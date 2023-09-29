As Slovakia heads to the polls, the head of a disinformation-fighting initiative urges tighter scrutiny of the digital arena.

On 30 September, Slovakia will hold parliamentary elections. As election day approached, many reports warned of an alarming rise in the spread of disinformation and fake news in the country of 5.4 million.

Transitions spoke with Peter Jancarik about this threat and the current and future role of AI in the public arena. Jancarik is co-founder of konspiratori.sk, a database of websites that spread “dubious, deceptive, fraudulent, conspiratorial, or propaganda content.” The database is part of a joint effort by a number of Slovak communications and marketing agencies to work with companies that worry about their ads appearing on disinformation websites and the ensuing damage to their reputations.

Jancarik was speaking on the sidelines of an Aspen Institute Central Europe conference , held in Prague on 26 September, to discuss recent developments in artificial intelligence and its impact on the media.

“There are two angles to look at AI and elections when we talk about Slovakia,” he said. While much of the recent attention concerning AI is about generative systems like ChatGPT, Jancarik does not find the threat of potential “deep fakes” quite as disturbing as the recommender systems and algorithms of social networks. “This is where we see a collection of companies like Meta or Alphabet doing very little against disinformation,” he explained.

Bears and Bugbears

We’re all familiar with algorithms. Any given social media platform prioritizes the engagement and interaction levels of particular posts when creating a “feed,” which is how viral posts are born. The big problem, in Jancarik’s view, is that political disinformation actors are becoming key content promoters. That is especially dangerous in a country such as Slovakia where some pro-Russian and extremist politicians are among the most popular on Facebook.

Peter Jancarik

“You cannot really say that this is okay, that this is only a byproduct, or the downside of otherwise good algorithms,” he said. “Because when you see that, like 80% of what Facebook is promoting is this type of content.”

Content pushed by algorithms varies by day, and it’s not always political. “Believe me or not, [two months ago] it was about bears – that Slovakia has too many bears and it’s endangering people and they need to be shot and stuff like that,” Jancarik said. The hottest topics currently include Middle Eastern immigration, anti-LGBT legislation, and Ukrainian “fascism.”

“What’s really worrying about this disinfo scene is how adaptable they are,” Jancarik said. “The politicians really know how to leverage this kind of content.” He added that Slovaks, among the Visegrad group, are the most susceptible to disinformation, according to polls by the Bratislava think tank Globsec. “So you have a highly polarized society and politicians really are riding on the cleavages inside society. They’re trying to really provoke people against their compatriots, basically.”

The current Slovak political scene is extremely polarized, and observers say, political culture has deteriorated in recent weeks even more. Tensions are at an all-time high, Jancarik said, citing “physical fights” between politicians. Unfortunately, he continued, confrontation in this manner has been legitimized in recent years on a global scale, especially since the 6 January 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

With the former ruling Smer party suggesting for weeks that tomorrow’s elections will be manipulated, he is afraid of something similar happening in his country: “A stolen election is a huge narrative.”

‘Too Late for This Election’

In terms of regulation, Jancarik is looking to the EU and the Digital Services Act. With polarization driving engagement and, in turn, the algorithms, he believes we are past the point of self-regulation.

“It’s very naive to expect that these platforms will say, ‘Okay, guys, now we want to keep you informed and give you the best information possible, and we don’t care about engagement.’ That’s not gonna happen.”

He is hopeful that the DSA will hold the big platforms accountable for the spread of false information, but progress will be slow. “I’m afraid it’s already too late – definitely for this election.”

“We are seeing this trend all over Europe, across the globe,” Jancarik said. “This is something that was not invented in Slovakia, this is something that was imported to Slovakia.”

Charlotte Robertson is a junior at Vassar College. She is currently studying international journalism in Prague and interning at Transitions.