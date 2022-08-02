The story of a factory worker from a small city in Moravia is yet another example of the power of the EU’s Erasmus program to change lives.

Something like an “internal voice of destiny” must have been at work – or at least, that is how Dominik Argan tells the story of his metamorphosis from being a factory laborer in Hranice na Morave, Czech Republic to being a globetrotter reporting on his travels through WhatsApp from a center for student youth in the Greek mountains.

Argan’s transformation is due to the European Union’s famous Erasmus program, which for more than 30 years has opened doors for European youth to live all over the continent. Millions of participants have gotten to know a bit of the rest of the world, more than a quarter million of them men and women from the Czech Republic. Argan – a 27-year-old from Hranice na Morave, a city of under 20,000 inhabitants – has a story to tell that proves all the claims about Erasmus “changing the lives” of young people actually have some merit.

Argan heard the voice of his destiny in the autumn of 2019 after he came home from a 12-hour shift on the line at a local factory, where he was in his fifth year of working on the injection moldings used to produce automobile lights. To be more exact, after his day of arduous labor he heard the voice of destiny the next morning when he got out of bed. Another 12-hour shift lay ahead of him and his body wanted to rest – only God knows why the urge to go out and see people won the battle with his fatigue.

In his favorite cafe, Argan accidentally ran into an acquaintance whom he had not seen in five years. When the conversation turned to the gloomy, limited prospects of a small-town world, Veronika played the strong trump card of her Erasmus experience. Argan beheld an opportunity that seemed too good to be true, but eventually turned out to be absolutely realistic. For some time now, the chance to use EU money to travel has not been limited just to college students (even though such students do still dominate in Erasmus) but has been available for apprentices, secondary school students, and graduates of various levels of education. That means anybody can try their luck as long as they are under 30 – including the odd factory worker.

“In the beginning I was really skeptical. I couldn’t believe anybody would pay me, in particular, to take such a trip,” Dominik says, recalling his first reaction. Initially he even seemed right – Veronika’s promise to use her own knowledge to find him the appropriate program led nowhere for two months. Then everything came together on the first try, when a 10-day stay in the Canary Islands called “Art Together” turned up, advertised as an absolutely basic course for those wanting to awaken their dormant artistic and creative skills. More than the course focus, what first tempted Argan was that the program was actually also open to working secondary-school graduates. Using Google Translate, he completed the application and described his motivation “from the heart” – that he was looking for a change in his life, for new horizons, that he wanted to improve his English, and that he would be glad to experience something he could “tell the grandchildren about later.”

The affirmative answer arrived just before Christmas – they said all he had to do was arrange for time off from his job and use the awarded budget to buy his plane ticket; otherwise everything was approved, including money for his room and board.

Collection of garbage from a beach in Porto Rafti, Greece, 2021 (personal photo, Dominik Argan)

You Are Not Alone

“Naturally one can always pack one’s bags and go somewhere alone. However, once you find yourself in a regime, a tempo, you get accustomed to it, you have your security, and you keep running like a hamster in a wheel,” Argan says of his arrangements at the time. With hindsight he praises Erasmus as an organized, tried-and-tested experience that has been designed to get even hesitant people into the swing of things. “I liked how it was all nailed down. You’re not doing it on your own.”

Some of his colleagues from the factory were concerned up until the last moment that Argan must have been taken in by somebody. Ten days in the Canary Islands, in the middle of the darkest days of a Czech winter –without having to pay a single crown of his own money – sounded like an all but unbelievable victory. Their doubts were not dispelled until he came home. The trip fulfilled its purpose in other even more important aspects, too. “I came home a changed man – more curious, more open, and more self-confident,” Argan describes his first Erasmus trip. Thanks to the instructors, who looked for the artistic soul in each participant completely without bias, he returned to Moravia as somebody who was aware that he had always wanted to paint and that he can paint “whatever he wants,” despite having never excelled as a schoolchild in the art classes that were very tightly laced. He believes in himself more in every way and also trusts the people around him more.

