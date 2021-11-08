Plus, black goats in Romania, archeology in Russia, and more.

The Big Story: Poland, Lithuania, Latvia Accuse Belarus of Escalating Migrant Crisis

What happened: Polish authorities accused Belarus of trying to escalate an ongoing migrant crisis after videos posted on social media showed hundreds of migrants heading to the Polish-Belarusian border, Reuters reports. One video showed armed men in military-style clothes escorting a large group of migrants.

More context: Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Piotr Wawrzyk, told Polish public radio today that Belarus was trying to cause a “major incident, preferably with shots fired and casualties” and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said that 12,000 soldiers were “prepared to defend the Polish border,” The Guardian reports. The Belarusian border guard service denied playing any role in organizing migrants and issued a statement today that “The indifference and inhumane attitude of the Polish authorities has prompted the refugees to take such a step of despair.”

Worth noting: Lithuania announced today that it was moving additional troops to the border in preparation for a possible surge in migrant crossings. Lithuania is also considering troops at the border and authorities said they might declare of a state of emergency. Latvia, which also borders Belarus, called the current situation “alarming.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Health Ministry in Poland yesterday confirmed that a pregnancy can be legally terminated if it endangers a woman’s health or life, AP reports. “It should be clearly stressed that doctors must not be afraid to take evident decisions, stemming from their experience and the available medical knowledge,” the ministry said. The announcement was meant to clarify restrictions on abortions following the death of a pregnant woman from septic shock when doctors waited for the fetus to die before terminating the woman’s problematic pregnancy. The woman’s death in September, which became public this month, sparked widespread rallies against the Poland’s restrictive abortion laws, including demonstrations over the weekend with thousands of people protesting in the southern city of Krakow.

The Estonian tax system has been ranked as the most competitive in the world for the eighth consecutive year in a report by the U.S. think tank Tax Foundation cited by the BNS. The report on the tax competitiveness of the countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said the Estonian model featured advantages such as corporate taxes that are focused only on distributed earnings and so allows companies to reinvest their profits tax-free. Estonia’s Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt added that the tax system “supports free enterprise and low bureaucracy” while also offering “an opportunity to focus as much as possible on the development of one’s products and services, which is a strong competitive advantage.”

Southeastern Europe

Croatia introduced a number of new restrictions on Friday amid a growing number of coronavirus cases, Reuters reports. Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said “we need to reduce the number of people that can gather indoors, increase the number of vaccinated people and increase safety when doing business.” Starting 15 November, all public employees and everyone going to a public institution will have to present digital certificates showing they are vaccinated, tested negative or already had the disease. Previously, only health or social-care workers required the certificates. Bozinovic said that if the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, digital certificates will also be required for bars, restaurants or fitness centers.

Bargain prices on hunting packages for tourists are threatening Romania’s black goats, RFE/RL reports. While Romania’s Environment Ministry says there are more than 8,000 black goats in the country, conservation groups say that their numbers in parts of the Carpathian mountains are so low that the animals are on the verge of extinction. Environmental NGO Declic proposed a ban on hunting the goats, which are also known as chamois, but the draft bill failed to make it through parliament. Romania is a popular location for hunters; a goat-hunting trip costs a fraction of the price compared to Western Europe, and the wild and sparsely-populated Carpathian Mountain region is an especially attractive location.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged last week to help his Belarusian counterpart Alyaksandr Lukashenka against foreign “interference,” AFP reports. The two leaders met and signed a number of documents on closer integration of Russia and Belarus. The agreements covered economic and regulatory issues including common policies on taxation, banking, industry, agriculture, and energy; no mention was made of a deeper political integration. Speaking from the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimean, Putin said the two countries will resist “any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our sovereign states,” and added “Russia will of course continue to provide assistance to the brotherly Belarusian people — there is no doubt about that.” Minsk is facing international pressure due to a brutal crackdown on the opposition and for allegedly orchestrating the migrant crisis at its EU borders.

An ancient Greek city on Russia’s Black Sea coast highlights not only Russia’s historical heritage but also the ways local archeologists struggle with a lack of state funding, The Moscow Times reports. Phanagoria was founded around 543 BC by refugees from the Persian conquest of Anatolia, grew prosperous through trade with Scythian tribes, and then suddenly disappeared around 1,000 BC. The Greek colony is now one of Russia’s best-funded and highest-profile archeological digs, thanks to billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska who has donated $16.4 million to the excavation project. “For rich Russians, supporting archeology is a lot like supporting artistic causes,” said Elisabeth Schimpfossl, a lecturer at the U.K.’s Aston University. Anastasia Stoyanova, an archeologist and head of the Millenium Legacy fund which sponsors digs in Russian-occupied Crimea, said that the Russian state doesn’t offer any direct aid for archeology.

The Caucasus

In the wake of the defeat in last year’s regional conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an increasing number of Armenians are leaving their country amid a lack of economic prospects, Eurasianet reports. From 2018 to 2020 more Armenians entered the country than left it, but the numbers have taken a dramatic and negative turn in 2021; official reports say 103,000 more Armenians have left the country than entered it so far this year. “The economic crisis that began last year has forced people to exhaust all their savings,” economist Hrant Mikaelian told Eurasianet. “We see that financial flows in the economy are slow but inflation is high.” The Armenian economy shrank by 7.6% in 2020.

