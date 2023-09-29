Why the Slovak elections this weekend are more important for Central Europe than the mid-October Polish elections. From Respekt.

“Together we will stop the fools,” proclaims a billboard of Andrej Danko’s SNS nationalist party. It doesn’t matter who they mean, because it’s enough for voters that they are the others. The slogan illustrates the Slovak parliamentary elections on 30 September as succinctly as the fistfight between former Prime Minister Igor Matovic and ex-Interior Minister Robert Kalinak: above all, the bubbling emotions and personal animosity go beyond the usual political disagreements. Behind this festival of male hysteria is a fundamental dispute about the shape and future of Slovakia. And not only Slovakia.

Remembering Husak

The Czech debate about our close neighbor often lacks the wider context and jumps from extreme to extreme. After the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, Robert Fico was forced to leave the leadership of the government, and Zuzana Caputova subsequently won the presidential election and a cabinet without Fico’s Smer was formed. Many thought everything would be OK. Democracy had won out; organized crime intertwined with those politicians in power had lost its influence; and the sun would no longer set over Slovakia. But even if the egomaniac Matovic had not won the elections in 2020, if COVID and then one political crisis after another had not come, no fundamental turn would have occurred. Why?

Slovakia’s main problem is justice. If you talk to people, watch the news, read the press, you often hear the opinion that to achieve justice in the courts or other state institutions is extremely difficult and often impossible. The situation has improved in this regard, but not enough. For years, when people talk about what is better in the Czech Republic, the courts have almost always been mentioned. Or a functioning state administration. It may take more than a decade to change such a deep structural problem.

When analyzing the reasons why Russia has so much influence in Slovakia, many people recall a tradition that is different from the Czech one. Since the 19th century, thanks to people like Karel Havlicek Borovsky, the Czech elites have oriented themselves toward the West. The Slovaks saw hope for a renaissance in the East. However, there are many reasons why we look at Moscow differently. And among them is the opinion that it is not laws, rules, institutions that decide, but force. The further you are from Bratislava, the stronger are the “local” rules. Where there is no functional state that can defend the interests of citizens, there is a call for force. That is why there is so much nostalgia for the period of communism, and that is why Smer is increasingly referring to the communist era and calling for the rehabilitation of Gustav Husak, the former president and first secretary of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia. Robert Fico is actually saying to his voters: “Do you want to be lackeys? I am here for you, I would like to be your master, and, like Husak, I will lean on Moscow, which adores such types of people in its provinces.”

Fico’s voters don’t mind that there is evidence of how the mafia even selected high-ranking police officers during Smer’s rule. It’s just the way it is, in a country without rules, the strongest has the right to determine basic principles. Above all, let it be calm and politicians not argue.

“Your vote for a strong state” is the election slogan of former premier Peter Pellegrini’s leftwing Hlas (Voice) party (top), while the liberal Progressive Slovakia’s Michal Simecka declares “We’ve had enough of the past and chaos.” Each party is polling strongly ahead of the 30 September elections. Both photos by Tomas Tkacik / SOPA Images via Reuters.

Staying Calm and Without Emotion

However, we shouldn’t get the impression that Slovakia is some backward country on the eastern border of the European Union. Although rather small, it is full of the kind of contrasts that we usually see in large countries like the United States. The difference between east and west or north and south is much greater in Slovakia than in the Czech Republic. At the same time that Slovakia has Fico, it also has Caputova. Bratislava is changing for the better every year. A number of technology companies and startups have launched there, which are successful even beyond the country’s borders. But even in this area, many perceive their success despite the state and society – not thanks to them.

Let’s return to Danko’s opening slogan. He is already managing to stop the “fools.” Fools are all those who do not shout nationalist slogans and do not support Putin. And these people have been leaving Slovakia in droves for years. Addressing politicians in the government, Fico uttered the statement, “God, we will drive them out; don’t worry, if we all work hard, on 30 September, not even a greasy stain will be left behind!” But many young people perceived it as a message to them: they want to drive us out. That is why up to 15 percent of them are considering leaving the country.

All the more reason they should vote now, because otherwise they will be threatened by a government of Danko and Fico. But at the same time, they have a party on offer that Czech liberals can envy: Progressive Slovakia (PS), a party with a modern style that seems to have landed from somewhere in Denmark. It is made up of successful businessmen, activists, diplomats who do not strategize around, or more precisely, trade on their values. So even though they operate in a conservative country, they offer a liberal program, have equal representation of men and women on the candidate list, and openly support LGBT+ people. Although the PS is the target of a hate campaign by competing parties led by Smer, the party has remained dispassionate and calm throughout. Party leader Michal Simecka, like Zuzana Caputova, communicates in the manner of “these are my values, I will not hide them, but even if yours are different, I respect them.”

We don’t know how the election will turn out. Opinion polls show that many parties oscillate around the electability threshold. It may happen that a record number of pro-democratic votes will be lost. In that case, only Fico and the fascists could form a government (rhetorically there is no difference between them). Such a cabinet would stop the development of the country. Slovakia would certainly survive, but the price would be huge. At best, stagnation, at worst, the creation of a kind of clone of Viktor Orban’s Hungary. In other words, a shift to the status of a non-democratic country. Like Orban, Fico and his potential coalition partners look up to Putin. His rule would therefore be a threat to all of Europe. In this, the elections are more important than the upcoming Polish vote, although it might not seem so when comparing the size of the two countries.

Theoretically, however, a cabinet might be formed with the participation of Progressive Slovakia, which would be the hope of maintaining the Western course and introducing much-needed reforms in education and healthcare. However, it’s not only Smer spouting hatred toward PS, but also Hlas, the party of former Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini. And without him, a majority in the parliament will probably not be possible. We’ll see, but the stronger the mandate Simecka’s party gets, the better, because it cannot be ignored.

But let’s return to the central topic – justice. Robert Fico knows that if he does not get into government, entrenching the trend toward complete independence of the police and courts will continue. Already today, a number of people important to the chairman of Smer have ended up in prison or at least in court. That is why this year’s elections are an existential issue for him: he personally could face justice as well. And even if Fico stayed off the judicial radar,citizens could easily come to the realization that, under a government based on rule of law, “strong” institutions are more beneficial to them than “strong” politicians. Then Fico’s mask would fall for good. People will realize that although he is helping the “mafia,” he is of no use to them.

…