Argan does not at all disparage his former factory job, which he began taking more lightheartedly once he understood it did not have to be his eternal fate. Right after Christmas he applied for another Erasmus trip to Romania, but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. Many projects were cancelled because of the pandemic, and students lost interest in trips that could take place anyway online, as can be seen from the numbers countrywide. His friend Veronika inspired him to take another trip by casting doubt on waiting for the second COVID-19 wave in the autumn of 2020 to ebb. “She was right – she said that after the second wave there could be a third or even a fifth and that I can’t wait forever,” Argan says of his second trip with a different program, financed from a different EU pot of money, through the European Solidarity Corps. His destination was Greece, where he went to work as a volunteer for two months aiding people living with disabilities. Once again, his very first application was successful, but the trip of two months meant absolutely upending all that grounded his life. “I gave notice at work, I broke my lease – in short, I saw it as closing one chapter of my life and opening a new one. My family supported me in doing it,” he says two years later.

After his first trip to Greece, where he spent almost an entire summer, he visited Spain on a similar EU program. This summer he has arranged to stay in Greece again. “It likely depends on how you write the application, but they immediately took me on the first try every time. There are many projects, especially now after COVID; many were postponed. I think it’s quite easy to get somewhere, that is, if one actually wants to,” he says of the chances of being selected – today he is such an experienced “knight errant” that he has already exhausted his personal quota for subsidies from the EU fund for volunteering. If he wants to go again to his beloved Greece, which he would like to, he will have to go on his own without EU money to back him – and not as a “scrounger” living on other people’s money, which is what people back home reproach him with, directly or indirectly.

“In the beginning that used to make me sad, but now I just smile. Anybody can go somewhere,” he says, arguing that the travel has been an investment into his own education with the same kind of benefit as if he had continued by enrolling in institutions at home, where nobody would question his claim to public money. “One person gets their education paid for with public money by attending university and one person does it by traveling the world.”

Volunteer project focused on sustainability, Greece, 2021 (personal photo, Dominik Argan)

Twice As Much

Argan has been spotted as a model “success story” by the Czech National Agency for International Education and Research (DZS), the branch of the Education Ministry that manages Erasmus in the Czech Republic. There are 74 million euros in EU money available to distribute this year and that amount should gradually increase, at least until 2027, which is the end date for the current EU budget. Although budget cuts were discussed when it was being negotiated, eventually Erasmus was doubled for the current 2021-2027 EU budget, to a total of 26.3 billion euros. The finances come from the common EU coffers, just like all the other common expenditures ranging from agriculture to research in space, all of which is covered by the countries of the EU depending on their wealth, and depending on that, each member state is either a net contributor or a net recipient.

The Czech Republic is also meant to receive twice as much from Erasmus than was provided by the previous seven-year budget. According to Radka Vavrouskova, DZS spokesperson, that logically means, based on a rough estimate, that twice as many trips as before can be made. Most will continue to be the college students that Erasmus began with, but the new financial awards are mainly meant to serve as diverse a circle of participants as possible.

“The intention is to expand Erasmus as much as possible to those who have never traveled before,” Vavrouskova explains, adding that the program’s biggest shortfall is among adult graduates, which means that what Argan described is still the case – it’s not so rare that they would be accepted. The new programs are intended for the broadest possible range of professions where a connection to education exists, from nursery school teachers to library and museum employees, and it is also possible to travel with a group of children enrolled in primary school.

For adults, most of what is on offer, including the opportunities that Argan found, is limited to those age 30 and under. However, even that criterion is not absolutely strictly adhered to if an older applicant fits into the category of an “adult educated person with limited opportunities,” perhaps because of having not yet finished secondary school. Age plays no role in the college student programs, where it is enough to have matriculated for study.

…

Jiri Nadoba is a reporter and editor with the Czech newsweekly Respekt, where this article originally appeared. Republished with permission. Translated by Gwendolyn Albert.