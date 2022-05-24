With U.S. sanctions hanging over his head, an aging superstar of Albanian politics makes another bid for power.

As the former Albanian president and premier took the stage at the Democratic Party of Albania’s convention on 30 April, the crowd grew jubilant. Delegates stood up from their chairs and cheered “Berisha, Berisha” with their fingers raised in a victory sign. And when Sali Berisha addressed the delegates in a fiery speech, a man yelled “my king” from the stands.

Albania’s first democratically elected president after the collapse of communism in 1991, Berisha has dominated the politics of the center-right Democratic Party (DP) for three decades. He resigned the party leadership in 2013 but still held sway over policy behind the scenes.

However, his hold on power was shaken after being sanctioned a year ago, declared persona non grata by the U.S. State Department for alleged involvement in “significant corruption.” Things turned sour in September 2022 when under pressure from Washington, Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha decided to boot Berisha from its parliamentary group, enraging his mentor and leading to a power struggle.

Months of rival conventions, accusations, rallies, legal challenges, and a street brawl for control of the party’s headquarters followed.

“We know for sure that there are at least two fractions that claim to be the Democratic Party,” said Afrim Krasniqi, executive director of the Institute for Political Studies in Tirana. “However, we are not sure if there is a Democratic Party anymore.”

The next parliamentary elections are set for 2025. “Until then, DP needs to reform, reorganize, and moderate to become an alternative,” he added.

Albania’s Political Comeback King

The Democratic Party was Albania’s first opposition party after the collapse of the communist regime early in 1991, when a wave of protests broke the nearly half-century monopoly on power of the Workers’ Party of Albania.

Born in the region of Tropoja on the border with Kosovo in 1944, Berisha became a renowned cardiologist and personal physician to the communist politburo, before joining the pro-democracy movement. He was the first chairman of the Democratic Party and after its victory in the parliamentary elections in 1992 was elected president.

Albania emerged from its Stalinist-styled communist regime as the most isolated country beyond the Iron Curtain, with its economy in shambles. Although initially embraced by the West, Berisha’s rule soon exposed autocratic tendencies and after the failure of a series of pyramid-like investments schemes in 1997, collapsed into total anarchy when armories were looted by crowds of anti-government protesters.

With chaos in the streets, the party lost the early elections in 1997 and Berisha resigned the presidency. Against the odds, he retained control of the opposition and after eight years of Socialist Party rule returned to power in 2005, with a “clean hands” anti-corruption platform.

However, Berisha’s two terms as prime minister from 2005 to 2013 were also marred by corruption scandals and in the 2013 parliamentary elections the Democrats changed seats yet again with the Socialists. The party’s sojourn in the opposition has been marked by frequent clashes with the ruling party, sometimes violent protests, and parliamentary boycotts, none of which has improved the party’s standing in the eyes of Albania’s European and American friends.

Following the 2013 election loss, Berisha resigned as DP chairman, promising to never run again for the leadership and to retain the role of a simple member of parliament.

Still, he backed as chairman his protege Basha, who formerly served as a minster in two of his cabinets and was elected mayor of Tirana in 2011 for a four-year term.

Then, in May 2021, four months after the Biden administration came to power in Washington, hints and rumors that Berisha could be slapped with sanctions – which he always denied – turned into fact when U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken blacklisted Berisha, along with his wife, son, and daughter, “for involvement in corrupt acts.” These included “misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes, including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members,” Blinken alleged.

Berisha responded angrily, promising to sue Blinken for slander in a Paris court and blaming the sanctions on alleged lobbying by the philanthropist George Soros, who in recent years has become a bogeyman for rightwing conspiracy theorists.

Pressure from Washington was also instrumental in Basha’s abrupt decision in September 2021 to drop Berisha from the party’s parliamentary group, even though, despite several electoral debacles, Berisha and Basha had enjoyed a cozy relationship for nearly a decade.

Berisha’s removal created a schism and split the Democratic Party into two antagonistic camps. Although the majority of deputies half-heartedly supported Basha’s decision, Berisha launched a grassroots movement for the reorganization of the party in order to gather support.

In December both factions held parallel conventions. The squabble reached boiling point on 8 January, when Berisha’s supporters tried to storm the party headquarters in Tirana with hammers and iron bars. Police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse the crowd and detained dozens as the two sides clashed.

In the 6 March by-elections in six cities, Berisha ran a separate list of candidates under the House of Liberty tag, securing a victory in the northern city of Shkodra against the ruling Socialist Party.

The success of Berisha’s candidates, who outdid their former colleagues running under the DP banner, prompted calls for Basha’s resignation. He quit on 21 March, to be replaced by a former minister of justice, Enkelejd Alibeaj.

Days later, the Tirana District Court recognized the legitimacy of Berisha’s convention held in December. Although the ruling was later appealed, it gave Berisha and his followers time to take over the party headquarters.

Erald Kapri, a researcher and former Basha spokesperson who joined the Berisha faction’s second convention on 30 April in the Palace of Congresses in Tirana, says the former prime minister and president enjoys a special standing for many DP voters and that explains his grassroots support.

“Considering the difficult period the Democratic Party supporters are experiencing after three terms in opposition, they need protection and a father figure,” Kapri said. “Berisha is the only one who can deliver this … and keep the party together for now.”

In contrast, Krasniqi, the political analyst, sees Berisha’s return to the leadership in the wider context of Albania’s political parties’ failure to reform into democratic institutions during the country’s tumultuous, three-decade-long transition. He notes that when political parties fail to function as democratic institutions they deviate and transform into clientelistic entities.

“Mr. Berisha has led the DP officially for 17 years and unofficially for another 13 years, so his political comeback is not an option for reform, but rather a sign of strength and control,” he said.

A Party Divided Against Itself

The convention Berisha’s camp held on 30 April was boycotted by most members of the Democratic Party parliamentary group. His faction, now calling itself the Refoundation Commission, elected a “national council” and launched a fresh race for the election of a new party leader, which Berisha won by a landslide on Sunday.

As the legal battle for de jure control of the party continues in an appeals court, Krasniqi notes that the Democrats remain divided. The majority of the parliamentary group backs Alibeaj, while Berisha’s camp appears to have the advantage in terms of grassroots support.

“The gap is big,” he said, “and only a structural reform, coupled with a rotation of elites and programmatic changes can bring the unification of the DP and its transformation into a competitive force for the next elections.”

Kapri also believes that the schism does not favor the opposition in its struggle for power with the ruling Socialists; however, he believes that the electoral prospects of the Democrats will be defined by the opposition they will form to the government.

“Even the public perception of a divide in the party can favor the ruling majority,” he admitted. “The real challenge will be if we become a real opposition that inspires trust.”

History shows, however, that in pro-American Albania, parties have mostly enjoyed electoral success when they have U.S. and Western support, Krasniqi warns.

“The Democratic Party does not yet have as a priority its return to power but rather the need to occupy the opposition space,” the analyst said. “If it chooses a non-grata leadership the chances of becoming a majority in society are slim.”

Besar Likmeta is editor in chief in Albania for BIRN, the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network.