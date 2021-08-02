Plus, Beau Biden honored in Kosovo, Russia’s doping reputation lives on, and more.

The Big Story: Belarusian Athlete Critical of Coaches Told to Return Home

What happened: A Belarusian sprinter who was asked by her team officials to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after criticizing her coaches has been granted a visa for Poland, the BBC reports. Krystina Timanovskaya, 24, is at the Polish embassy in Tokyo seeking protection after Belarusian sports officials attempted to forcibly take her to the airport.

More context: Tsimanouskaya had allegedly written on social media that Belarusian officials asked her to compete in the women’s 4×400-meter relay event on 29 July on short notice after some team members were found to be ineligible to compete, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports. The Belarusian Olympic Committee, on the other hand, said in a statement that Tsimanouskaya withdrew from the games on the advice of doctors concerned about her “emotional and psychological condition.”

Worth noting: Heather McGill, a researcher on Eastern Europe and Central Asia for Amnesty International, said the Belarusian sporting administration had been subject to “direct government control” under President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, himself a former head of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee. “Athletes are favored by the state and honored by society, and it is not surprising that athletes who speak out find themselves a target for reprisals,” McGill said according to the BBC.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Around 1,000 nurses marched in Budapest on Saturday asking for better pay, Reuters reports. Zoltan Balogh, chairman of the Chamber of Hungarian Healthcare Professionals, said there could be “a huge wave of nurses quitting when pandemic travel restrictions are lifted across Europe,” adding that an online survey conducted by the chamber last month showed that more than 1,000 nurses were thinking about emigrating. Around 400-500 nurses leave Hungary every year, Balogh said. While a healthcare bill passed last October brought a substantial wage hike for doctors, the increase did not apply to nurses who have only benefitted from gradual salary increases since 2019.

The international community is criticizing a law expected to pass in Poland that would set a time limit for Holocaust victims’ property restitution claims, The Observer reports. In the coming weeks, the Polish parliament is set to pass a legislative proposal setting a 30-year time limit on legal challenges over properties confiscated by the Nazis which were later nationalized by Polish communists. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said property restitutions were “a moral debt of Poland to those who were its citizens and whose property was looted during the Holocaust and under the communist regime.” Polish authorities, on the other hand, said the new regulations are meant to prevent fraud and “irregularities,” while adding they were “not responsible for the Holocaust, an atrocity committed by the German [occupiers].”

Southeastern Europe

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani awarded a medal to the late son of U.S. President Joe Biden for his services to the country, Reuters reports. “What the United States and the American people have done for our country, for our freedom, for our right to exist, goes beyond any partnership currently witnessed in the world,” Osmani said while presenting the award. The late Beau Biden, who died in 2015, worked for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Kosovo after the 1998-1999 war. In a message played during the ceremony, President Biden said, “Beau’s work in Kosovo was heartfelt; he fell in love with the country.”

Around 14 children and five women whose fathers and husbands were killed fighting with the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Syria were repatriated to Albania, Euronews reports. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama described the repatriations as a “very positive event,” adding “we shall not stop here.” Both Rama and Interior Minister Bledi Cuci accompanied the Albanian nationals on their return via Lebanon. The repatriated group will be taken to a shelter in Durres in western Albania, where police and social experts will “make all the necessary medical and psychological examination, to be followed by a quarantine period,” after which some may be allowed to rejoin their families, Rama said. It is not clear if the women will also face prosecution.

Eastern Europe and Russia

U.S. officials and athletes competing in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics have been questioning the presence of Russian athletes at the games following past doping scandals and a current official ban, RFE/RL reports. In an email to Reuters cited by RFE/RL, the head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, criticized “the Russian state and sport officials”, saying they “put the dark cloud over themselves and, in the process, tragically, pushed their athletes out in the storm.” The Russian athletes are competing under Russian Olympic Committee banners, instead of the Russia flag, due to Russia’s ongoing multiyear ban on international competition due to doping. Tygart added that the “rebrand” of Russia makes “a mockery of the games by their thirst for medals over values.” In a nod to the situation, U.S. swimmer Lilly King said “there are a lot of people here that should not be here.”

Falling incomes have led an increasing number of Russians to entrust their savings to pyramid schemes, The Moscow Times reports. One of the schemes is Finiko, established in the city of Kazan in 2019, which initially promised hefty returns but stopped all payments to customers last month while also blocking its clients from withdrawing any funds from the company. One of its founders, Kirill Doronin, was arrested in Kazan on Friday. Also known as Ponzi schemes, the fraudulent business models mushroomed in Russia in the 1990s with the most infamous being the MMM company. Started by Sergei Mavrodi, MMM resulted in losses of a total of up to $10 billion for more than five million people before its collapse in 1994.

Central Asia

In Tajikistan, the Danghara district has been reaping the benefits of its association with President Emomali Rahmon, Eurasianet reports. The district will reportedly be elevated to the status of a province, according to the deputy chair of the Danghara district, Jamshed Sharifzoda, who said the number of newly-built, provincial-level buildings more than justify the decision. The move would cause the splitting of Khatlon, currently Tajikistan’s most populous province, into two. The town of Danghara, home to around 25,000 people, has experienced a construction boom that resulted in multiple high-rise buildings, a medical university, an university hospital, and even a soon-to-be-completed international airport.

Tajik President Emomali-Rahmon at the 2021 Moscow Victory Day Parade. Photo by Mikhail Metzel / KREMLIN POOL via Wikimedia Commons.

