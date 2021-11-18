Plus, Estonia installs razor fence at Russian border, Israeli couple accused of spying in Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: Ceasefire Ends Latest Violence at Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

What happened: The Armenian Defense Ministry announced on 16 November that Yerevan had reached a ceasefire agreement with Baku, RFE/RL reports. The situation had “relatively stabilized” following the agreement, the ministry added. A recent bout of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan led to the death of at least one Armenian soldier.

More context: The fighting that took place this month was the worst since the two sides reached an agreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last November which resulted in significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan, Eurasianet reports. In Armenia, the political opposition blamed the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the recent escalation and called for his resignation.

Worth noting: Earlier this week, Azerbaijani forces restricted traffic on two roads along the border with Armenia, according to a separate article in Eurasianet. The incidents come at a time when Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to reaching agreements for border demarcation and for the opening of new transportation routes.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Muslim Tatar minority in Poland has been offering assistance to migrants stranded by the Polish-Belarusian border, Reuters reports. Tomasz Miskiewicz, the mufti who heads Poland’s Muslim community, is working with the head of the Tatar community, Maciej Szczesnowicz, who said they had received donations of packages and money from within Poland and also from Germany . “Whether a person has the right to stay legally in Poland or not,” Miskiewicz said, “every person has the right to a roof over their head, to a warm place to stay, to a plate with warm soup and warm meals in general, to decent clothing.” Miskiewicz praised the efforts of both the small Tatar minority and the Catholic Church for providing humanitarian aid to migrants.





Estonia summoned 1,700 reserve soldiers earlier this week to install 40 kilometers of razor wire along its Russian border, Reuters reports. The move is part of a snap military exercise scheduled to last until 25 November and comes in response to the migrant crisis unfolding at the EU's borders with Belarus. "What is happening in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia also requires the strengthening of the border infrastructure in Estonia," the head of the Police and Border Guard, Elmar Vaher, said. Belarus has denied accusations of flying in migrants from the Middle East and Africa and facilitating the migrants' attempts to cross the border into neighboring EU member states such as Poland, Lithuania, or Latvia.

Southeastern Europe

Germany has asked for sanctions against Bosnian officials from Serb-majority Republika Srpska who have publicly expressed a desire to secede from the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina, RFE/RL reports. Berlin made the request to the EU’s European External Action Service at the agency’s ambassador-level meeting yesterday. The sanctions are expected to target people who “seriously endanger the security situation” or undermine the Dayton peace accords governing the country. “If we agree, the name of [Bosnian Serb leader] Milorad Dodik will be at the top of that list,” a senior EU official told RFE/RL.

The Western Balkans along with Turkey and Dubai are hot spots of expat criminality on the EU’s borders, EUobserver reports. In a leaked memo dated 13 November, the EU said that it knew “a vast amount of high-value targets mastermind and enable their criminal activities while residing in countries (e.g. Dubai, UAE, and Turkey) being particularly attractive for European expat criminals.” The memo also noted that police from nine EU states as well as Norway, Switzerland, and the U.S. were involved in joint operations “to locate and extradite the ‘untouchable’ expat criminals and to confiscate their criminal assets” by “getting to know their relationships and building understanding of their lifestyles,” which could reveal “their vulnerabilities and potential pressure points.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses this week welcomed an October ruling from Russia’s Supreme Court banning criminal prosecution for group prayer, The Moscow Times reports. The court’s decision might signal the end of criminal prosecution of the religious denomination, which Russia outlawed as “extremist” in 2017. A statement from the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia organization earlier this week said the ruling might also impact the 152 convictions that have not yet entered into force or are being appealed. The ruling poses “new challenges” that could prevent authorities from opening criminal cases, searching residences or “detain[ing] a person simply because he or she professes the religion of Jehovah’s Witnesses or meets with another at a worship service,” the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a document today formally endorsing sanctions on 28 members of Russia’s intelligence and special services, as well as six other people, who are allegedly responsible for human rights violations in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian territory of Crimea, RFE/RL reports. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council imposed the sanctions in August. It also sanctioned 12 legal entities at the time, including local television channels, news agencies, and online publications operating in Crimea, and said that all persons and entities affected by the sanctions were involved in “an information war against Ukraine” and actively took part in “hybrid aggression.” Russia occupied and annexed the Ukrainian territory in 2014, though neither Ukraine nor the international community recognizes Russia’s annexation.

The Caucasus

Georgia’s tourism industry showed signs of recovery in October, Eurasianet reports. The sector, which accounts for about 10% of Georgia’s GDP, has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Data published this month by the Georgian National Tourism Administration showed an October 2021 increase of 145,000 tourists compared to the same month last year. However, those 205,000 international visitors last month still represent a 57% decrease compared to October 2019. Most of the tourists came from Turkey (17.4%), followed by Russia (14.2%) and Armenia (9.4%), and the stats show that almost 54% traveled by land. The investment bank Galt and Taggart estimated earlier this week that 2021 revenues from tourism reached $1 billion through October, which at 97% is almost equal to 2020 revenues, but only 36% of the total for 2019.

