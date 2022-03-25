Plus: Ukrainian tries to sink oligarch’s yacht, Lithuania to ban ‘Z’ symbol, Bulgarians protest Russian influence, and more.

The Big Story: Biden in Poland as NATO Helps Ukraine Prepare for Nuclear Attack

What happened: Air Force One brought U.S. President Joe Biden to the eastern Polish town of Rzeszow today, 50 miles from Ukraine, as part of the president’s show of Western unity and NATO willingness to defend member states in the face of Russia’s warmaking, AFP reports. Meanwhile, NATO is helping Ukraine prepare for a possible chemical, biological, or nuclear attack by Russia, Euronews says, amid fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to weapons of mass destruction as his invasion flounders.

More context: NATO estimates that from 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed during the war, CNBC reports. Ukrainian’s military said it destroyed a Russian navy ship and damaged two others docked in the occupied port city of Berdyansk yesterday, the BBC reports.

Worth noting: Putin’s political party, United Russia, has opened an office in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to independent Russian news site The Insider. After weeks of Russian bombing, Mariupol is without gas, electricity, and water, and corpses are scattered around the streets; Ukrainian authorities have announced that 300 people died when a Mariupol theater being used as a shelter was bombed on 16 March, but there is no word yet about the number of casualties from last weekend’s bombing of an art school also serving as a shelter, CNN reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Estonia is proposing that the EU use payments for Russian oil and gas to fund rebuilding Ukraine, EUobserver reports. “We need to dry up the war machine of [Russian president Valdimir] Putin … and start thinking about how to get funds for the reparations in Ukraine,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said yesterday during EU summit meetings. The move would be a compromise, since it would mean the EU would keep buying Russian gas. So far, the EU has declined to embargo Russian oil and gas exports because it might hurt European economies as much as Russia’s.

Lithuanian parliamentarians are proposing a ban on displays of the Russian military “Z” – symbolizing support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – in the same way as Nazi and communist symbols are outlawed, Euronews reports. Displaying the “Z” or the black and orange ribbon of St. George, a traditional Russian military symbol, to show support for the invasion of Ukraine would be subject to a fine of 500 euros, if the proposals become law. “Action must be taken as soon as possible [to] prevent war propaganda and hatred,” member of parliament Monika Osmianskiene wrote on social media this week.

Southeastern Europe

Thousands of Bulgarians demonstrated yesterday to both show support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and to protest the government’s ambivalent response to Moscow, Balkan Insight reports. Demonstrators called for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador, who recently slighted Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and who has repeatedly claimed that most Bulgarians support the war. Several political parties, including the Bulgarian Socialist Party, the far-right Revival, and the nationalist Ataka, are seen as pro-Russia and have been accused of undermining Bulgarian democracy, Balkan Insight notes.

Russians who fled to Serbia when Russia attacked Ukraine are finding that many Serbs support the war, AFP reports. “Some locals tell me they support Russia … but it turns out this support extends to supporting Putin and his actions and the war,” said a woman who fled persecution in Russia to live in Belgrade. Serbia is a popular destination for Russian emigres – the countries share Slavic and religious backgrounds, and travel there has not been restricted. Many Serbs believe “pictures of destroyed cities and dead people in Ukraine are fakes,” the woman said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Most of the aid for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova is coming from private donations, bne Intellinews reports. “We have absolutely no money,” said Maksim Bolgar, the head of the refugee center for the country’s southern region. “Everything depends on volunteers because there is no financing mechanism.” As of 24 March, 376,748 refugees had entered Moldova and more than 100,000 of them plan not to travel onward to other locations, according to the UNHCR.

The Russian space agency is canceling its cooperation with Europe in protest over sanctions and Europe’s “frenzied position” on the war in Ukraine, and will not let Russian rockets be used for launching European satellites, Euronews reports. “We consider further cooperation impossible,” Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin said yesterday in an interview on Chinese television. The rockets will now be used by Russian companies or countries friendly to Moscow, according to Rogozin.

When he saw media reports of Russia bombing his hometown of Kyiv, a Ukrainian crew member tried to sink a yacht reportedly owned by Russian arms-making oligarch Alexander Mikheev, CNN reports. Chief engineer Taras Ostapchuk opened valves on the hull of the 50-meter Lady Anastasia when it was docked at Mallorca, flooding the engine room and crew quarters, a few days after the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Other crew members stopped him, called the police, and he was arrested. “It was my first step for the war with Russia,” Ostapchuk said.

Central Asia

An accident at a power plant in northern Kazakhstan which killed one employee this week is highlighting the collapsing infrastructure of the energy system, Eurasianet reports. Strong winds caused a smokestack to collapse into the plant in the city of Petropavl last Sunday; residents in the area were without electricity until the next day. It was the second fatal accident at the plant in the last four months. Many Kazakh power plants are of Soviet design and are over 50 years old; a regional power failure in January left millions without power when demand in the southern regions of the country strained the power grid supplying energy from the north. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year called for modernization of the energy system.



Borderlands