Plus: Marmots in Mongolia, Siberian scientist arrested, EU court slams Lithuania, and more.

The Big Story: At Least 19 Dead in Russian Strikes Near Odessa as More Civilians Killed

What happened: Russia’s expanded bombing campaign of civilian targets in Ukrainian cities far from eastern battle frontlines continued overnight with a series of missile strikes on a town near the Black Sea port of Odessa, AP reports. At least 19 were killed in Serhiivka after the bombing of an apartment building and a recreation center, which followed this week’s attacks on a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk and on an apartment block in the southern city of Mykolaiv that together killed at least 26.

More context: Russian leader Vladimir Putin responded to jokes by G7 leaders about his tendency to be photographed shirtless, saying “everything in a person should be harmoniously developed, both soul and body” while pointing out the need to “work out, do sport,” the BBC reports. Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said today that “Putin is a creature straight out of Dostoevsky. He goes to bed at night angry, he goes to bed at night fearful, he goes to bed at night thinking Russia is surrounded by nightmares,” VOA reports.

Worth noting: The International Criminal Court announced yesterday that arrest warrants on charges of war crimes have been issued for three former officials, including two Russians, from the Russian-occupied region of South Ossetia in Georgia, DW reports. The arrest warrants relate to the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

As the Czech Republic takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Human Rights Watch has called on the country to prioritize the rule of law on the EU agenda, specifically mentioning “persistent breaches of core European Union values” by Poland and Hungary. In one of the rule-of-law disputes, Poland is continuing to make changes to its judicial system required by the European Commission as a condition to release blocked EU funds for coronavirus recovery programs. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this week that he hopes to finally receive the funds “between 2022 and 2023,” Euractiv reports.

The EU’s Court of Justice issued a ruling against Lithuania’s automatic detention of people who illegally cross its border from Belarus, saying the policy is incompatible with EU law and is in violation of the right to asylum, LRT reports. The EU court also criticized Lithuania for arguing that the immigrants and asylum seekers were a security threat. In response to the ruling, Amnesty International called on Vilnius to adhere to “its international obligations to offer access to international protection to asylum seekers.” Earlier this week, an Amnesty International report alleged that migrants had been illegally detained for long periods in horrific conditions while being subjected to physical and psychological violence and other degrading treatment, LRT notes.

A Latvian television channel will not broadcast tomorrow’s championship match in Australia featuring Latvian boxer Mairis Briedis due to his stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine, BNN reports.

Southeastern Europe

On the last day of France’s leadership of the EU Council, French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise announcement yesterday about a compromise agreement to settle the major dispute over Bulgaria’s veto of North Macedonia’s EU bid, RFE/RL reports. Though Macron provided no details of the deal, council chief Charles Michel confirmed a solution had been reached, according to Exit News. However, a North Macedonian official said that a final deal had not been made, and “consultations will be continuing over the coming days,” Exit notes.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic announced this week that his administration will sign a “fundamental agreement” with the Serbian Orthodox Church over the objections of several members of the ruling coalition who consider the deal too favorable to the church, BIRN reports. Two parties warned that their coalition could fall apart if Abazovic goes ahead with the agreement without wide approval from parliament.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Auto production in Russia plummeted by 97% in May and only two out of 20 car plants were in operation after major automakers suspended production and sales over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Sales of Russia’s most popular brand, Lada, collapsed by nearly 84% that month amid a 30% price hike caused by inflation, rising costs of auto parts, and the increase in the value of the ruble, according to the Association of European Businesses cited by the Times. Throughout the economy, the spike in the ruble is increasing governmental budget deficits, raising the price of exports, and lowering the price of imports, which hurts local manufacturers, bne Intellinews reports. However, as of May the Russian economy was stableoverall and manufacturing was on the rise.

A scientist in Russia’s Siberia has been arrested on treason charges after being forcibly removed from the hospital where he was undergoing late-stage cancer treatments, Reuters reports, citing local media. A series of Russian scientists, academics, and journalists have been accused of passing state secrets to foreign countries in recent years.

Central Asia

The start of construction on Kazakhstan’s Baikonur spaceport has been postponed until the end of the year, most likely due to the same reason the next generation of Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft program has been delayed – sanctions against Russia over the war on Ukraine, Eurasianet reports.

Authorities in Tajikistan have told the leaders of several religious communities that no new churches will be registered by the state committee that regulates religion, Forum 18 reports. The head of the committee, Sulaymon Davlatzoda, told Protestant and Catholic leaders that the government “will keep the figure of registered churches unchanged from now on,” according to the report.

Borderlands

Marmots are being reintroduced into a Mongolian province via a 76-million-tugrik (about $24,000) program by the Environment and Tourism Department, financed partly by community donations, Montsame reports. A total of 200 Mongolian marmots, 59 males and 141 females, have been transferred from the Khustai National Park to seven locations in the Sukhbaatar province.

