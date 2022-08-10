Plus: FBI in Albania, Belarus gov-in-exile, Kazakh family map, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Base in Crimea Hit by 13 Explosions

What happened: The massive explosions yesterday that rocked a Russian military base in the Crimean Peninsula may have been the work of partisan saboteurs, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, according to Euronews. Ukraine announced that nine Russian military planes were destroyed in the attack, The Washington Post reports. Russia says that explosions were accidents caused by fire-safety violations, Politico writes. Russia occupied and annexed the peninsula in 2014.

More context: Last month, the governor of Sevastopol blamed Ukrainian “nationalists,” using a makeshift drone, for a smaller explosion in Crimea at Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters. “This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – with its liberation,” Zelenskiy said today.

Worth noting: Russian plans to annex various cities in southeastern Ukraine are threatened by growing resistance efforts, AP reports. Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are assassinating pro-Moscow officials, exploding bridges and trains, and aiding the Ukrainian military in identifying key targets, contributing to a loss in the level of Russian control in the area.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A Russian pipeline operator has announced that oil shipments to Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia have been shut down via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline from Ukraine, according to Reuters and Czech Radio. Transneft says that its Ukrainian counterpart, Ukrtransnafta, turned off the oil flow because Transneft’s payment to the company was refused due to EU sanctions. Slovak Energy Minister Richard Sulik seemed to confirm that the country is no longer receiving Russian oil, saying “We are resolving the situation, but it is very unclear,” according to a local media report cited by Novinite.

The long-running dispute between Poland and the EU over rule-of-law concerns appears to be at a total impasse, with the head of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party announcing no new concessions will be made toward unblocking 36 billion euros in EU funds for Warsaw, Politico reports. Jaroslaw Kaczynski also made wild claims about an international plot against Warsaw, accusing the European Commission of wanting “to break Poland and force it into full submission to Germany” as part of ”German-Russian plans to rule Europe.”

Southeastern Europe

Albanian Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku has announced that a team from the FBI has been deployed to Tirana to help investigate the cyber attack that hit the country’s institutions in mid-July, Exit News reports. The attack shut down all online government services and websites for several days and took weeks to fully resolve.

The 30 wildfires raging in Bulgaria are engaging hundreds of firefighters and other emergency workers, the head of the fire safety department announced today, BTA reports. The three biggest fires are in the Haskovo, Stara Zagora, and Sredets regions.

Five out of 10 Romanian workers have changed jobs at least once in the last two years, according to a recent survey by a job recruitment company, Romania Insider reports. Layoffs accounted for a third of the job changes, while voluntarily leaving for better salaries or lighter workloads were the other main factors, according to those surveyed.

Eastern Europe and Russia

On the second anniversary of the widely disputed elections that kept Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power, exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya – the probable winner of the August 2020 presidential vote – established an interim government-in-exile, RFE/RL reports. Tsikhanouskaya made the announcement yesterday at a conference of Belarusian democratic movements held in Vilnius, Lithuania. The team plans to open offices in Brussels, Estonia, and Czechia, BNN reports.

Thousands of third-country refugees who fled the war in Ukraine to be students in Germany are facing deportation because fast-track immigration procedures only apply to Ukrainian citizens, DW reports. German immigration procedures for these third-country nationals are complicated, and calls are mounting for the students to receive the same treatment as those with Ukrainian passports.

Central Asia

Kyrgyz authorities have used a new law against “false information” to block the independent news website Res Publica, the Committee to Protect Journalists writes. According to editor-in-chief Zamira Sydykova, though members of Res Publica have in the past been prosecuted, imprisoned, and fined, this is the first time the website has been blocked, ACCA Media reports.

A new “digital family map” by the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection will use an automated system to notify people eligible for public assistance, The Astana Times reports. The pilot project will be launched on 1 September, state authorities announced this week.

The Caucasus

Tensions are on the rise between Georgians and the large number of Russians who arrived in the country since the invasion of Ukraine, according to reports in Eurasianet and RFE/RL. Opposition groups are calling for visa procedures and limited stays to be introduced for Russians, who currently are not required to obtain visas to stay in Georgia. Meanwhile, a Tbilisi bar that bans pro-Putin Russians was targeted for online harassment by the infamous extremist group “Male State” led by a Russian fugitive who moved to Georgia after being convicted in Russia of inciting hatred toward women.

Borderlands

The plan for Turkish defense company Baykar to build a military-drone factory in an undisclosed location in Ukraine is going forward, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, Newsweek reports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media the plant would be a military target for Russia, according to News.am.

