A photo essay from the Siret border crossing, where more than 100,000 Ukrainians have crossed to safety.

Since the war in Ukraine broke out on 24 February, more than 3 million people have fled the country. So far Romania has taken in almost half a million Ukrainians, but more and more people are arriving every day . As the fighting goes on, the numbers of those leaving Ukraine keep going up so rapidly that what we are seeing right now is the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Scenes from the Ukraine-Romania border are heartbreaking, with women holding on to their little babies trying to fight back tears while sitting in dark tents with their few belongings packed in plastic bags.

A mother and her daughter arrive in Siret after escaping Kyiv.

Ukrainians who arrive in Romania are greeted like family. But still, no amount of assistance and kindness can alleviate the suffering they feel as the cities where they grew up are being bombarded and their loved ones are risking their lives on the front line.

Since the beginning of the war, over 100,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania through the crossing at Siret, south of the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, which makes it the busiest point at the Romania-Ukraine border.

Most of the arrivals from Ukraine are women and children, since Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been barred from leaving the country in anticipation that they may be asked to fight. The few men who reach the crossing in Siret are either elderly or foreigners who were living in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian woman holding her child.

Many Ukrainian women suffer overwhelming feelings of guilt over leaving their husbands behind, with the chance they will join the fighting. Staying together, however, could put the whole family at risk.

Firefighters carrying Ukrainian children.

In Siret, Romanian firefighters have joined in by assisting mothers with small children to cross the border. Firefighters also set up tents, distribute donations, and help Ukrainians carry their luggage.

Ukrainians can warm up or spend a night or two in the tents of the refugee center.

A refugee camp has been set up on the Romanian side. Here, people can warm up while waiting for buses that will take them to bigger Romanian cities or to other European countries further west. If they do not know where to go next, they can spend a night or several nights there, but tents are supposed to be used for short stays.

Conditions in the tents are far from comfortable.

Camp beds have been set up in the tents for those who do not have a place to stay for the night. It is warm inside the tents, but conditions are far from comfortable as intermittent rain and snow turn the ground outside to mud.

A man warming up after arriving at the border in the middle of the night.

Day and night, Ukrainian refugees keep arriving. Although shivering from the cold and full of disbelief that this is their reality now, faint smiles can be seen on their faces when they reach safety and receive a warm welcome from the dozens of volunteers working at the border.

A volunteer sorting donations brought by people living in towns close to the border.

In the hurry to flee the Russian invasion, some only managed to pack one suitcase, but at the Siret border crossing Ukrainians can find almost anything they might need.

Volunteers handing out food and drinks to refugees.

Despite temperatures falling below zero, volunteers are at the border to serve meals and to offer fresh arrivals other essential products such as medicine, clothes, or diapers.

A Ukrainian boy looks out of a tent.

Katarzyna Rybarczyk is a political correspondent for Immigration Advice Service. She covers humanitarian issues and conflicts.