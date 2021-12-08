Plus, Belarus bans imports from EU and Balkans, the world’s most popular TikTok house, and more.

The Big Story: Biden Warns Putin of ‘Strong Economic Measures’ If Russia Invades Ukraine

What happened: In a video call held yesterday, the U.S. leader voiced his concerns to his Russian counterpart over a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, the BBC reports. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has no plans to attack its neighbor and accused Ukraine of provocation. Putin also sought guarantees against the expansion of NATO further east and against military deployments close to Russia.

More context: Following the call, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration was preparing specific robust responses in the near future, including economic sanctions and additional troop deployments to its NATO allies.

Worth noting: While not detailing the potential economic sanctions, Sullivan said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Germany, provided “leverage” for the United States and its allies, Reuters reports. “If Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine,” he said. “Things we did not do in 2014 we are prepared to do now,” Sullivan added, a reference to Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland has made coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for certain professions, AP reports. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said yesterday that after 1 March, the jabs will be mandatory for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security personnel such as the police, the military, firefighters, and security guards. In a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, starting 15 December the number of guests allowed at hotels, restaurants, theaters and churches is being reduced from the current 50% capacity to 30%, which can be increased only for people with proof of vaccination. Additionally, discos and nightclubs will be shut down, and schools will switch to remote learning between 20 December and 9 January.

Experts say that renewable energy, such as solar and geothermal, has a lot of potential in Slovakia, Euractiv reports. The development of geothermal energy gained momentum last year, and Oto Halas, an expert in geothermal energy, said that this type of energy has considerable potential for heat production and can also be used to generate electricity. Even so, its development carries investment risks. Michal Masek from PW Energy, a company dedicated to the development of geothermal energy in Slovakia, says “We are talking about a five or six million euros investment here.” Karol Galek, state secretary of the Ministry of Economy, said that though renewable energy has a promising outlook, the country’s future plans involve an energy mix primarily reliant on nuclear energy.

Southeastern Europe

A Belarusian ban on certain imports from several Balkan countries is unlikely to have a major economic impact on them, BIRN reports. Minsk recently imposed a tit-for-tat ban on food exports from Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, as well as the EU, the United States, Canada, Britain, Norway, and Iceland. The ban is set to last from 1 January until 1 July and covers products such as meat and sausages, dairy, vegetables, fruit, and salt. Montenegro’s exports to Belarus are mostly made up of electrical equipment and goods like leather and clothing, which are not covered by the ban, while Albania’s exports go mostly to EU countries. North Macedonia does export some agricultural goods to Belarus which are covered by the ban, such as grapes, tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables, but the Eastern European country is not one of its main export destinations.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia restricted the website of privacy service Tor today, accusing it of facilitating illegal activities, Reuters reports. Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor said the ban comes after a court decision against Tor. “The grounds for this were the placement of information on this website that enables the operation of tools that provide access to unlawful content,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement which announced that access to the website was restricted. The Tor anonymity network conceals the identity of an internet user by hiding computer IP addresses. Russian authorities launched a campaign against virtual private networks this year, and tried to ban 14 of them, though some of them are still in use.

Belarusian prosecutors filed formal charges today against one of the two passengers arrested after their Ryanair flight was forced to divert to Minsk in May, The Moscow Times reports. Russian national Sofia Sapega has been in detention for six months since being arrested with her Belarusian journalist boyfriend Roman Protasevich. The charges against Sapega include “incitement of social hostility and discord, breaches of information security and handling of personal data, and threats against law enforcement officers,” Investigative Committee Chairman Dmitry Gora said, and carry a maximum sentence of six years in prison. Since their arrest, both have appeared on Belarusian TV and confessed to criminal activity in recordings that family members and activists say appear to have been made under duress.

The Caucasus

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered both Azerbaijan and Armenia yesterday to prevent racial hatred and discrimination, and not to add fuel to their ongoing conflict, RFE/RL reports. In mutual accusations of breaches of a UN treaty banning racial discrimination, both countries went to the UN court seeking emergency measures against the other. The two neighboring countries “shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve,” ICJ chief Judge Joan Donoghue said. The ruling targeted “officials and institutions” in Azerbaijan and “organizations and private persons” in Armenia.

Central Asia

The world’s most-popular TikTok house is located in Kazakhstan and it is the subject of some controversy there, Eurasianet reports. The Yolo House (YOLO being an acronym for the expression “You Only Live Once”) has 22 million subscribers on the social media platform which allows users to post short videos. One of its members, Alina Kim, 18, has 32 million followers and is the most popular female TikTok influencer in the former Soviet Union. But Kazakh media reports about the group tend to attract a slew of negative comments. One of the reasons is that “Internet influencers’ high incomes are bewildering,” sociologist Aiman Zhussupova says. “I have never met any parents who would like their children to become bloggers when they grow up.”

Borderlands