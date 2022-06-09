Scores of activists and journalists face renewed persecution. Drug charges are a favorite tool.

Under the leadership of strongman President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has often been described as the country of “revolving doors.” The term describes the state’s approach to its critics – whenever it releases some political prisoners from jail, it starts a new wave of arrests. As such, civil society and rights advocates and state critics have for years faced targeted harassment, intimidation, and arrests. The most recent wave of crackdowns attests to the standing tradition.

Following a presidential pardon decree on 27 May that ordered the release of over 150 prisoners, including a handful of political prisoners, a profusion of new arrests and trials signals the return of the “revolving doors” tradition. Meanwhile, those who have narrowly escaped a prison sentence or time in administrative detention continue to complain of rampant acts of torture in police custody, something the relevant government institutions wholeheartedly dismiss.

In the past, family members of outspoken critics of the government have also been targeted. The latest victim of such politically motivated targeting is activist Rabiyya Mammadova, whose mother was physically assaulted at work by another employee on 3 June. Mammadova told Global Voices: “this is what doing politics in 2022 looks like in Azerbaijan. They are trying to get to me this way.”

She is among dozens of targeted activists, whose names dominated the local news in recent weeks. Journalist Aytan Mammadova was threatened at knifepoint over critical reporting, while political activist Bakthiyar Hajiyev was kidnapped and beaten over his criticism of local authorities. Another high-profile case is that of veteran opposition political activist Tofig Yagublu, who was detained during a rally in December 2021. Images of his injuries were subsequently shared on social media – yet, according to the results of an investigation launched by the authorities, the police were not responsible.

Pressure on the Rise

Local human rights watchdog groups such as Defense Line confirm an uptick in attacks. Speaking to journalists on 3 June, the group’s director Rufat Safarov said cases of pressure and physical assaults increased in May. Safarov also spoke about the legal measures taken against Azerbaijani citizens who were recently repatriated from Germany. At least six people were arrested following their return to Azerbaijan on bogus drug possession charges according to media reports.

Police also detained former political prisoner and blogger Rashad Ramazanov on 20 May. The following day, a court in Baku charged the blogger with illegal drug possession, with an intention to sell, sentencing him to four months in pretrial detention. Ramazanov also reported he had been tortured, an allegation the authorities rejected.

On 28 May, police also detained political activist Razi Alishov, a member of opposition Popular Front, on drug charges. According to the leader of the Popular Front party, Ali Kerimli, Alishov’s arrest was politically motivated, which the authorities have denied.

In a statement released by the opposition National Council, the group condemned the ongoing repression:

“Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies often arrest opposition political activists on drug charges. Razi Alishov is yet another opposition activist charged under this article. With the arrest of Razi Alishov, Ilham Aliyev’s government has once again acknowledged that it does not intend to change its method of governance and cannot do without repression and political arrests. Otherwise, no new political arrest would have been ordered immediately after the incomplete pardon order signed on 27 May, which included several political prisoners.”

The ongoing political abuse was also criticized by the opposition N!DA movement in a statement issued on Facebook:

“We, civic political activists, politicians, rights defenders, journalists, and citizens, are deeply concerned about the attacks and persecution leveled against political activists, journalists, and their family members in recent months over their political activities. The beating of a member of the Musavat party, Tofig Yagublu, in police detention, humiliation of kidnapped civic political activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, physical assault against the mother of Rabiyya Mammadova, and threatening of journalist Aytan Mammadova at knifepoint, show that the events were carried out by certain criminal groups for purely political reasons.”

No Sparing Religious Followers

The recent wave of crackdowns also targeted religious activists. On 7 June, religious activist Fagan Mamedov was sentenced to six years in prison on drug charges, an allegation the activist denied. Another religious activist, Razi Abbasov, was also sentenced to six years behind bars on 20 May on drug possession charges. On the day of the trial, a group of religious activists gathered outside the courtroom but was dispersed by the police, and five activists were detained.

Three of them were sentenced to 30 days in administrative detention, and two were released after several hours, reported the Turan News Agency. According to the accounts of the two men who were released from police custody, police tortured and humiliated both of them, using profane language against the activists as well as God. In response some imprisoned religious activists have announced their decision to go on a hunger strike.

The arrests of religious activists is not new. The country’s leadership has long viewed religious groups with caution. The tensions culminated in 2015 when, following a special security operation in Nardaran, a conservative Shia village on the outskirts of the capital, police arrested 15 men. Authorities claimed that “they averted religious rebellion by fanatic Shia believers, whose goal was to install a sharia state in modern and secular Azerbaijan.”

In the coming weeks, as angered residents took their resentments to the public square, the standoff with the authorities continued. As a result, police arrested at least 70 people, with some estimating the total reached over 80. Eventually, many were released except Taleh Bagirzade, the chair of the Muslim Unity Movement, and 14 others. Two years later, Bagirzade was sentenced to 20 years behind bars. His deputy, Abbas Huseynov, received the same sentence. Both were convicted of “publicly calling for the overthrow of the government and of inciting ethnic, religious, and social hatred,” reported Radio Liberty at the time.

The convictions continued in the following months, with some receiving jail time ranging from 12–15 years. But the persecution of religious activists did not stop there. Over the course of the following years, authorities continued to round up members of the Muslim Unity Movement.

On 29 May, exiled activist Tural Sadigli said his life was in danger after receiving reports of four men visiting his home address in Germany. In an interview with Meydan TV, the political activist said he is being targeted because of his work exposing government corruption, and specifically that of the ruling family. Sadigli runs a YouTube channel, Azad Soz [Free Word], where he often criticizes the Azerbaijani authorities.

But activists continue to express defiance despite the recent wave of attacks. Speaking to Global Voices, Rabiyya Mammadova said she will continue to fight and do what she can for her community. “I understand I am on the right path; I am not afraid,” she said.

On 14 May, a group of civil society activists held a rally in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, demanding an end to impunity against government critics, political activists, and journalists. The organizers of the event said the decision to hold the rally was triggered by the violent targeting of political activists and journalists.

Arzu Geybullayeva is the South Caucasus and Turkey editor at Global Voices, where this article was originally published. She is an Azerbaijani columnist and writer, with a special focus on digital authoritarianism and its implications on human rights and press freedom in Azerbaijan. Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders. Donate here. Reprinted with permission.