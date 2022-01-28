Plus, EU launches WTO case against China, Georgia to restrict gambling, and more.

The Big Story: Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Embroiled in New Border Battles

What happened: Violent conflict broke out yesterday between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan after Tajik troops allegedly blocked a strategic Kyrgyz highway running along the border, Eurasianet reports. The fighting damaged electrical cables, leaving a number of villages in the area without power.

More context: At least seven people were wounded in the clashes, all of them members of either Kyrgyz or Tajik security forces, RFE/RL reports. The two neighboring countries belong to the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which stepped into the fray. After talks with military officials on both sides, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said the armed confrontation “must be stopped immediately,” adding that the CSTO “is ready to provide the necessary assistance in resolving the conflict.”

Worth noting: Last May, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached a ceasefire after serious clashes along the disputed border in the Vorukh region; authorities in Kyrgyzstan reported 34 deaths, and Tajikistan reported 12. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have failed to reach a final agreement about their mutual border, leading to frequent disputes in border areas.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The EU launched a case against China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing’s punitive measures targeting Lithuania, Al Jazeera reports. “Launching a WTO case is not a step we take lightly,” EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said. “However, after repeated failed attempts to resolve the issue bilaterally, we see no other way forward than to request WTO dispute settlement consultations with China.” Vilnius said its decision last year to allow Taiwan to open a diplomatic office resulted in China imposing the economic restrictions. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the claim of “so-called” coercion was “groundless and inconsistent,” adding “The issue between China and Lithuania is a political one, not an economic one.”

Protests broke out in Poland this week following the death on Tuesday of a woman who was denied an abortion, The Guardian reports. The family of the woman, who is being identified as Agnieszka T, accused the government of having “blood on its hands.” According to the family, Agnieszka T, pregnant with twins, was admitted to the hospital in late December for abdominal pain; when both fetuses died, doctors refused to remove either fetus and did not terminate the pregnancy until two days after the second fetus died. Agnieszka T’s cause of death was not released, but the family suspects sepsis. The doctors’ refusal was motivated by a law passed in January 2021 which bans abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or when the pregnancy threatens the woman’s life. Last November, Polish demonstrators paid tribute to a woman who is considered to be the first victim of the restrictive anti-abortion laws.

Southeastern Europe

Online media in Albania say that a recent cyberattack was likely due to their publishing of an incriminating recorded conversation featuring Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj, BIRN reports. Veliaj has been in a dispute with Albania’s main soccer federation, the FSHF, and can be heard on the recording using slurs, coarse language, and threats while addressing regional soccer officials. Brahim Shima, director at Ora News, says “We do not have concrete facts, but [we believe] everything has to do with pressure from Mayor Veliaj towards the FSHF.” Enton Abilekaj of local media outlet Dosja.al said their data showed the cyberattack was “not done by hackers but by buying IPs abroad” which had the effect of “artificially increasing traffic, so that the server could not cope and the site could not be accessed.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

In a statement released yesterday, U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken urged Minsk to immediately and unconditionally release political prisoners detained during protests in the summer of 2020, RFE/RL reports. Blinken said more than 1,000 political prisoners were currently detained in Belarus, while tens of thousands of other “innocent Belarusians” have previously been jailed “since, and in the lead up to the fraudulent presidential election in August 2020.” The United States said the release of the prisoners was a “necessary step for Belarus to emerge from its political crisis,” adding that the sanctions against Belarus will stay in place “until the authorities cease their relentless repression of the Belarusian people.”

German prosecutors said yesterday that a Russian citizen arrested last year for spying passed on information about Europe’s Ariane space launch vehicle to Russian intelligence, Reuters reports. The suspect, identified as Ilnur N., worked as a researcher at a Bavarian university until his arrest in June, according to prosecutors; an official knowledgeable about the matter identified the workplace as the University of Augsburg, a center for aerospace research. Between November 2019 and the time of his arrest, the researcher allegedly met with an officer from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and gave him information on research projects in exchange for 2,500 euros in cash.

The Caucasus

Georgian authorities postponed the implementation of a law cracking down on gambling, Eurasianet reports. The law, passed by the parliament in December, increases taxes on the gambling sector by 70%; bans large groups of people from gambling, including government workers, people receiving government assistance, and anyone under 25; and requires the Revenue Service to make an “addicts list” of problem gamblers. According to anti-gambling groups, between 350,000 and 600,000 Georgians have a gambling problem. Still, the law received criticism from the media as well as from sports teams and athletes who are paid by gambling companies to wear branded clothing or to appear in ads. The implementation of the law is now postponed to 1 March.

Central Asia

Human Rights Watch called for an “effective, independent, and impartial investigation” into the unrest that shook Kazakhstan earlier this month. A report by HRW published this week said that security forces in Kazakhstan “used excessive force on at least four occasions, including lethal force such as shooting at protesters and rioters, during recent demonstrations and subsequent civil unrest.” The findings were based on an analysis of more than 80 videos recorded between 4 and 6 January in Almaty, the economic capital of Kazakhstan, which was the epicenter of the unrest. During the protests, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a shoot-to-kill order, which led to an official death toll of 227 people.

Borderlands