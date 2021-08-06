Plus, Orban stands by Trump, Turkish Instagrammer on trial, and more.

The Big Story: IOC Launches Investigation Targeting Belarusian Coaches

What happened: The International Olympic Committee said it has launched an investigation into the case of Belarusian sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya, who was granted a humanitarian visa for Poland after her coaches tried to force her to leave the Tokyo Olympic Games, the BBC reports. The IOC also said it has stripped coaches Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich of their accreditation and that the coaches have left the Olympic Village.

More context: Timanovskaya, who said she was not involved in Belarusian politics, was reunited with her husband in Warsaw on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Worth noting: Russian TV channels have also attracted the IOC’s attention after using derogatory language about LGBT athletes at the Olympics, the BBC reports. An IOC spokesperson told the BBC they were contacting the official Russian broadcaster to express their concern over the matter.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland said there has been a sudden exponential increase in the number of illegal migrants coming in from Belarus in recent days, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports. The Polish deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said yesterday that Minsk was “waging a hybrid war with the European Union with the help of illegal immigrants,” whom “Belarus is using as a living weapon.” The increase could be “a reaction” to Poland giving asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya on 2 August, Wasik told the online broadcaster Telewizja wPolsce. The Polish Border Guard said it had detained a total of 133 illegal migrants along the Poland-Belarusian frontier since 4 August, more than the total of 122 detained in the whole of 2020.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban yesterday became the first European leader to endorse former U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, Fox News reports. Orban also said that U.S. President Joe Biden had “limited knowledge” of Hungary and therefore cannot understand the issues at hand when he makes certain remarks, referring to Biden’s comments last year when he accused then President Donald Trump of supporting “all the thugs in the world” and mentioned Hungary as an example. “You see what’s happening from Belarus through Poland and Hungary and the rise of totalitarian regimes in the world,” Biden said at the time. Orban made his remarks while speaking with U.S.-based Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who is doing his show in Hungary this week. Carlson, for his part, praised Orban for the razor-wire fence at the Hungarian-Serbian border after a visit by military helicopter, the BBC reports.

Southeastern Europe

Kosovo hopes to bring more war criminals to justice with the help of new legal amendments, BIRN reports. The amendments, which were approved by the Council of Europe’s advisory body on constitutional law in June, allows for trials in absentia and no longer requires multiple summons to be sent for an absent suspect. Vasfije Krasniqi Goodman, a Kosovo lawmaker and a victim of rape during the war, said, “Rape is the most unprosecuted crime in Kosovo and trials in absentia would encourage victims to come forward,” adding that “such procedures [trial in absentia] are also in accordance with positive European law.” One of the enduring hurdles for local prosecution is that many war criminals live in Serbia, which doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s legal system or extradition requests.

Wildfires raging across North Macedonia led the government to declare a state of emergency yesterday for 30 days, RFE/RL reports. The Balkan country is one of several in the region battling wildfires, which in Turkey and Greece have caused millions of dollars in damage and led to the evacuation of thousands of people, including tourists. The EU commissioner for the environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said the fires and extreme weather globally, which brought unusually high summer temperatures and strong winds to southeastern Europe, emphasized the need to address climate change. “We are fighting some of the worst wildfires we’ve seen in decades,” Sinkevicius wrote on Twitter, adding “this summer’s floods, heatwaves and forest fires can become our new normality.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Jailed Russian opposition figure Andrei Pivovarov received permission to run in next month’s elections for parliament, Reuters reports. The former executive director of Open Russia, an organization linked to tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Pivovarov was arrested in May after being pulled off a plane preparing for takeoff in St. Petersburg. A court order requires him to be held in custody pending trial until late October, which means he will have to conduct his electoral campaign from behind bars. “A challenging but vibrant campaign lies ahead for our election HQ,” Pivovarov’s team wrote on the social media channel Telegram.

Moldova has lost nearly a third of its population since its independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, according to an analysis by the Chisinau-based Institute for Development and Social Initiative (IDIS) Viitorul, cited by EUobserver. Its total population, including the breakaway region of Transdniester, now stands at 2.9 million people. That represents almost 1.5 million people less than the 4.3 million recorded by the 1989 census; the population of Transdniester is now less than half of what it was 30 years ago, down to 306,000 from 731,000. IDIS expert on economic policies Veaceslav Ionita said, “I don’t think you will find another country in Europe, or another region, where we have such a depopulation as it happens on the left bank of the Dniester.”

Central Asia

Recent elections held in Kazakhstan for akims, the heads of local executive bodies, are not a sign of democratic practices but merely window dressing, The Diplomat reports. Given the long dominance of the Nur-Otan party over local politics, “These local elections do not tell us much about the viability of opposition parties,” though they “offer insight to how the regime is approaching political reform and democratization,” The Diplomat writes. In May, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree for the direct election of akims in villages across Kazakhstan, a first since the country’s independence from the Soviet Union. Still, the results of the elections last month gave a sweeping victory to Nur-Otan, with 85 percent of the winners — 627 candidates — belonging to the ruling party.

Borderlands