Plus, funding for the Slovenian Press Agency, Kyiv Post shuts down, and more.

The Big Story: REvil Cybergang Members Busted in Romania and Ukraine

What happened: U.S. President Joe Biden said yesterday that the arrest of alleged hackers belonging to the Russian-linked REvil ransomware gang showed that he kept a promise he made months ago to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. “would hold cybercriminals accountable,” CNBC reports.

More context: Romanian police, the U.S. Department of Justice and the EU police force Europol yesterday announced the arrest of three alleged REvil hackers, two in Romania and one in Ukraine, the BBC reports. The U.S. also announced that it had successfully retrieved more than $6 million in cryptocurrency from the gang through a so-called “claw back” hacking operation. The gang, which called itself GandCrab and is also known as Sodinikobi, has targeted businesses and institutions in the United States and worldwide.

Worth noting: Last month, REvil and other ransomware gangs were themselves hacked and taken offline in a multi-country operation, Reuters reported at the time. “The FBI, in conjunction with Cyber Command, the Secret Service and like-minded countries, have truly engaged in significant disruptive actions against these groups,” said Tom Kellermann, an adviser to the U.S. Secret Service on cybercrime investigations.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

One person was arrested last week in the Czech Republic during an international investigation into a tax fraud ring, Brno Daily reports. Coordinated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Luxembourg, the case also involved Germany, Romania, and Slovakia, and marked the first time the Czech Republic cooperated with EPPO on a cross-border operation involving other countries. While the crime took place in Hamburg, Germany, the money laundering involved criminal gangs in the Czech Republic and Slovakia with connections in Romania. Investigators put the amount of tax losses by Germany due to the fraud at around 23 million euros.

Southeastern Europe

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled today that Montenegro failed to protect a prison whistleblower who reported that five of her fellow guards were abusing inmates, BIRN reports. The ECHR ruling awarded Daliborka Spadijer 5,500 euros in damages and costs. The Strasbourg-based court’s ruling said that Spadijer suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following the conflict at her job. “Bullying at work affected the applicant’s psychological integrity while relevant domestic bodies failed to protect her,” the ruling said. A U.S. State Department 2020 report on human rights in Montenegro noted “Impunity remained a problem in the security forces, particularly among the police and prison officers.”

The Slovenian Press Agency (STA) has been granted a reprieve in a funding dispute with authorities in Ljubljana, according to Politico. Under a new contract signed with the government communication office, STA will be able to access financing to conduct its activities this year while also leaving some funding for 2022, STA Acting Director Igor Kadunc said yesterday. The government failed to make the funding accessible for months in a move that critics say was intended to muzzle STA. In September, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova urged Ljubljana to make the funds available to STA and wrote to Slovenian Culture Minister Vasko Simoniti that it is “important that Member States refrain from any attempts to put direct or indirect pressure on media, including by withholding the necessary financing.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The European Council announced today that it was partially suspending a visa facilitation agreement with Belarus, RFE/RL reports. The council said the decision was in response to a “hybrid attack” that Minsk launched by stoking a refugee crisis on EU borders. The suspension targets Belarusian officials, who will now be unable to waive requirements for documents or enjoy reduced visa-application fees; regular citizens will not be affected. “We strongly condemn and reject the continued instrumentalization of migration by the Belarus regime,” Slovenian Interior Minister Ales Hojs, who chairs the Home Affairs Council, said. Also today, Poland closed a border crossing with Belarus after an incident yesterday where migrants tried to break down a fence on the Belarusian side in order to enter the EU country.

The owner of the English-language Kyiv Post newspaper and website announced its closure yesterday and the staff is claiming censorship, The Moscow Times reports. The publisher, Syrian-born real estate developer Adnan Kivan, said the newspaper will close “for a short time” after 26 years in circulation. “One day, we hope to reopen the newspaper bigger and better,” Kivan said in a short statement on its website, which is offline as of today. Journalists at the Kyiv Post wrote on social media that Kivan tried to “infringe” on the paper’s editorial independence. “We see this as the owner getting rid of inconvenient, fair and honest journalists,” they said in a joint statement posted on staff writer Anna Myroniuk’s Facebook page, which referred to the publication’s closure as “an act of vengeance by Adnan Kivan.”

The Caucasus

Around 40,000 people rallied yesterday evening in Tbilisi to protest the imprisonment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, AFP reports. Saakashvili was arrested last month upon his return to Georgia from Ukraine. The political maverick, who also served as a regional governor in Ukraine, was sentenced in absentia in 2018 to three years in prison for illegally using presidential pardons in 2008. He has been on hunger strike for 39 days to protest his imprisonment and says he has been abused by prison staff. The guards “abused me verbally, punched me on the neck, dragged me on the ground by my hair,” Saakashvili said in a letter that his lawyer made public, which also said that his controversial transfer to a prison hospital was “aimed at killing” him.

Central Asia



Energy shortages due to cryptocurrency miners are pushing Kazakhstan to look into importing electricity from Russia, Eurasianet reports. Last week, First Deputy Energy Minister Murat Zhurebekov said that Kazakhstan has seen an 8% increase in domestic electricity consumption since early this year, compared to the less than 2% yearly increases previously. Zhurebekov said the increase was due to Chinese cryptocurrency miners who settled in Kazakhstan after China banned the practice last summer. This has suddenly made Kazakhstan the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency miner, with its share of the mining market jumping from 1.4% in September 2019 to more than 18% in August 2021, according to data compiled by Cambridge University and cited by Eurasianet.