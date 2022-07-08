Plus: HBO woes, Romanian drought worsens, Russians flock to Montenegro, and more.

The Big Story: Breakthrough on Armenian-Turkish Border

What happened: Almost 30 years after Turkey closed its land border with Armenia during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, the two sides have agreed on a partial reopening. A statement released on 1 July by both sides said they will enable third-country nationals to cross the border “at the earliest date possible.”

More context: As Eurasianet writes, Ankara and Yerevan began slowly repairing ties after Armenia’s defeat in the 2020 war, when Azerbaijan recaptured most of the territory it lost in the first war, leaving just a rump Armenian-inhabited island within Azerbaijani territory. “Armenia is now engaged in complicated and complex twin-track diplomacy: pursuing negotiations with Azerbaijan and a process to normalize relations with Turkey,” Armenian analyst Richard Giragosian writes for the Institute for War & Peace Reporting.

Worth noting: Armenia is also making overtures to Iran, which backs its stance in opposing Azerbaijan’s demand for an extraterritorial land corridor linking Azerbaijan proper with the Nakhchivan exclave, RFE/RL’s Armenian service reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Looking ahead to the enormous costs of reconstructing postwar Ukraine, the European Union’s lending arm is proposing to raise an initial 20 billion euros for Ukraine in grants, loans, and guarantees from member states and the EU budget. The European Investment Bank foresees the initial investment ballooning to 100 billion euros through a multiplier effect, Reuters reports. The European Commission may also try to channel the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to Ukraine, according to Newsweek.

All future development of original HBO Max productions in a dozen Central European and Balkan countries has been halted, the streaming platform has confirmed, Screen Daily reports. The move, which also affects Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and Turkey, is part of a global review after the recent merger of HBO Max’s original owner WarnerMedia and Discovery.

Southeastern Europe

Romanian Environment Minister Barna Tanczos is urging people to cut back on water use amid a severe drought in the east of the country that is hitting the country’s wheat crop, Bloomberg reports. Tanczos on Wednesday asked Romanians to conserve drinking water and limit use of water for gardens and swimming pools. The wheat harvest could fall 15% this year, Bloomberg says. Romania is one of the EU’s largest grain producers. In neighboring Serbia, drought and other factors could see the wheat yield fall by 30%, one agricultural expert forecasts.

War or no war, Russians keep buying companies and property in Montenegro. Russians have purchased more real estate since February than citizens of any other country and also lead in total foreign investment, the Central Bank of Montenegro reports, according to Balkan Insight. The news site notes that “For years, Montenegro has been called the ‘Russian VIP resort’ – the preferred destination of Russian oligarchs.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian forces have pushed further into Ukraine’s Donetsk region, seeking to build on their seizure of the neighboring Luhansk region. Air strikes on the city of Kramatorsk yesterday left at least eight people dead, AFP reports, and Russian forces continue to menace Sloviansk, a few kilometers to the north. Russia is most likely preparing a fresh onslaught aimed at taking all of the Donetsk region, British defense chiefs said today, according to the Evening Standard.

Sharp rises in the cost of food, fuel, and fertilizers linked to the war in Ukraine “threaten to push countries around the world into famine,” UN World Food Program head David Beasley has warned. On Wednesday, Beasley said the organization’s latest data shows a 25% rise this year, to 345 million, in the number of “acutely hungry people” at risk of “starvation,” NPR reports. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to work on a package that would enable Ukraine to resume grain shipments and free up sanctions-affected Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

Borderlands

The cargo ship that Ukraine alleges is loaded with stolen grain returned to Russian waters after Turkey rejected Kyiv’s request to impound the vessel. Turkish sources said the Zhibek Zholy left the Turkish port of Karasu Wednesday, apparently headed for Port Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait, France 24 and AFP report. Kyiv yesterday summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Ukraine to explain the incident. Russia has made conflicting statements about the ship’s cargo and final destination, according to France 24.

…