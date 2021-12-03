Plus, money for COVID-19 jabs in Slovakia, lengthy sentences for Serbian journalist’s murder, and more.

The Big Story: Sanctions Put ‘Unprecedented Pressure’ on Belarus, Lukashenka Says

What happened: Minsk vowed to retaliate against a new round of sanctions imposed yesterday by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the EU, Reuters reports. “We have repeatedly said that all unfriendly anti-Belarusian steps will be followed by appropriate measures of response,” the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today, adding that the current sanctions are no exception. President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that the Belarusian economy “is under external pressure on an unprecedented scale and depth.”

More context: A joint statement said the countries were imposing the new sanctions to target “certain individuals and entities,” Al Jazeera reports. Among the sanctioned companies was OJSC Belaruskali, a state-owned producer of fertilizer. The United Kingdom froze the company’s assets, while the United States, which blacklisted the company last August, tightened sanctions against it. Washington also placed restrictions on financial dealings involving Belarusian entities.

Worth noting: Also today, Belarusian national airline Belavia announced it had to cut its fleet in half due to new EU sanctions, Reuters reports. The EU sanctioned Belavia yesterday for its role in transporting migrants to Belarus, which is seen as a strategy by Minsk to destabilize the EU. Under the sanctions, EU companies are banned from leasing planes to the airline.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Slovakia is considering financial incentives to encourage its elderly citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Euractiv reports. Slovakia’s former prime minister and current Finance Minister Igor Matovic proposed a 500-euro payment for anyone above 60 who will register for their first COVID-19 dose by Christmas. The parliament plans to discuss the proposal within the next few days. However, some experts questioned the approach; behavioral consultant Matej Sucha said the plan was “based on assumptions and feelings … we do not know whether 500 euros will work better than 100 euros and whether it will work at all.”

Southeastern Europe

The Belgrade Special Court sentenced four people to up to 30 years in prison for the murder of journalist Slavko Curuvija, RFE/RL reports. Curuvija, a critic of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic’s government, was shot dead in 1998, allegedly on the orders of Milosevic’s wife. Sentenced were the head of Serbian State Security, Radomir Markovic, the ex-head of Belgrade’s intelligence branch, Milan Radonjic, and Secret service agents Ratko Romic and Miroslav Kurak. All four were previously convicted in 2019 in a ruling that was later overturned. Reporters Without Borders hailed the verdict “as a fragile progress in bringing justice for crimes committed against journalists” in the Balkans.

Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice ruled yesterday in favor of reopening a criminal investigation of former President Ion Iliescu, BIRN reports. Iliescu served as president from 1989 to 1996 and again from 2000 to 2004. The charges relate to the suppression of protests in June 1990, when miners were allegedly sent in to beat protesters in Bucharest after Iliescu’s victory in the presidential election. While the official death toll from the events is six people, protest leaders say the real death toll was as high as 100 people. The current ruling says that Iliescu will be investigated in connection with the death of four people.

Croatia’s tourism sector is facing a shortage of up to a third of its workforce for the next summer season, Reuters reports. Though around 100,000 usually work in the tourism sector, “we are missing some 30,000 to 35,000 people,” said Veljko Ostojic, the head of a national association of major tourist firms. Ostojic said that businesses working in the sector “have no time to wait” and have already started looking for skilled people to recruit. Croatian tourism businesses often employ workers from nearby countries such as Macedonia, Bosnia, Serbia, or Montenegro, but some are now looking to Ukraine or the Philippines for new workers. The competition is stiff, given that EU countries such as Austria and Germany can offer higher pay for similar work.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Citing intelligence reports, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov told parliament today that Russia has placed more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders and could launch a military attack at the end of January, according to Reuters. Reznikov said the construction of two naval bases on Ukraine’s south coast was in progress and Ukraine was ready to fight back if Russia launched an attack. “Our intelligence analyzes all scenarios, including the worst,” Reznikov said. Several Russian officials dismissed the claims, with Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov calling them “nonsense” and denying any escalation. “We have the right to move the troops on our territory,” Ushakov told the media.

Russia has dismantled a notorious “whale jail” where a number of sea mammals were kept in dire conditions, AFP reports. In 2018, nearly 100 beluga whales and orcas were captured in the Pacific by Russian companies and held in small pens in a bay in the Russian Far East. Animal rights activists dubbed the site a “whale jail” after aerial footage of the whales was released. At the time, regional authorities opened an investigation into the companies that captured the animals, and Russia’s Prosecutor General warned that selling the whales to aquariums in other countries would be illegal. The environmental prosecutor’s office of the Amur Basin announced yesterday that the jail had been completely dismantled and all the whales had been released into the wild.

Central Asia

A new U.S. startup hopes to solve the conundrum of transporting gas from Turkmenistan’s fields to Azerbaijan and potentially to Europe, bne IntelliNews reports. Co-headed by Alan Mustard, a former U.S. ambassador to Turkmenistan, Trans Caspian Resources (TCR) was founded in April with an advisory board that includes two former senior executives of BP, the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan. TCR plans to focus on one of the main hurdles in the way of a pipeline across the Caspian Sea, namely Azerbaijan’s reluctance to let Turkmenistan’s gas compete with domestic energy exports, by building a pipeline to transport “associated gas” from the Turkmenistan field. Associated gas is the gas emitted as a result of oil drilling.

Borderlands