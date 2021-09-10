Plus, Wizz Air to double size of fleet, inflation worries in Russia, and more.

The Big Story: Will the Next German Chancellor Sideline EU Candidates?

What happened: As Europe’s most powerful leader prepares for a last trip to the Western Balkans before stepping down, regional leaders may be asking themselves what to expect from her successor. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s trip on 13-14 September will take her to Belgrade and Tirana, where she’ll lunch with the prime ministers of the six non-EU countries in the region, Euractiv writes. Serbia and the region remain high on the German agenda, German Ambassador to Serbia Thomas Schieb recently told Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

More context: Merkel’s open-door policy for migrants strongly impacted the region in 2015-2016 as more than a million people crossed through, most ending up in Germany. The Afghan crisis could unleash a comparable flow of asylum-seekers, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski told RFE/RL. Albania and Kosovo have pledged to temporarily house several thousand Afghans, but the International Organization for Migration believes up to 1.5 million Afghans could flee westward this year. If that proves true, it would likely rekindle bitter disputes between eastern and western EU members.

Worth noting: In July, Merkel acknowledged the region’s frustration at the slow pace of EU accession. Whoever succeeds her in Germany may well downplay ties with the region, Serbia’s B92 writes, citing Bosnian political scientist Jasmin Mujanovic as saying Germany prioritizes a vague notion of regional stability over EU integration.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

EasyJet turned down rival Wizz Air’s takeover bid, according to the Financial Times. Wizz Air, a Hungarian company founded in 2004 and now one of Europe’s top three budget airlines, did not comment on the report. Chief executive Jozsef Varadi wants to leverage cost advantages to expand aggressively into Western Europe, FT writes. Wizz Air’s low staffing costs and other budget-slashing measures have made it one of the few airlines not to have lost market capitalization during the pandemic. Its value rose from around $2.4 billion four years ago to more than $7 billion now and its fleet has grown to 137 planes, the airline news site Sky.com says. A Reuters report says Wizz Air is negotiating with Airbus to purchase at least 100 more jets, and cites forecasts that Wizz Air, EasyJet, and Ryanair will all expand as the pandemic delivers more blows to national legacy airlines.

The Czech Republic will not give in to “green fanatics” in the European Parliament who want to ban gas-powered cars in the EU by 2035, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Babis vowed to highlight and challenge the proposal when Prague assumes the EU presidency in the second half of 2022. The auto industry is a major employer and crucial export earner for the Czech Republic. Babis’ ANO party narrowly leads the opinion polls ahead of elections next month. In related news, Babis’ estranged son Andrej Babis Jr. was interviewed by police yesterday, Czech public radio says. He claims his father arranged for him to be sent to Russian-controlled Crimea in 2017 to avoid being questioned about EU subsidies obtained by a company controlled by his father. Babis Sr. says his son is mentally ill.

Southeastern Europe

Serbia’s top officials met with representatives of Chinese and UAE companies Thursday to break ground for a joint-venture Sinopharm COVID vaccine plant near Belgrade, Balkan Insight reports. President Aleksandar Vucic said the plant would eventually produce 30 million vaccine doses a year, “enough for Serbia, the region and everyone who is interested.” Earlier in the pandemic, Serbia enthusiastically adopted both Chinese and Russian-made vaccines, allowing it to export doses to neighboring countries, although Sinopharm’s lack of approval by the EU regulator can complicate personal travel. About 10 EU countries now accept Sinopharm, which the World Health Organization has approved for emergency use, according to Schengen Visa Info.

Romanian director Bogdan George Apetri’s thriller Miracle, screened at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, could revive the country’s flagging reputation for high-quality moviemaking, Owen Gleiberman writes in Variety. The film “shares many of the classic qualities of Romanian cinema. It’s an offhand and sardonically bleak portrait of the country,” Gleiberman says. New York-based Apetri’s third feature tells an “unpredictable, violent story while commenting on Romanian society,” Cineuropa says, built on strong performances by Ioana Bugarin as a budding nun with a dark secret and Emanuel Parvu (also a director) playing a detective who delivers “some of the best lines written in Romanian cinema this year.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Inflation in Russia rose to a five-year high of 6.7% last month as the economy recovers from the pandemic-related slump, The Moscow Times reports. The public is especially concerned about the cost of food, surveys show, with food prices climbing 8.5% in the past 12 months. Russia’s central bank is also worried about inflation, even warning of a financial collapse on the scale of 2008 if global inflation is not reined in, and particularly if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the Financial Times says. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in July that inflationary pressure in Russia was likely to be a long-term phenomenon.

Central Asia

A researcher who has documented the mass detention of Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region says he was barred from entering Kazakhstan last weekend. Gene Bunin, a dual U.S. and Russian national, said Kazakhstan continues to detain and hassle local campaigners seeking to highlight the plight of ethnic kin in Xinjiang, AFP reports. When the scale of Chinese “political education” camps housing up to 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims became known, Kazakhstan initially queried Beijing about ethnic Kazakhs in the camps. But more recently the government has subjected campaigners to surveillance, fines, and arrests, the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs writes. Nor have protests against the camps gathered broader public support, according to the article. The country has close economic ties to China, and its foreign policy hews to the policy of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

The Caucasus