The Big Story: Zelenskiy Receives Pledges of Support, Financial Aid in U.S. Visit

What happened: In a meeting yesterday in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the U.S. was “firmly committed” to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and offered Kyiv $60 million in financial aid, Reuters reports. “The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” Biden said.

More context: Ukraine’s NATO accession was another topic on the agenda. Though no time frame for its NATO membership path emerged from the discussions, after the meeting Zelenskiy said, “I feel that the president (Biden) personally, and not only feel – I heard this – the president personally supports Ukraine regarding the granting of NATO membership.”

Worth noting: As the BBC notes, Biden said in a national address on Tuesday afternoon that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would allow it to refocus its foreign policy on future threats instead of threats from two decades in the past, and specifically referred to Russia as one of the pressing concerns.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Thousands of people took to the streets in Slovakia yesterday to protest against the government and its coronavirus-related restrictions, Euractiv reports. In Bratislava, protests organized by the extremist LSNS party turned violent, leading to clashes with the police, the arrest of three people, and the injury of another three. In the eastern city of Kosice, around 6,000 people took part in the rally organized by the opposition party Smer, while a separate protest organized by the far-right Republic party took place nearby. Addressing the crowds, former Prime Minister Robert Fico said “the constitution of the Slovak Republic has never been as massively violated in history as under this government.”

Southeastern Europe

Romania’s ruling coalition is teetering after a junior partner withdrew its support following the dismissal of the Minister of Justice, Reuters reports. The dismissal of Stelian Ion came after the centrist USR-Plus party opposed a governmental decree to give mayors access to regional infrastructure funds, a plan that was criticized for its limited oversight. Prime Minister Florin Citu’s Liberal party has been in a coalition with the centrist USR-Plus and the ethnic Hungarian Party UDMR since the elections last December. USR-Plus announced it was collecting signatures among lawmakers for a no-confidence vote.

Bulgarian lawmakers decided today that voters will head to the polls on 14 November to pick a new president, RFE/RL reports. Incumbent Rumen Radev announced he will run for a second term with the backing of the anti-establishment ITN party and the Socialists, while other political parties are yet to announce their candidates. Bulgaria is also heading towards the third parliamentary election this year, though President Radev has not yet announced a date. The elections were triggered by the center-right GERB party’s failure to form a new government in August after inconclusive elections in July.

Eastern Europe and Russia

An international team investigating the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 is asking for Russian citizens to come forth with witness accounts of the incident, AP reports. The appeal, aimed at people in the western Russian city of Kursk, includes a plaintive video featuring the parents of one of the victims. In 2017, investigative group Bellingcat said there can be no doubt that a Russian-made Buk anti-aircraft missile destroyed the plane, killing all 298 passengers and crew. Dutch citizens comprised most of the passengers on MH17, which also included 38 Australians and 43 Malaysians.

Russia will send Belarus a sizable military hardware consignment, Al Jazeera reports, citing Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The eastern neighbors are scheduled to hold the Zapad-2021 joint military exercises between 10 and 16 September. Lukashenka will hold talks with his Russian counterpart and ally Vladimir Putin before the drills. Russia “will supply us – I won’t say how much money or what – with dozens of planes, dozens of helicopters, the most important air defense weapons,” Lukashenka was quoted as saying.

The Caucasus

A ban on Turkish imports has turned into a boon for Armenian fashion, Eurasianet reports. The ban, which came into effect in Armenia on 31 December 2020, had a significant impact on the clothing industry, given that clothes were the single largest Turkish export to Armenia. Armenian mid-size brands offering affordable yet unique clothing filled the gap and gained popularity through their designs. Some of them draw on Armenian culture, offering clothes with the Armenian alphabet, Christian symbols, and ornaments based on classical Armenian art. A number of small designers even joined forces and set up stores under the slogan “Made in Armenia.”

Central Asia

The U.S. embassy in Tajikistan announced yesterday that Washington will assist Dushanbe in building new facilities for border guards along its borders with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, Reuters reports. The facilities, which will be located in the country’s southernmost area, will replace outdated buildings and allow border guards to “deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats.” Tajikistan has said that it will accept 100,000 refugees fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal.

