds joy and feelings of love in the act of painting itself. Even in grim settings and unsettling images, he adds excitement.

Religiosity is key to many of Tinei’s works, and thiseven saved him, at one of the darkest times of his life.During a period of destitution, he was introduced to the Protestant faith.

Yet, although he has lived in a Russian Orthodox monastery and then later became Protestant, he says that he would not call himself religious.

“I believe in love and humanity, and I believe that God is not religious himself. God is about fun. He is full of creativity, and interesting ideas. This is my understanding of the reality, and it is in my paintings,” he said.

“The title of the exhibit, ‘Funny Games,’ equals how I understand reality, and my interaction with God. I understand what is on my vector, and to enjoy what is in life.”

“To paint until you die – it’s fun.”

…

Tony Ozuna is art director and senior lecturer at the School of Journalism, Media & Visual Arts of Anglo-American University in Prague.

Photos courtesy of DOX.