Plus, the cost of corruption in Slovenia, the world’s slowest Internet, and more.

The Big Story: Bosnia Continues Sweep on War Crime Suspects

What happened: The Investigation and Protection Agency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (SIPA) today announced the arrest of five former soldiers in Sarajevo for alleged war crimes, RFE/RL reports. The charges against them include unlawful imprisonment, torture, abuse, forced labor, inflicting bodily and mental harm, and murder.

More context: According to the SIPA statement, “the accused are charged with the murder of at least eight civilians who were imprisoned,” and the group of suspects includes “direct perpetrators of the killings.” The police operation was based on a collaboration with Serbian authorities because some of the victims currently live in Serbia. Earlier this month, seven people were arrested and charged with participating in the killing of 22 Bosnian Muslims, including seven children, in the village of Balatun in northern Bosnia.

Worth noting: A collection of artworks stolen from a Bosnian museum during the war in Bosnia was returned to the museum by a Serbian art collector last month, Euronews reports. The collection included more than 30 portraits of Yugoslav Partisan leaders and World War II fighters, which art collector Stojan Matic purchased at a flea market in Vienna in 1993.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

New prohibitions on actors using blackface from Irish author Martin McDonagh might put an end to one of his plays in a Prague theater, Expats.cz reports. McDonagh has made a new contractual obligation that one of the lead roles in his play A Behanding in Spokane must be performed by an actor who is of Black African or Black Caribbean descent. The Cinoherni Klub theater has been using a Czech actor in blackface in the role. The theater announced that the requirement was “understandable” but that “insisting on it in our country and in our context and, moreover, in the theater … we do not understand.” The theater’s director, Vladimir Prochazka, said that the agencies involved don’t realize that Black actors are largely unavailable in Central and Eastern Europe for dramatic roles. Prochazka also said the fact that audiences will now be deprived of seeing the play was an example of “reverse discrimination.”

Leading figures of nationalist and far-right movements across Europe met in Warsaw on Saturday for a so-called summit, Deutsche Welle reports. Hosted by Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, the “Warsaw Summit” featured France’s far-right politician Marine Le Pen, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Santiago Abascal from Spain’s Vox party, and representatives from Austria’s Freedom Party. Wojciech Przybylski, editor in chief of the Polish journal Visegrad Insight, called the meeting “essentially a PR stunt,” adding that the event was likely organized so that each party could show voters “they are not alone.”

Southeastern Europe

The chairman of Slovenia’s anti-corruption commission, Robert Sumi, said yesterday that the country is losing 3.5 billion euros each year due to corruption, EUobserver reports. That amounts to 13.5% of Slovenia’s GDP, Sumi said, adding that successful prevention of the pervasive phenomenon would enable better access to health and social services, better education, and more jobs. If the money lost to corruption went into state coffers instead, it would allow retired people to gain an additional 460 euros in their monthly pensions and would represent an additional 1,660 euros per year in state funding for everyone, which could end poverty in Slovenia, according to Sumi.

An international NGO fighting for victims’ rights says that war crime victims in Bosnia face poverty due to court costs, BIRN reports. Adrijana Hanusic-Becirovic, senior legal advisor at Trial International, said an increasing number of war crime victims are being forced to pay for court costs after their legal complaints against those they deem responsible are rejected, often due to the statute of limitations. Some of the victims are having money deducted from their pensions or disability payments, and others have had their cars and household appliances confiscated by collection agencies. Hanusic-Becirovic said that a recent European Commission report on Bosnia’s progress towards EU accession suggested waiving legal costs for victims of war crimes. While legal authorities in Bosnia’s Federation entity have waived such legal costs, the practice still continues in the Republika Srpska entity.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia and India signed a number of arms and trade deals yesterday during a New Delhi visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reports. One of the results of the talks between Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an agreement for India to produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles as part of a new military and technical cooperation pact that is set to continue to 2031. The two counties also made a pledge to boost annual trade to $30 billion by 2025. India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Moscow and New Delhi had signed a total of 28 investment pacts, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal, and energy.

Minsk announced on Sunday that it had summoned the Ukrainian defense attache over allegations of airspace violations that Kyiv denies, Deutsche Welle reports. Belarus claims that a Ukrainian helicopter entered Belarusian airspace and flew over Belarusian territory on Saturday. Ukraine’s border service denied the incident and said that helicopter and drone flights are used to strengthen protection along their shared border. Belarus has also charged Ukraine with presenting a security threat by conducting the military drills, involving 8,000 troops, that are currently taking place on the border.

The Caucasus

Botched repairs at one of Georgia’s most well-known monasteries has sparked public outrage, RFE/RL reports. Despite repairs just a few months before, the roof of the Gelati Monastery started leaking in spring 2020, causing damage to murals and a mosaic. Italian experts recommended new repairs to the damaged roof after a visit this summer to the site, which is included on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, and Georgia’s Culture Ministry announced in September that it was working on a plan based on those recommendations. The ministry also said it was taking over the management of the project from the National Agency for the Preservation Of Georgian Cultural Heritage. The nearby Bagrati Cathedral was taken off UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites in 2017 after reconstruction work was deemed as compromising to its authenticity and integrity, and many Georgians fear the same thing could happen to the monastery.

Central Asia