The example of Hungary shows that even Kremlin sympathizers can be finagled into supporting a unified European stance. From Globsec.

The initiative of the Polish, Czech, and Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv set a standard for leadership across the whole European Union, especially for Central and Eastern Europe. Leaders who have not followed their example remain in an uncomfortable position to try and explain their decisions. In this situation, it is critical to keep up the pressure on holdouts.

In their book The Light That Failed, Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes persuasively argue for the importance of imitation in politics, domestic and foreign alike. Displaying a high level of bravery, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emerged as the number one role model to imitate in the Western world.

Even leaders such as Emmanuel Macron seem inspired by the style and grit of the Ukrainian president. Even more important, Zelenskiy’s actions during the war have quickly set the standard for bravery for leaders in Europe, pushing them to go beyond their original limits. And this is especially true for the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), where the war in Ukraine moved some leaders to invent and adopt new forms of heroism.

The visit of prime ministers Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala, and Janez Jansa to meet with Zelenskiy in a bunker in the war-torn capital of Kyiv was heroic. Such symbolic expressions of solidarity are desperately needed these days and their visit was undoubtedly very well received by the people and leaders of Ukraine.

Going forward, it is essential that this act of solidarity adds pressure on politicians who did not join this diplomatic mission. The Slovakian prime minister referred to security concerns and the firm advice of his security services not to go. At the same time, he declared his very strong sympathy and support for the visit and expressed regret over his decision.

Viktor Orban, the most dovish premier vis-a-vis Russia in the CEE bloc, failed to adequately explain why he did not join the trip – where two leaders with whom he has cultivated a good relationship and has some ideological proximity, Jansa and Morawiecki, both enthusiastically attended.

Feeling that not attending could hurt his domestic popularity as a tough fighter, Orban spent three days on Hungary’s eastern border personally helping the refugees. Nevertheless, he continues to follow an outlier policy towards Russia and Ukraine. He as good as declared a policy of equal distance from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and the EU in his speech on 15 March (ironically, the holiday commemorating Hungary’s uprising in 1848, which the Habsburgs and Russia crushed), the same day when other leaders were heading to Kyiv. The Hungarian state-owned media keeps spreading Kremlin-cultivated conspiracy theories and disinformation on the war.

Still, Orban has toed the EU line regarding sanctions so far, and Hungary also supports EU weapon supplies to Ukraine and backs Ukraine’s candidacy for EU membership. While there were concerns about whether Orban would support the more onerous sanctions (e.g., kicking Russia out of the SWIFT bank payment network), he has passed the test. Part of the reason why the Hungarian government has overcome its reluctance to punish Russia and its ambivalence towards Ukraine is the “angelic peer pressure” coming from nearby countries – the V4 bloc, especially Poland, but also from Slovenia, Bulgaria, and Romania. Orban is campaigning ahead of next week’s parliamentary election and he knows he cannot totally isolate himself in the EU.

He cannot afford poor relations with France or Germany, and especially not with his CEE peers, a group where he still feels some ideological like-mindedness. On 15 March, former Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk, at one time a friend and supporter of Orban, came to Budapest to deliver a powerful speech – for the opposition candidate, Peter Marki-Zay. Orban cannot afford to let similar things happen with the Polish or the Slovenian leaders if they are reelected. He will not be expected to go to Kyiv. Still, he can maintain Budapest’s reluctant support for the sanctions and EU help to Ukraine – if peer pressure from CEE prevails, before, and if needed, after the Hungarian election on 3 April.

Peter Kreko is the director of the Political Capital Institute in Budapest and a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. Reprinted by permission of Globsec, a think tank based in Bratislava. Edited for style and clarity.