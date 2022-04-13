Plus: Lithuanian ‘Elves’ fight disinfo, Baltic and Polish leaders in Kyiv, Uzbek praise for Taliban opium ban, and more.

The Big Story: Russia State Media Start Suggesting Genocidal Motives

What happened: U.S. President Joe Biden yesterday publicly referred to Russian leader Vladimir Putin as “a dictator” who “commits genocide,” The Washington Post reports. Other Western leaders have also used that term for Russia’s war, such as the UK’s Boris Johnson and Poland’s Andrzej Duda, though French President Emmanuel Macron declined to use the word today, according to Euronews.

More context: Russian state media is increasingly suggesting genocidal motives for the war on Ukraine, The Guardian reports. The RIA Novosti news agency recently published a column saying “Ukrainianism is an artificial anti-Russian construct that has no civilizational substance of its own” and that even the name Ukraine must be erased.

Worth noting: Ukraine announced yesterday the capture of Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch, politician, and close associate of Putin, The Week reports. He had been under house arrest before the war began and disappeared shortly after Russia attacked. According to Radio Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reportedly made an offer to the Kremlin to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuanian online activists calling themselves The Elves have been fighting Russian disinformation and even conducting denial-of-service attacks on propaganda outlets, Euronews reports. The anonymous group, made up of unpaid volunteers from all walks of life, started in 2014 when Russia first invaded Ukraine. The Elves’ leader, whose pseudonym is The Hawk, said Lithuania is particularly vulnerable to fake news from the Kremlin; the group monitors fake pro-Moscow profiles and pages on social media and debunks disinformation through simple explanations and even memes.

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia traveled to Kyiv on Wednesday to show support for Zelenskiy amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Reuters reports. Several European leaders have recently visited the Ukrainian capital since the Russian retreat from the region around Kyiv earlier this month. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier canceled plans to go on the trip when the Ukrainian authorities reportedly told him he was not welcome due to his past support for better relations with Russia. “I was ready for that. But apparently – and I have to admit – that was not wanted in Kyiv,” Steinmeier said.

Southeastern Europe

In the generally patriarchal societies of the Balkans, men tend to control family budgets while women do twice as much unpaid work and make up a disproportionately large percentage of the unemployed, according to an analysis in BIRN. Economic violence – which falls under the category of gender-based violence – is punishable by law in both Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, though prosecutions are almost nonexistent. Regional politicians pay little attention to the issue and are more concerned about boosting birth rates, BIRN notes.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned seven political figures from the Western Balkans this week as a “serious threat to regional stability,” Politico reports. Citing corruption, vote-rigging, extortion, and other malfeasance, the list includes: a former prime minister and a former chief counterintelligence officer from North Macedonia; a media magnate and a former parliamentary member from Albania; a current parliamentary deputy and a former chief prosecutor in Bosnia; and a former member of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro who is now a fugitive from justice in Serbia. Their assets are now blocked, and they cannot do business with U.S. citizens or enter the country.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moldova doesn’t know if Russia plans to cut off gas supplies next month and is scrambling to find an alternative, bne Intellinews reports. Chisinau’s deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom is still pending due to an unfinished audit, and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu announced last week that Gazprom has not informed Chisinau whether the gas will still flow after 1 May. Gazprom is “completely unpredictable,” Spinu said in a television interview. Moldova’s alternative for gas supply via Romania is technically problematic and costly, bne Intellinews notes.

The number of clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarch) that have signed onto a lawsuit against its leader has now reached 226, the religious news site RISU reports. The appeal to the Council of Primates of Ancient Eastern Churches calls for a tribunal against Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, for the patriarch’s support of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Kirill is a top public supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The lawsuit charges Kirill with “heresy” for “preaching the doctrine of the ‘Russian World’” and with “moral crimes” for supporting the war.

Central Asia

Uzbekistan has hailed the ban on the opium trade recently announced by the Taliban regime as important progress toward Afghanistan joining the international community, according to Eurasianet. In an interview with Gazeta.uz, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s special representative for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, said the ban is “a key step … to further boost regional stability and security” which shows the Taliban’s “conscientious and responsible behavior.” Mirziyoyev also called on the Taliban to allow girls to have access to education after Kabul recently closed schools to girls over the age of 11. Uzbekistan recently joined Pakistan to lobby for a lifting of sanctions against Afghanistan.

The Caucasus

Georgia has “significant human rights issues,” according to a new report by the U.S. State Department cited by the Civil.ge news site. “Arbitrary or selective detentions,” “prosecutions widely considered to be politically motivated,” violence against journalists, and crimes targeting members of the LGBTQI community were among the issues mentioned in the report. The examples included police statements on the death of a news cameraman, who died after being attacked during homophobic pogroms, that “appeared aimed at discrediting the journalist instead of determining the cause of death.”

