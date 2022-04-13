Human Rights Watch’s reporting on Bucha might have prompted the Russian government’s ban on the organization after three decades of activity.

On 8 April, the Russian Justice Ministry removed Human Rights Watch (HRW) from its list of approved foreign organizations, referring vaguely to violations of Russian legislation. Amnesty International and 13 other foreign nongovernmental organizations and foundations met the same fate. The ban effectively shutters HRW’s Russian office after 30 years and expands the crackdown against groups monitoring human rights. That has included the well-known Memorial International, which the Russian Supreme Court ordered liquidated in December 2021 for violating the notorious “foreign agent” law, then denied the group’s appeal of the decision at the end of March.

Transitions editor in chief Jeremy Druker spoke with Andrew Stroehlein, HRW European media director, about the closure and if it would affect the organization’s work.

Transitions: What does it mean to actually be shut down?

Stroehlein: Well, it means our office in Moscow, which has been there for 30 years, is now closed. And we will not be able to operate from that office. In terms of actually what we do, which is documenting human rights abuses inside Russia and the apparent war crimes that are happening throughout Ukraine, it’s not going to stop that. Nothing ends in our work. It’s just the physical offices – it will be difficult, slightly more difficult, to change the way we operate. But we work in far more oppressive places. We do work in Eritrea, we’re not even able to get on the ground there. I don’t think anybody who’s been following our work on Russia for decades is going to notice any change at all.

Transitions: Were there warnings beforehand? Or was this a surprise?

Stroehlein: It’s definitely not a surprise. That it came on this particular day … Who knows why exactly that is? But ultimately, no, it’s not a surprise.

Transitions: Why do you think it came now, because you’ve obviously done a lot of work in Russia, upsetting the authorities for many years?

Stroehlein: Absolutely. It’s a really good question. And it would be very interesting to be the fly on the wall somewhere where this decision was made, and whoever made it, at what level, and whatnot. This came really just days after a really big report that we did on apparent war crimes by Russian military forces in Bucha, and other towns and communities in the north of Ukraine. So we had been documenting summary executions; we documented one rape; we documented other unlawful violence; we documented pillaging. These kinds of things are war crimes and violations under international humanitarian law. And it got a lot of attention. Just on our website, it was the biggest report that we’ve ever had in terms of viewers. And we were doing an enormous amount of media on it, it had an enormous amount of attention. So maybe it was that. But it can’t be just that because it wasn’t just us, right. It was other organizations, including Amnesty International and 13 other organizations.

Transitions: And you said that right now the site is not blocked in Russia.

Stroehlein: I just checked this morning [9 April]; it’s not blocked.

Transitions: When we spoke earlier, you made an interesting point about how the Russians felt the need to respond to the reports of apparent war crimes. But that might actually call more attention, within Russia, to what actually happened.

Andrew Stroehlein. Photo courtesy of HRW

Stroehlein: This is just a question. I don’t have research. I don’t have numbers and everything to back it up. But just from a communications perspective, what the Russian propaganda efforts are doing inside the country is telling people about places like Bucha, but they’re using, of course, their own spin on it: “It’s all somebody else’s fault,” “It’s not us,” “Aren’t they all terrible?” But what it also does is put the word “Bucha” into people’s heads. A lot of Russians are pretty savvy information users, and they’re going to realize that okay, maybe my government is not telling the whole truth. But now they have a word to search for. They have something to look for. If they do use a VPN, they can go and find out information about what’s happening. And they might learn something. So it’s interesting to see that, in a sense, the Russian propaganda effort internally, may possibly be leading people into exactly the direction that the authorities don’t want them to go. It would be interesting to do some research on that.

Transitions: I have been struck by the depth of research into human rights abuses today and that it’s combining a lot of verification, open source investigation, and …

Stroehlein: Now boots on the ground. So the next thing that we have on Bucha is our researcher who’s been there and had a look around and is doing some investigations there. And we’re going to be looking at other communities, other population centers that have been recently liberated. What we’re trying to do now is really look at what the pattern is – if there’s a pattern to what’s been happening of, let’s say, summary executions in multiple locations. Right now, it does actually look like that’s where it’s heading.

If it’s a one off, it’s one incident or one local command or one local soldier just doing the wrong thing, that’s one level of war crime. But if you have a pattern that shows it happening in multiple places, it suggests that there are orders coming from above. How far above, how high above are these things? They’re ordering executions of certain people. You can’t kill civilians; you can’t execute presumed soldiers in cold blood like that.

Then what we want to do is find out how high we can start to recommend prosecutions for and what we have evidence for.

And remember, it’s not just the order. The orders came from a certain place to do these things, to commit these crimes. But [it’s] the knowledge that these crimes have been committed, and that commanders and higher-ups didn’t do anything about it, and that can include Putin himself.

Eventually the prosecutors, say at the ICC [International Criminal Court], can show as the evidence that Putin knew that these war crimes were taking place, that they were maybe systematic or had this pattern, and show that he knew that this was happening and didn’t take steps to [stop] it, that he can be prosecuted for these crimes as well.

…

Jeremy Druker is editor in chief at Transitions. The transcript has been slightly shortened and edited for clarity.