Always a sensitive topic, the removal of Soviet memorials has returned to prominence after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The small town of Otepaa is especially popular among Estonians in the winter. That’s when its surrounding lakes freeze over and fans of cross-country skiing flock to the southern region. As they enter the town, most of them pass by the memorial of the Soviet army, located near a major intersection.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the town hall of this town (population: 2.000) decided it would move the memorial, consisting of a mass grave of Red Army soldiers, to the local cemetery. As they were preparing the transfer, however, they found out that the memorial contained no remains.

Monument to fallen soldiers in Otepaa via Kultuurimälestiste register/Dennik N

Tombs for Pushing Ideology

The memorial to the fallen soldiers had been standing in the town since 1957, intended to commemorate the death of 34 Soviet soldiers who died fighting the German army. “To the fighters of the Soviet army, who fell in the Great Patriotic War,” says the inscription on the tombstone in both Estonian and Russian. When the memorial was built, Estonia had been a part of the Soviet Union for 13 years.

During excavation work preceding the transfer to the cemetery, it was established that the tomb was empty. No remains of Soviet soldiers were found under the granite stone – just dirt.

“It would appear this is the first time in our history that no human remains were found under a grave of Soviet soldiers in Estonia. In other words, it’s a fake,” Vladimir Sazonov, a historian at the University of Tartu, says.

The excavation was initiated by the town of Otepaa, which organized it alongside the Estonian Military Museum, on the basis of a decision by the Committee for War Graves and the Ministry of Defense.

Older locals had previously claimed that nobody had in fact been buried in the mass grave, but researchers would not believe them. Then the excavation proved them right.

“I’m glad that space in the town of Otepaa was liberated from this inappropriate and fake memorial,” town mayor Jaanus Barkala said for the Err.ee radio station.

During the Soviet occupation, soldiers were buried individually in random places. As the front line moved quickly, it was not possible to transport the bodies of killed soldiers and bury them in cemeteries.

After the Second World War and the forced inclusion of Estonia into the Soviet Union, Soviet authorities ordered the individual war graves be merged. These “brotherly graves” were placed in the centers of towns and villages all over Estonia, including Otepaa.

“They used mass graves to promote a kind of Soviet ideology. In this way, Moscow used a dead ideological object to educate people and change their historical awareness. Soviet authorities tried to influence people’s opinions and to turn them into homo sovieticus,” explains Sazonov.

“Most people in Estonia are against Soviet memorials. We know that the Soviet regime and the Soviet system were full of lies, for example that they lied about buried Soviet heroes. Often, there are no bodies there, or they are the bodies of some random criminals or other persons unrelated to the Second World War.”

Bronze Lenin head in the backyard of the Estonian History Museum, Talinn, Esotnia via Ferran Cornellà/Wikipedia Commons.

Long-Term Occupation

In 2007, Estonia adopted a law on the protection of war graves, which allows the removal of graves with soldier remains from inappropriate places, their labeling, and subsequent transfer and reburial at more appropriate places – that is, cemeteries. Places considered inappropriate include parks and other green areas, as well as areas where mass events take place.

The law was adopted at the time of the transfer of the statue of the Bronze Soldier in the capital of Tallinn, which led to the largest cyber-attack in the history of the country.

Authorities wanted to move the statue, known by locals as Alyusha, from the center of the capital to the military cemetery. This caused an uproar in the ethnic Russian community, which would gather at the statue on 9 May, alongside Red Army vets.

Protesters included people who said they had participated in WWII fighting, but could not have done so, as they were not old enough. Other protesters arrived directly from Russia, even though they claimed they lived in Estonia and were members of the local Russian minority. It later turned out Moscow itself had sent in these pro-Russian activists.

The Kremlin voiced strong criticism, leading to a breaking off of diplomatic relations and to rhetoric claiming that fascists in Estonia were suppressing the rights of Russians living in the country.

At the time of the transfer of the Soviet memorial in April 2007, Estonia was the target of a cyber-attack, which shut down the internet in the entire country, including government websites, and also disabled card payments.

In the case of the transfer of the memorial in Otepaa, however, no harsh response from Moscow materialized.

Over the last 10 years, hundreds of remains of soldiers from the Second World War were relocated and reburied in Estonia – not only those of Red Army soldiers, but also German ones.

During the war, armies crossed Estonia repeatedly. First, it was taken over by the Soviet army. Later, when Hitler broke the non-aggression pact, Germany gained control of the country. Before the end of the war, Soviet soldiers returned to Estonia in 1944.

“To Russians, war memorials are just a tool of influence,” says Sazonov. “Through them, Russia is trying to show it did not occupy Eastern Europe, but had instead saved and liberated it from the Nazi regime. Which is a lie, because after the fall of the cruel Nazi regime, Russia, or rather the Soviet Union, gained control of Eastern Europe and re-occupied Estonia. They installed puppet Soviet republics and created a dictatorship. Today, Russia denies these crimes.”

From City Square to Warehouse

Estonia regained its independence in 1991, when the Russian minority constituted some 35 percent of the country’s population. Currently, some 320,000 ethnic Russians live in Estonia, representing around a quarter of its citizens. The removal of Soviet memorials is therefore a sensitive topic, which has returned to prominence after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Estonia is a staunch opponent of Russia and the invasion. The country has banned pro-Kremlin media (some had already been banned since 2014), Soviet flags and uniforms, and the black-and-orange ribbon of St. George, as well as the letter “Z” when used as a symbol of support for the Russian aggression.

It is also gradually changing the look of a number of squares in Estonian cities and towns. Other municipalities beside Otepaa are also planning to transfer Soviet war graves and memorials to cemeteries.

In the town of Noo, for example, a Soviet memorial is located in the town park, frequented by a lot of people. It is situated on the path between the local school and the music academy, while children have physical education classes nearby. Therefore, the town hall wants to relocate the memorial, containing a mass grave of 66 people, to the cemetery.

“We still have some 200 to 400 such memorials in the country – we don’t know the exact number. The state has therefore created a committee to look into the issue,” says Sazonov, who has a number of ancestors who were deported to Siberia under the Soviet occupation. “All Soviet memorials should be removed as quickly as possible and relocated to places where people will not see them,” he says.

Various fates may await different memorials of fallen soldiers. The memorial from the town of Rakvere will be housed by the Museum of War, whereas stone slabs from Noo will probably be moved to the cemetery.

The memorial from the village of Vosu will, for now, be stored in a warehouse, where it was moved from the center of the village. It contains not only the names of the soldiers, but also references to eternal glory and fascist fighters. According to local mayor Anti Puusepp, they don’t yet know what to do with the memorial.

“We could place some Soviet memorials in Vabamu – the Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn,” says the historian Sazonov. “We can then explain to people the dangers of the Russian world, WWII memorials, and of the entire Soviet and Russian imperial legacy.”

…

Denisa Ballova is a reporter for Dennik N, a print and online publication in Slovakia, where this article originally appeared. She writes mainly about France, but also follows issues in Estonia, where she lived for two years. Reprinted with permission.

Translated by Matus Nemeth.