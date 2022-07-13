Plus, Polish abortion defenders, Croatian supercar, Slovenian fence comes down, and more.

The Big Story: How to Read Shifting Ukrainian Refugee Figures

What happened: Fewer Ukrainian citizens (252,246) entered the European Union in the first week of July than the number who returned to Ukraine (265,793), the EU border agency Frontex said, according to Schengen Visa News. “When it comes to the refugee flows, the situation now is stable,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Monday, DW reports. Although she said the flows of people in and out of Ukraine are at a “pre-war, pre-COVID level,” she and other EU officials caution against seeing this as a sign of normality returning to the war-torn country.

More context: The war has forced millions to leave their homes. The UN refugee agency estimates that 5.6 million Ukrainians had sought refugee status in the EU as of 6 July, and 3.6 million registered for protection schemes in an EU country. The agency also recorded 3.3 million returns to Ukraine, noting that this figure reflects cross-border movements and not individuals. It also said the figures “do not necessarily indicate sustainable returns as the situation across Ukraine remains highly volatile and unpredictable.”

Worth noting: The Economist also cautions against over-interpreting the figures for returning refugees, writing recently, “Some crossings are only quick trips to evaluate conditions, check on family members, and help others to leave.” Still, the magazine adds, the UN believes that many returning to central and western Ukraine intend to stay.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania remains firm in its policy of restricting trade to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. New goods barred from entering the country as of this week include concrete, wood, and alcohol, Reuters reports. Moscow last week reiterated its threats of retaliation against Lithuania and the European Union unless some goods were unblocked “within the coming days.”

The “Abortion Dream Team,” an underground Polish group helping women obtain abortions despite some of the harshest restrictions in Europe, is also assisting refugees from Ukraine, India’s The Quint reports. One member of the group, Justyna Wydrzynska, is being prosecuted for illegally assisting a woman to have an abortion by obtaining abortion pills for her. Another hearing in her case is set for 14 July in Warsaw, Human Rights Watch says.

Southeastern Europe

A conservative opposition party has criticized the Slovenian government’s decision to remove the fence erected on the Croatian border to stem the influx of migrants. The party, New Slovenia, said the step was taken without a security assessment, Total Slovenia News reports. The fence was built in 2015 as hundreds of thousands of migrants streamed across the Balkans seeking asylum in Western Europe. A high-ranking official in anti-migrant Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s office said the decision was logical now that “the left has come to power” in Slovenia, Hungary Today writes.

The $2.4 million all-electric, super-performing, Croatian-built Rimac Nevera sports car will start shipping to customers soon, Autoweek writes. The first car bearing the name of Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac’s group puts out an astounding 1,900 horsepower and will be limited to 150, hand-built vehicles. Rimac Group is also involved in building Bugatti supercars and has raised 500 million euros to help it build electric cars for Bugatti, Porsche, and Koenigsegg, Bloomberg reported in June.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ensuring safe shipment of Ukrainian grain exports will be the talking point at an Istanbul meeting set for today between military representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, and Russia and UN officials, Al Jazeera cites Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying. Ukraine’s recapture of the strategic Snake Island in the Black Sea opened a path for ships to head up the Danube River. Officials hope this could boost monthly grain exports by up to half a million tons, DW writes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders yesterday urged EU members to be more active against Russian oligarchs under sanction because of the war on Ukraine. In Prague for a meeting of EU justice ministers, Reynders said the EU has so far frozen 13.8 billion euros of oligarch money, Reuters reports. Just five member states account for more than 12 billion euros of those funds, he said, “so we need to continue to convince others to do the same.” He did not identify the five countries.

Zmitser Dashkevich and his wife Nasta Dashkevich, two persistent critics of Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, face 18 months in prison for taking part in an unsanctioned rally in 2020 against the disputed results of the presidential election. Most public opponents of Lukashenka have fled the country since the harsh crackdown in the wake of the 2020 protests, RFE/RL writes. Zmitser Dashkevich and other members of the Young Front opposition group had numerous run-ins with the authorities. He spent two years in prison after being convicted of “hooliganism” in 2011, also after a violence-marred presidential election.

Central Asia

It will soon be a crime in Tajikistan to disseminate “false information” about the army and how men are conscripted. As Asia-Plus reports, the authorities are apparently upset by videos on social media showing forced recruitment, or oblava. Young men are regularly hauled off the streets or taken from their homes and forced to join the army during its twice-yearly recruiting drives, Eurasianet wrote in April.

