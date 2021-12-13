Plus, a new religion in Lithuania, Bosnia closer to splitting apart, and more.

The Big Story: Belarusian KGB Orchestrated Plane Diversion, Fake Social Media Accounts

What happened: Poland’s special services said Friday that the Belarusian national intelligence service, the KGB, was behind the forced diversion of a RyanAir plane earlier this year, AFP reports. In a public presentation featuring air traffic control recordings and information from a defector who was in the air traffic control tower in Minsk during the incident, Polish prosecutors and Poland’s ABW counterintelligence agency said that the KGB orchestrated the plan in order to arrest an opponent to the Belarusian regime.

More context: Last week, Belarusian prosecutors filed formal charges against one of the two passengers arrested after their RyanAir flight was intercepted by a Belarusian MiG fighter jet and forced to divert to Minsk in May. Russian national Sofia Sapega has been in detention for six months since being arrested with boyfriend Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist and dissident.

Worth noting: Earlier this month, Facebook’s parent company Meta said that the Belarusian KGB set up dozens of fake social media accounts posing as journalists and activists in an effort to spread disinformation about the migrant crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland, according to Reuters.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

An ancient religion gained official status in Lithuania last week after lawmakers voted to recognize the Romuva faith, Euronews reports. The religion was registered with the government in 1992, two years after Lithuanian independence. Under Lithuanian law, a religion cannot become officially recognized until 25 years after registering; it also must show a good standing in society. Based on neo-pagan beliefs, as of 2011 the Romuva faith had around 5,000 followers in Lithuania and around 25 groups nationwide. Lithuania was the last pagan nation in Europe, with most pagans converting to Christianity in the 16th century after the creation of the Commonwealth of Poland and Lithuania in 1569.

Warsaw’s refusal to compromise with Brussels during a visit of EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders last month is costing Poland its EU recovery aid, Reuters reports. An unnamed member of the EU delegation described last month’s meeting as “brutal” and said that Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro showed Reynders pictures of Warsaw ruins from the aftermath of World War II in an apparent attempt to show Europe’s history of unfair treatment towards Poland. One of the main disputes in the case involves the European Commission’s requirements for changes to the Disciplinary Chamber at Poland’s Supreme Court. “The strongest argument the EU has [in the disputes] is the massive pile of money [Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen is sitting on and won’t release until this moves,” the delegation member said.

Southeastern Europe

Lawmakers from Bosnia’s Republika Srpska entity voted to approve a non-binding agreement on Friday that would start the process of leaving the military, the judiciary and the tax system of the country, Reuters reports. The vote is a step towards the entity’s secession from Bosnia, a country made up of two entities, the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska entity and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina entity with a majority of Croats and Bosnian Muslims. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said that the country’s state institutions were not enshrined in the constitution, since they were based on decisions by international peace envoys. “This is the moment of conquering the freedom for Republika Srpska,” Dodik told the parliament, adding that Bosnia was “an experiment. I don’t believe it can survive because it does not have an internal capacity to survive.”

A family of Cuban immigrants living in Serbia offers a good example of successful integration into local society, AP reports. Belquis Gonzales, her husband, Yordelis Pimienta, and their 11-year-old daughter, Islena Danay Pimienta, received asylum in Serbia in 2019 and now live in the western Serbian town of Lajkovac; Gonzales is a popular employee of a butcher shop while Pimienta works in construction. Mirjana Milenkovski of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees praised the family’s robust integration, saying “this is one of the greatest success stories that we have here.” While over a million refugees have passed through Serbia in the last several years, Milenkovski said just 3,700 people have formally applied for asylum in the country, and only 212 have received it, since 2008.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A senior Russian politician said that Russian armed forces would be put into play in the event of any military expansion towards its western borders, The Moscow Times reports. “Our response will be military” if NATO does not guarantee to end its eastward expansion, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian media. The Kremlin has long complained about the deployment of NATO troops in Eastern Europe. Speaking after a recent summit in Liverpool, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the G7 group of wealthy democracies called on Russia to stop its aggression towards Ukraine amid a Russian military buildup near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Moldova’s breakaway Transdniester region held presidential elections yesterday, RFE/RL reports. The polls saw incumbent Vadim Krasnoselsky running against little-known challenger Sergei Pynzar. Transdniester’s independence is not recognized by Moldova or any other UN member country. Authorities in Moldova said the elections are null and void from a judicial perspective and have urged international partners not to send election observers or recognize the results, according to the Romanian news website Adevarul.ro. Krasnoselsky financed his previous presidential campaign with money from the Sheriff business conglomerate, which he hailed as the region’s “main taxpayer,” saying “They create new jobs, they invest.”

The Caucasus

Armenian authorities are coming under fire for their approach to Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, Eurasianet reports. Some critics say that the prisoners are being used as bargaining chips in the ongoing conflict between Yerevan and Baku, which saw another flare-up this fall after erupting into full-scale war last year. Azerbaijan previously said that it had returned all prisoners of war captured during last year’s conflict, and that the remaining Armenians imprisoned in Azerbaijan were either “saboteurs” or people facing criminal charges for offenses such as illegally crossing into Azerbaijani territory. While official Azerbaijani figures say that 40 Armenians are still behind bars in Azerbaijan, advocates for the prisoners say the real number could be over three times higher.

Central Asia