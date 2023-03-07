“I don’t even understand the position that we can’t get weapons. That was painful to hear.” From Telex.

He volunteered in the first days after Russia invaded, and soon afterwards he was on the front line as an artilleryman. For a year, Viktor Traski has been around rockets instead of university classrooms, because he feels that this is how he can do the most for the country he lives in. As a Hungarian from Transcarpathia, he feels hurt by Hungary’s opposition to Western arms supplies. A field report from Ukraine.

“The war started on a Thursday. There was an air raid, we were down in the cellar with the children. I asked my wife how long we were going to sit there. I wanted to do something for us and for my country.” Four days later, Viktor Traski, an associate professor of physics and mathematics at Uzhhorod National University, volunteered at the city’s military headquarters.

Although Traski had no military experience, he was immediately assigned to the 128th Brigade, based in Mukachevo, and was soon sent to the front line as an artilleryman. Today, this would only be possible after a longer training period, but the situation was different then. Russia’s attack on Ukraine, launched on 24 February last year, took almost everyone by surprise, and in the first days the possibility of Kyiv being surrounded was not excluded; one-fifth of the country was under Russian control, and military analysts did not predict that the Ukrainian military would be able to resist for any length of time, so volunteers were needed immediately.

Soldiers of the 128th Brigade with their self-propelled howitzer between missions. Photo by Istvan Huszti/Telex.

From Academe to the Army

But Russia’s blitzkrieg plans failed, and by last autumn it had lost half the territory it had occupied at the start of the war. Ukraine’s resistance also required something Moscow had not counted on: the determination of the people of Ukraine. “I left at 8 a.m., I got home at night, there were so many of us queuing,” Traski recalls of the day he volunteered.

Exactly one year later, we met in a village in southeastern Ukraine, 1,300 kilometers from Uzhhorod, where we were escorted by the military. Traski had come from night duty at the artillery firing position closer to the front line. The previous night had been calmer than usual. These days the Russian artillery tends to be more active in the afternoon, previously they were more active at dawn. “Maybe they don’t like to get up early anymore,” he said jokingly. Traski has spent almost the entire past year at the front.

He spent so much time there, that last May he thanked the Hungarian Academy of Sciences for awarding him the Arany Janos Prize for Young Researchers from the front line. The war prevented him from going to Budapest, so he spoke about his research topic, “Quadratic φ-sub-Gaussian random variables and processes,” by phone over the background noise of artillery fire.

Obviously, we could have asked him a lot of questions about that, but instead, we were talking about what his family said when he told them he would volunteer. “I can’t say my wife was happy, but we talked it over, and she accepted it.”

He talks to his three- and five-year-old sons on the phone regularly. He has internet access from the front via Starlink , but the technical difficulty is that Russian missile attacks often cause power cuts at home in the hinterland. “My older son is very interested to know if I still have my sleeping bag and the plate I brought from home.” He still has both.

He was last home in October and may return in a few weeks, the combat situation permitting. Sometimes it doesn’t. He has been at his current post for two months continuously, but he had been there before. In between, he was in Bakhmut, where the most intense fighting of the war has been taking place in recent weeks.

As an artilleryman, Traski is not in the front-line trenches, but from his location further south near Vuhledar, it is also clear what carnage Russia has created – and driven itself into – at Bakhmut, one of the hottest points on the front. Russian forces have been attacking for months and have not given up their efforts to take the town even after heavy losses. Small Russian units keep coming, and when they die, more follow – so more ammunition has to be used up by the defending side, in the cynical mathematics of war.

A smoke break. Photo by Istvan Huszti/Telex.

The city itself is less strategically important than the forces the Russian army is devoting to its capture, and it is now more a matter of tying down as many of the opponent’s forces as possible. At this point it is not impossible that the Russians will eventually take Bakhmut, or what remains of it, and that the front will shift a few kilometers further west. The situation at Bakhmut was “getting more and more difficult,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week.

As we speak with Traski, a self-propelled howitzer rolls into an area that once saw mostly tractors.

“How long will the war last? Well, until the last Muscovite is chased home,” a middle-aged soldier tells us. Dmitry lives in the central part of Ukraine, but he has close relatives in Russian-occupied territory, so for him, liberating the country means liberating his family. And one of his comrades, together with his son, is also at Bakhmut.

Traski – who also appeared on Hungarian RTL Television’s New Year’s Eve program from the front line – could choose to go home. As a university lecturer, he need not be involved in the fighting. Then he returns to what he was thinking in that cellar in Uzhhorod a year ago. That the consequences of the war are also reaching people there, the deprivation due to the destruction of civilian infrastructure by Russian missiles, everyday life is just as difficult, and without resistance, Russian forces would eventually reach Transcarpathia.

He says he can do something about it here at the front, but not at home.

A Hungarian-Ukrainian Homeland

“We are defending our homeland, our house, our family, we have no other choice,” Traski says in response to the question asked a thousand times. There was no question for him as a Hungarian from Transcarpathia of the need to defend Ukraine as his homeland – because it is his homeland. Just as it’s the homeland of his fellow soldiers from Volhynia, Galicia, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia.

For this reason, some statements of the Hungarian government strike him as foreign. For example, statements against Western arms shipments. “Last March, the Russians fired 10 times as many missiles at us as we were able to respond with. The ratio is now one to one,” and that is thanks to Western help, he said. “We are not leaving our country, why not give us the opportunity to defend ourselves? I don’t even understand the position of not giving us weapons. That was painful to hear.”

He never felt that he was mistrusted at the front as an ethnic Hungarian because of the Hungarian government’s policies. “I explained my approach to the whole thing, and I do my job like everyone else.” But when he was back home in October, he had the feeling that Hungarians in Transcarpathia were now “feeling more uncomfortable.”

“It’s not what the Hungarian government says that matters, it’s what it does. If they were to say that they don’t support us and yet helped us, that would be good enough for me” – Traski, who often hears about “forced conscription” in Hungarian pro-government statements, put forward this pragmatic solution.

If there are excesses, he adds, it is unacceptable because they are all fighting for a free country, but mobilization is essential, because soldiers are needed. “We have been here for a long time, we are getting tired, and we want to go home to our families after a while. We need a new shift to come after a while.”

Message to the Other Side

It seems that there is no other way to bring the war to an end for the time being, so Traski remains at the front. Russia is now talking about peace negotiations, but it refuses to give up the territories it has occupied, while it has been unable to take more simply because it fell short militarily – partly due to Western arms supplies that the Hungarian government has opposed.

It is obvious that Moscow is only trying to buy time with its current proposal, which is uncompromising anyway. It is not clear why it would stick to any agreement when it [violated] the 1994 Budapest Memorandum guaranteeing Ukraine’s territorial integrity when it supported separatists in eastern Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

After checking that their self-propelled howitzer was ready to return to the front the next day, Traski’s fellow soldiers took a cigarette break. “Want it? We’ll sign it for you!” one said, pointing to a howitzer shell. Autographs were popped on the cylinder, and Traski wrote a message: “Let there be peace!” Then, to clarify how this could happen, he wrote over it: “Russians go home!”

…

Reported by Nyilas Gergely for Telex, where this article originally appeared. Translated by Istvan Dezsenyi.

Telex is an independent Hungarian news source supported almost exclusively by readers.