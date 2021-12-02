Plus, China warns Estonia over Taiwan, deadly helicopter crash in Azerbaijan, and more.

The Big Story: U.S., Russia, Ukraine Meet for Talks in Stockholm

What happened: U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken expressed “deep concerns about Russia’s plans for renewed aggression against Ukraine” during a meeting today of the OSCE, AFP reports. Blinken said “The best way to avert a crisis is through diplomacy” while warning of “serious consequences” if Russia “decides to pursue confrontation.”

More context: Both Russia and Ukraine are OSCE members, and tensions between the two countries have been running high in recent weeks amid reports of Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine. Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, on the other hand, accused NATO of moving its military presence closer to Russia’s borders and warned that the “nightmare scenario of a military confrontation was returning” in Europe.

Worth noting: Also today, Lavrov said that Moscow will soon present a new European security pact designed to block NATO’s eastward expansion, Reuters reports. “The architecture of strategic stability is rapidly being destroyed, NATO refuses to constructively examine our proposals to de-escalate tensions and avoid dangerous incidents,” Lavrov told the OSCE.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Officials in Hungary and Poland are criticizing an advocate general’s opinion that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has the right to deny funds to EU member states that are at odds with the bloc’s rules of democracy, Reuters reports. The legal opinion announced today concerns a challenge from Poland and Hungary to a new EU mechanism that allows EU budget funds to be withheld from member states that are violating EU laws, including laws on human rights. Polish Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta called it “naivety to trust EU institutions would be capable of self-restraint.” Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said the advocate general disregarded “obvious legal mistakes” in the mechanism that set conditions for the money on democratic principles.

China criticized two Estonian lawmakers for visiting Taiwan and speaking in favor of democracy on the island, Bloomberg reports. Ruling party members Juri Jaanson and Madis Milling were in Taipei this week for the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, where they attended meetings with Taiwan’s president, prime minister and foreign minister. China’s embassy in Tallinn said Tuesday that the lawmakers’ actions “grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs, undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously go against the one-China policy pursued by Estonia, and damage the China-Estonia relations.” Estonia’s Foreign Ministry said that Tallinn adheres to the one-China policy, which says that Taiwan is a Chinese territory.

Southeastern Europe

Montenegro’s biggest industrial plant has plans to gradually halt production amid rising electricity costs, bne IntelliNews reports. The aluminum smelter KAP warned its workers that preparation for the production stoppage will start on 15 December. Electricity accounts for 40% of production costs of the smelting process; the spike in energy costs caused the price of aluminum to hit a 13-year high in October, impacting aluminum producers across Europe. KAP’s owner, the local company Uniprom, says it cannot afford to pay the new electricity prices. Uniprom’s closure could lead to the layoff of 500 employees, and the government of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said it was seeking a solution.

Albania and Kosovo are working on a joint reading and spelling book to be released on the 110th anniversary of Albania’s declaration of independence next year, BIRN reports. The joint project, intended for entry-level students, was initially scheduled for 2012 and “is definitely overdue,” said Nevrus Kaptelli, head of Albania’s Independent Education Union. Not everyone is in favor of the project. Rigels Xhemollari, an education and youth expert from the Albania-based organization Qendresa Qytetare (Citizen’s Resistance), called the initiative “a patriotic-pathetic card aiming to cover up the failures of the government in education.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

A man who fled Russia after exposing the dire conditions in a coronavirus ward in a hospital in Tomsk says that he still doesn’t feel safe, RFE/RL reports. Sergei Samborsky fled to Georgia on the advice of sources in the office of presidential human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova. “People there who are in the know told me not to stay in Russia,” Samborsky said, adding that he was told it would be “very dangerous” to remain. Samborsky released a video last month documenting the conditions in the “red zone” of the Siberian city’s largest COVID-19 hospital where his grandmother was being treated. A welder by profession, Samborsky also lost his job due to the video.

The supporters of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine claim that Sputnik V is efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus variant, AFP reports. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which sponsored the vaccine’s development by the state-run Gamaleya Center, also said they are nevertheless developing a new booster shot adapted to Omicron. “Several hundred million Sputnik Omicron boosters can be provided to international markets already by 20 February 2022, with over 3 billion doses available in 2022,” RDIF said in a statement. RDIF also claims that Sputnik V provides longer immunity against the coronavirus than Western vaccines using mRNA technology, and is 80% effective against the coronavirus between six and eight months after the second dose. Neither of these claims were confirmed by independent studies.

The Caucasus

Officials in Azerbaijan are denying that the recent crash of a military helicopter has anything to do with foreign interference from Russia, Eurasianet reports. A military transport helicopter from Azerbaijan’s State Border Service with 18 military personnel on board crashed north of Baku earlier this week, killing 14 and wounding two, and political commentators were quick to suggest a conspiracy and cover-up. Arastun Orujlu, director of the Baku-based East-West Research Center, wrote on Facebook that the crash was designed to ensure Azerbaijan “buys all weaponry and equipment from the enemy” while suggesting the enemy in question was Russia, according to Eurasianet. The General Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation focusing on “pilot negligence, a technical malfunction in the helicopter [and] weather conditions.” General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev said some people “use this tragedy for political gains.”

Borderlands