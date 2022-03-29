Plus: Czech president in shredding scandal, racist newspaper in Romania theater, Armenian landlord profiteering, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine Public Must Vote on Any Agreements with Russia, Kyiv Says

What happened: Russia has announced plans to drastically reduce its military attack on Kyiv to “increase mutual trust for future negotiations” as Ukrainian-Russian peace talks continue in Turkey, Politico reports. The Russian delegation said the Ukrainian negotiators had made written proposals “confirming [Ukraine’s] desire for a neutral and nuclear-free status.”

More context: Any such agreement would be subject to a public vote after Russian troops leave Ukraine, said Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podoliak, according to AP.

Worth noting: The Kremlin is claiming to know nothing about the mass disappearances of Ukrainian journalists and activists or the arrests of government officials in Russian-occupied areas, CNN reports. The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said that dozens of Ukrainians have been detained, and many of them have disappeared. HRMMU has recorded at least 45 cases of civilian detentions, 24 cases of detentions of local officials, and 21 cases of missing journalists, civil society activists, protesters, and civilians who “vocally opposed the invasion in Kyiv, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech President Milos Zeman has long been seen as Russian-friendly, and now his office has been accused of destroying documents related to the Russian sabotage of an ammunition depot in 2014 that killed two people, Czech Radio reports, citing iROZHLAS.cz. Vratislav Mynar, the head of Zeman’s presidential office, was allegedly behind the November 2021 shredding of the documents, which the police had been seeking. The Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian diplomats identified as spies last year over the 2014 incident; the prime minister at the time, Andrej Babis, said Russian military agents from the GRU were involved, Al Jazeera reported.

The formerly far-right Jobbik party in Hungary that once ran on a racist platform against “gypsy crime” might be now sending a Romani delegate to parliament, according to Balkan Insight. Ferenc Varga will be a Jobbik candidate in the elections this Sunday and he is expected to win a seat in parliament regardless of the overall election results. When Jobbik’s previously pro-Russian, anti-migrant, and euroskeptic stances were more successfully adopted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, Jobbik rebranded itself as a pro-European, center-right party, Balkan Insight writes.

Southeastern Europe

Inflation will increase and the GDP decline in Croatia this year as a result of Putin’s war on Ukraine, the governor of the Croatian National Bank (CNB) said last week, The Dubrovnik Times reports. Boris Vujcic said Croatia has not yet felt the economic effects of the war, but the rising cost of energy and grain from Russia and Ukraine would have “direct impact on our economy.” Meanwhile, 139 Ukrainian students have been enrolled in Croatian schools since the start of the war, most in grade school and the rest in secondary school, The Dubrovnik Times also notes.

Racist propaganda targeting Roma and Jews was distributed to an audience at Romania’s National Theater in Bucharest last weekend, Balkan Insight reports. A nationalist, pro-Russian newspaper with antisemitic and anti-Roma articles was distributed in the foyer before the Sunday show by right-wing director and actor Dan Puric. National Theater Director Mircea Rusu previously refused to hold events supporting Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, saying the theater “does not do politics.” The Culture Minister has called for an investigation of the newspaper incident.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The woman yanked off a passenger plane and arrested after it was forced to land by a Belarusian jet fighter last May is now on trial behind closed doors, according to Euronews. Sofia Sapega, the Russian girlfriend of Belarusian opposition figure Roman Protasevich – who was also arrested when their Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was detoured to Minsk – is on trial for charges of “inciting social hatred,” fomenting “violence or threats” against police officers, and publishing the personal data of security forces on social media. The extraordinary incident last year caused international outrage and resulted in further EU sanctions on the regime of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The U.K. government said a Russian death squad from an infamous mercenary group is targeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for assassination, The Wall Street Journal reports. The U.K. Ministry of Defense announced new sanctions against the Wagner Group last week without providing further details about the accusations. The EU imposed sanctions against the Wagner Group last year for committing “serious human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions and killings” in countries including Libya, Syria, Ukraine, and the Central African Republic, Politico reported. The mercenaries are reportedly financed by Russian oligarch and Kremlin insider Yevgeny Prigozhin; both Moscow and Prigozhin deny any connection.

Central Asia

A Kyrgyz soldier was hospitalized after being beaten by Tajikistan border guards, Kyrgyzstan authorities said, according to the 24.kg news site. The Kyrgz soldier was investigating a suspicious vehicle in the border area near the village of Leilek on 19 March when he encountered border forces from Tajikistan, who detained him. At some point, a fight broke out and the soldier was injured, according to 24.kg. After negotiations between the two countries, Tajikistan handed over the Kyrgyz soldier. There have been numerous border clashes between the two countries in the recent past.

The Caucasus

Armenian landlords in Yerevan are exploiting the influx of Russians and Ukrainians by evicting tenants and raising the rent for the newcomers, according to Eurasianet. An estimated 80,000 Russians and 4,000 Ukrainians have entered Armenia since the start of Putin’s war on Ukraine. The Ukrainians are fleeing the war, while the Russians are escaping the economic upheaval due to sanctions, increasing political persecution of any dissenters, or leaving in protest of the invasion. Social media pages for apartments are filled with people talking about getting evicted, and one realtor said rents have doubled or even tripled in the last month.